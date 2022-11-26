ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Albany Herald

Hawks visit Magic for matchup of skidding teams

Someone is going to end their losing streak on Wednesday night when the Atlanta Hawks visit the Orlando Magic. The Hawks have lost three in a row after Monday's 104-101 defeat in Philadelphia. Orlando has dropped five straight after a 109-102 loss at Brooklyn on the same night.
ATLANTA, GA
Albany Herald

Kenny McIntosh Joining Georgia Statistical Royalty

The University of Georgia has been known for producing talented running backs for several years now. They've put backs like Todd Gurley, Nick Chubb, D'andre Swift, James Cook, and Zamir white, in the NFL in just the last 7 drafts. The next back that’s looking to add his name to that list is Senior running back, Kenny McIntosh, who has had himself a good season not only in the rushing aspect of his game but also receiving.
ATHENS, GA
Albany Herald

Commanders-Giants Week 13 Odds, Lines and Spread

The line has opened at SI Sportsbook for the Washington Commanders (7-5) vs. New York Giants (7-4) this Sunday afternoon. The division rivals will square off at MetLife Stadium with the Giants as home dogs as the Commanders are currently favored by -2.5. The game total has been set at 40.5.
WASHINGTON, DC
Albany Herald

Mike White Is What’s Best for the Jets Right Now

For the second time in as many seasons, Mike White is the toast of New York. A year ago, to have this happen again would have been a horrifying prospect. Coming into this season, Zach Wilson was supposed to be the quarterback of the Jets’ present and future, and to have there be a question as to whether he is the team’s best option to succeed would’ve been to question the direction of the entire franchise.
NEW YORK STATE
Albany Herald

What is Wrong with the Atlanta Hawks?

The Atlanta Hawks have blown double-digit leads in the last three games, resulting in a three-game losing streak. Atlanta's offense has lacked creativity and been stale at times, reminding Hawks fans of last year’s struggles.
ATLANTA, GA
Albany Herald

Titans-Eagles Week 13 Odds, Lines and Spread

SI Sportsbook has opened the line for the Tennessee Titans (7-4) vs. the Philadelphia Eagles (10-1) on Sunday in Philadelphia. The home team is favored by 5.5, and the game total has been set at 44.5.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

