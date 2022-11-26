ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

New York Post

Julius Randle scores 36 on birthday to lead Knicks over Pistons in rare laugher

DETROIT — Julius Randle celebrated a personal milestone Tuesday night in Motown with 28 candles and 36 points for the Knicks. Randle’s season-high scoring total on his 28th birthday lifted Tom Thibodeau’s team to a rare easy victory and its highest offensive output of the season, 140-110, over the NBA-worst Pistons at Little Caesars Arena. Jalen Brunson, RJ Barrett and Quentin Grimes registered 16 points apiece as the Knicks nudged back toward the .500 mark (10-11) after dropping their previous two games at home. Isaiah Stewart scored 19 points to lead the Pistons, who were playing without 2021 No. 1-overall pick Cade Cunningham...
DETROIT, MI
The Associated Press

Bruins extend NHL-record season-opening home win streak

BOSTON (AP) — Taylor Hall scored twice and the Boston Bruins extended their NHL-record streak of home victories to open a season to 13 games with a 3-1 victory over the Tampa Bay Lightning on Tuesday night. Backup goalie Jeremy Swayman made 27 saves and Brad Marchand added an empty-netter for the Bruins, whose 3-2 overtime win over Carolina on Friday broke the record of 11 set by the 1963-64 Chicago Blackhawks and matched by the Florida Panthers last season. Steven Stamkos had a power-play goal, raising his career point total to 999, and Andrei Vasilievskiy stopped 23 shots for Tampa Bay. The Lightning had won six of their last seven games. Hall snapped off a shot from the slot for the eventual winner 2:49 into the third period after collecting a pass from Nick Foligno, who started to circle the net before quickly turning and centering the puck.
BOSTON, MA
The Associated Press

Pesce's winner in OT lifts Hurricanes past Penguins 3-2

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Brett Pesce scored at the end of a two-on-none 2:20 into overtime to lift the Carolina Hurricanes past the Pittsburgh Penguins 3-2 on Tuesday night. The Penguins forced the extra period on Jake Guentzel’s deflection with 58 seconds to go in regulation but the Hurricanes escaped with the extra point when a weird carom led to a breakaway that Pesce converted for his second goal of the season. Andrei Svechnikov and Marine Necas also scored for Carolina. Pytor Kochetkov stopped 30 shots as the Hurricanes won their second straight following a five-game losing streak. Guentzel and Sidney Crosby scored for Pittsburgh. Tristan Jarry stopped 36 shots but was left all alone on the sequence that ended with Pesce’s winner. The Penguins played without top defenseman Kris Letang, scratched just before puck drop due to illness.
PITTSBURGH, PA

