FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Miners push a couple's electric car after it runs out of battery outside mineAmy ChristieWashington, DC
Washington D.C. named one of the best cities in America to be car-freeEllen EastwoodWashington, DC
MCPS closes schools on Monday as power outage affects thousands of MoCo residents after Gaithersburg plane crashHeather JauquetMontgomery County, MD
Maryland loses $350,000 SmartRoof expansion project w/400 jobs to VirginiaWatchful EyeFairfax County, VA
Why Activists Are Taking Action for Climate Change.Matthew C. WoodruffWashington, DC
Julius Randle scores 36 on birthday to lead Knicks over Pistons in rare laugher
DETROIT — Julius Randle celebrated a personal milestone Tuesday night in Motown with 28 candles and 36 points for the Knicks. Randle’s season-high scoring total on his 28th birthday lifted Tom Thibodeau’s team to a rare easy victory and its highest offensive output of the season, 140-110, over the NBA-worst Pistons at Little Caesars Arena. Jalen Brunson, RJ Barrett and Quentin Grimes registered 16 points apiece as the Knicks nudged back toward the .500 mark (10-11) after dropping their previous two games at home. Isaiah Stewart scored 19 points to lead the Pistons, who were playing without 2021 No. 1-overall pick Cade Cunningham...
College football transfer portal tracker for 2023: Updates
Quarterbacks Hudson Card, Connor Bazelak and Cade McNamara are among the players who plan to enter the portal. We provide live updates.
Watch: John Calipari, Scotty Davenport Speak Following Kentucky's 60-41 Win Over Bellarmine
Kentucky head coach John Calipari and Bellarmine head coach Scotty Davenport spoke to the media following the No. 19 Wildcats' 60-41 win over the Knights on Tuesday night inside Rupp Arena. Calipari spoke on how he felt his team played defensively, the toughness of Bellarmine's group and ...
Hawkins has triple-double, No. 16 Illinois thumps Syracuse
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) — Coleman Hawkins had 15 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists, and No. 16 Illinois thumped Syracuse 73-44 in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge on Tuesday night. Neither team shot well, but Illinois (6-1) hit 6 of its 15 3-point attempts in the second half to send the Orange (3-4) home with their third straight loss.
Bruins extend NHL-record season-opening home win streak
BOSTON (AP) — Taylor Hall scored twice and the Boston Bruins extended their NHL-record streak of home victories to open a season to 13 games with a 3-1 victory over the Tampa Bay Lightning on Tuesday night. Backup goalie Jeremy Swayman made 27 saves and Brad Marchand added an empty-netter for the Bruins, whose 3-2 overtime win over Carolina on Friday broke the record of 11 set by the 1963-64 Chicago Blackhawks and matched by the Florida Panthers last season. Steven Stamkos had a power-play goal, raising his career point total to 999, and Andrei Vasilievskiy stopped 23 shots for Tampa Bay. The Lightning had won six of their last seven games. Hall snapped off a shot from the slot for the eventual winner 2:49 into the third period after collecting a pass from Nick Foligno, who started to circle the net before quickly turning and centering the puck.
Pesce's winner in OT lifts Hurricanes past Penguins 3-2
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Brett Pesce scored at the end of a two-on-none 2:20 into overtime to lift the Carolina Hurricanes past the Pittsburgh Penguins 3-2 on Tuesday night. The Penguins forced the extra period on Jake Guentzel’s deflection with 58 seconds to go in regulation but the Hurricanes escaped with the extra point when a weird carom led to a breakaway that Pesce converted for his second goal of the season. Andrei Svechnikov and Marine Necas also scored for Carolina. Pytor Kochetkov stopped 30 shots as the Hurricanes won their second straight following a five-game losing streak. Guentzel and Sidney Crosby scored for Pittsburgh. Tristan Jarry stopped 36 shots but was left all alone on the sequence that ended with Pesce’s winner. The Penguins played without top defenseman Kris Letang, scratched just before puck drop due to illness.
Belen cross-country qualifies for nationals. Plus basketball, soccer, wrestling, wakeboarding
The Belen Jesuit boys’ cross-country team, running under the team name Miami Havana, finished second at the Nike Southeast Regional Championships in Cary, North Carolina.
Why the latest College Football Playoff ranking matters
Georgia, Michigan, TCU and USC, as expected, made up the top four, while Ohio State and Alabama are in position should any of them slip up.
