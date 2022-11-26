ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarksville, TN

wvlt.tv

Tennessee Bureau of Investigation launches poster contest for 5th graders

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Calling all Tennessee 5th graders! The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is holding a 2023 National Missing Children’s Day poster contest. The annual contest, which the United States Department of Justice sponsors, aims to highlight the importance of proactive education programs and demonstrate the country’s effort to bring missing kids home.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBKO

Bowling Green, Franklin teens arrested in Nashville murder

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WBKO) - Two Kentucky teens, one from Bowling Green and another from Franklin, have been charged in a Nashville murder. According to the Metro Nashville Police Department, Shawn Davis, of Franklin, and Demarcus Boyd, of Bowling Green, both 15, were charged with criminal homicide. Police said one of...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WKRN

Human remains found by hunter in Williamson County

Authorities are investigating after human remains were discovered in Williamson County. Human remains found by hunter in Williamson County. Authorities are investigating after human remains were discovered in Williamson County. Public forum to address southeast growth. Public forum to address southeast growth. Watch for scammers on Giving Tuesday. Watch for...
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN
wnky.com

Local police searching for man after victim shot in head

WARREN COUNTY, Ky. – Local authorities are searching for a man after they say one person was injured in a shooting. Early this morning, the Warren County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a shooting near the Warren-Logan County line. Through investigation, authorities were able to respond to the...
WARREN COUNTY, KY
clarksvillenow.com

1 hurt in shooting inside home in north Clarksville

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – One person was injured in an overnight shooting in north Clarksville. At about 12:46 a.m. Sunday, Clarksville Police responded to the shooting on Bradfield Drive. One person was shot and transported to the hospital with non-lifethreatening injuries, police spokesman Scott Beaubien told Clarksville Now.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Man inside stairwell opens fire at Nashville hospital

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A Tennessee man is accused of firing a weapon inside a Nashville hospital on Saturday, authorities said. Nicholas Perre Zaayenga, 33, was arrested and charged with reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon and vandalism of more than $1,000, according to Davidson County online court records. According...
NASHVILLE, TN
WBKO

Franklin police searching for information in hit and run

FRANKLIN, Ky. (WBKO) - Franklin Police are asking for the public’s help in getting information on a hit-and-run case. Police said that an elderly man was walking to his home around 10 p.m. Friday night and was hit by a vehicle. The man, identified by police as James Brown,...
FRANKLIN, KY
rewind943.com

Mobile home destroyed in Calvert Drive fire

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Montgomery County Volunteer Fire Service responded to a fire at 959 Calvert Drive on Sunday just after 8:40 p.m. Fire Chief Ed Baggett said when firefighters arrived a mobile home was fully engulfed. Baggett said there was one person in the home who escaped...
CLARKSVILLE, TN

