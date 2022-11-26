ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

numberfire.com

Celtics' Al Horford (back) available on Wednesday

Boston Celtics forward/center Al Horford (back) is available for Wednesday's game against the Miami Heat. Horford has been removed from the injury report and should be good to go against Miami on Wednesday. Our models expect him to play 30.9 minutes against the Heat. Horford's Wednesday projection includes 10.6 points,...
BOSTON, MA
numberfire.com

Lauri Markkanen (knee) available for Jazz Monday night

Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen will play Monday in the team's game against the Chicago Bulls. Markkanen was listed questionable to play due to a right knee contusion. However, despite the ailment, he has received the green light to take the court versus his former team. Our models project Markkanen...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
numberfire.com

De'Andre Hunter (foot) will play Monday for Atlanta

Atlanta Hawks forward De'Andre Hunter will suit up Monday in the team's game against the Philadelphia 76ers. Hunter was listed questionable due to left foot soreness. Despite the ailment, he has received the green light to take the court. Expect him out there in his full capacity. Our models project...
ATLANTA, GA
numberfire.com

Anthony Davis (calf) available for Lakers Monday

Los Angeles Lakers center Anthony Davis (calf) will play in Monday's game against the Indiana Pacers. Davis did not play in the Lakers' second game against the Spurs on Saturday, but he should be fully healthy tonight after the days of rest. Davis has a $10,900 salary on FanDuel and...
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Pistons' Marvin Bagley III (migraines) questionable for Tuesday

The Detroit Pistons listed Marvin Bagley III (migraines) as questionable for Tuesday's game against the New York Knicks. Bagley III is a new addition to the Pistons' injury report, and is dealing with migraines. His status for Tuesday's game is up in the air. Bagley III is averaging 13.9 points,...
DETROIT, MI
numberfire.com

Josh Richardson (ankle) questionable for Spurs on Wednesday

San Antonio Spurs guard Josh Richardson (ankle) is listed as questionable for Wednesday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. After missing three games with ankle soreness, Richardson's status currently in the air on Wednesday. Expect Doug McDermott to play more minutes if Richardson is ruled out. Richardson's current projection includes...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
numberfire.com

Seth Curry available Monday for Nets' second leg

Brooklyn Nets point guard Seth Curry is not on the injury report for Monday versus the Orlando Magic. Curry is set to play in the second leg of a back-to-back for the first time this season. He made 11-of-15 field goals, including 7-of-10 3-pointers, on Sunday and scored a season-best 29 points.
numberfire.com

Thomas Bryant to come off Lakers' bench Monday

The Los Angeles Lakers did not list Thomas Bryant in their lineup for Monday's game against the Indiana Pacers. Bryant will take a seat Monday with Anthony Davis (calf) back in the starting five. Bryant has a $4,300 salary on FanDuel and has averaged 20.3 fantasy points per game this...
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Lakers list LeBron James (adductor) as probable on Wednesday

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (adductor) is probable for Wednesday's game against the Portland Trail Blazers. James is on track to play on Wednesday night after he was active for three straight games with his adductor injury. In a matchup versus a Portland unit allowing a 112.4 defensive rating, our models project James to score 46.0 FanDuel points.
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Terry Rozier (illness) ruled out for Hornets Monday night

Charlotte Hornets guard Terry Rozier will not play Monday in the team's game against the Boston Celtics. Rozier was listed probable on the injury report due to a non-COVID illness. His situation seems to have worsened over the last few hours, as the veteran has now been ruled out as a result of his ailness. Theo Maledon and James Bouknight should see more work at the point.
CHARLOTTE, NC
numberfire.com

Tyler Herro (ankle) questionable for Miami on Wednesday

Miami Heat shooting guard Tyler Herro (ankle) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Boston Celtics. Herro is dealing with an ankle injury and is questionable to face Boston on Wednesday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 34.9 minutes against Boston. Herro's Wednesday projection includes 21.5...
MIAMI, FL
numberfire.com

Pistons' Bojan Bogdanovic (knee) available on Tuesday

Detroit Pistons guard/forward Bojan Bogdanovic (knee) is available for Tuesday's game against the New York Knicks. Bogdanovic has been upgraded from questionable to available and will play against the Knicks on Tuesday. Our models expect him to play 32.9 minutes against New York. Bogdanovic's Tuesday projection includes 20.4 points, 4.2...
DETROIT, MI
numberfire.com

Romeo Langford (back) questionable for Spurs' Wednesday contest

San Antonio Spurs guard Romeo Langford (back) is listed as questionable for Wednesday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Langford is now questionable with back tightness after logging 25 minutes on Saturday night. In a matchup versus a Thunder team ranked 18th in defensive rating, Malaki Branham could see more minutes if Langford is out.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
numberfire.com

Detroit's Marvin Bagley (migraine) available on Tuesday

Detroit Pistons forward Marvin Bagley (migraine) is available for Tuesday's game against the New York Knicks. Despite dealing with a migraine, Bagley will be active at home on Tuesday night. In 26.9 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Bagley to score 25.0 FanDuel points. Bagley's projection includes 12.5 points, 7.3 rebounds,...
DETROIT, MI
numberfire.com

Isaiah Stewart (toe) questionable for Detroit Tuesday

The Detroit Pistons labeled Isaiah Stewart (toe sprain) as questionable to play in Tuesday's game against the New York Knicks. Stewart has missed seven games with a sprained toe, but he could suit up on Tuesday. The third-year center has started in each of his healthy games so far this season.
DETROIT, MI
numberfire.com

Caleb Houstan starting for Magic Monday in place of injured Mo Bamba

Orlando Magic forward Caleb Houstan will start Monday in the team's game against the Brooklyn Nets. Mo Bamba has been ruled out due to back spasms after entering the day with a questionable tag. As a result, there is now a vacancy in the starting five, one that will go to Houstan for now.
numberfire.com

Jaylen Brown (neck) questionable for Boston's Wednesday matchup

Boston Celtics small forward Jaylen Brown (neck) is questionable to play in Wednesday's game against the Miami Heat. Brown' status is currently in question after he sat out one game with neck stiffness. Expect Derrick White to see more minutes against a Heat team ranked ninth in defensive rating if Brown is ruled out.
BOSTON, MA
numberfire.com

Heat's Caleb Martin (illness) upgraded to probable on Sunday

Miami Heat point guard Caleb Martin (illness) is probable for Sunday's game against the Atlanta Hawks. Martin has been upgraded from questionable to probable for Sunday's clash with the Hawks. Our models expect him to play 34.8 minutes against Atlanta. Martin's current Sunday projection includes 12.7 points, 5.8 rebounds, 2.0...
MIAMI, FL
numberfire.com

Matisse Thybulle (ankle) available Monday for Philadelphia

Philadelphia 76ers forward Matisse Thybule will play Monday in the team's game against the Atlanta Hawks. Thybulle was listed questionable due to left ankle tenosynovitis. However, despite the ailment, he has received the green light to take the court to kick off the new week. Our models project Thybulle for...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

