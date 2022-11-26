For the second time in as many seasons, Mike White is the toast of New York. A year ago, to have this happen again would have been a horrifying prospect. Coming into this season, Zach Wilson was supposed to be the quarterback of the Jets’ present and future, and to have there be a question as to whether he is the team’s best option to succeed would’ve been to question the direction of the entire franchise.

NEW YORK STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO