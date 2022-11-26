Read full article on original website
Iconic LaHood Park Steakhouse readies to reopen after devastating fire
CARDWELL — LaHood Park Steakhouse, an iconic restaurant in business here for decades, is making a comeback after a fire destroyed the building last year. “I took a couple of months to think about it, and I decided to rebuild it from the ground up because it is more than just a place to eat,” said owner, “swamper” and bartender Phil Lalich. “It’s a rural community, and this is a place for ranchers, farmers and friends to meet.”
Main street set to temporarily close Tuesday
Main Street is scheduled to close on Tuesday, November 29 from around 7:30 AM until 12:00 PM. The road will be closed to install the Downtown Bozeman holiday decoration.
RSV in Montana: Bozeman family recounts time in ICU
More than 200 new cases of the virus popped up in Montana last week, numbers doctors say they don't typically see until January.
NBCMontana
Bozeman Fire Dept. responds to car crashing into Bozeman business
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Bozeman Fire Department responded to a single occupant car driving into a business around 8 a.m. in north Bozeman. Officials say the driver mixed the brakes with the gas pedal, causing the car to jump the curb and crash into the business. Bozeman Fire Department...
NBCMontana
Bozeman Fire Dept. assists with structure fire
MISSOULA, MT — The Bozeman Fire Department reported Engine 2 and Battalion 1 assisted with a working structure fire in the Gallatin Gateway area early Sunday morning. Officials say the fired had been confirmed in a commercial building in the southwest Four Corners. There is no additional information available...
42 Years Later This Montana Event Hosts Thousands For Holiday Fun
Are you ready for a night full of joy, laughter, and holiday cheer? Me too! The 42nd Annual Christmas Stroll is just around the corner. If this is your first year celebrating the holidays in Bozeman, this is one event you do NOT want to miss. Trust me, it's like the official "kick-off" to the holiday season. Stroll down Main Street to see the holiday lights, visit incredible vendors, and stop in to buy Christmas gifts at the local shops.
Beloved Bozeman Business Says Goodbye After 30 Years
It's always sad to see a local business close its doors, especially after serving our community for over 30 years. But for some, it's a way to catch a breath, take a step back, and daydream about having a weekend off. Retail is hard work. Long days, finding good help,...
Annual Christmas Stroll happening Saturday, December 3
The 42nd Annual Christmas Stroll in Historic Downtown Bozeman will take place on Saturday, December 3.
NBCMontana
Person dies after medical emergency at Bozeman footrace
MISSOULA, Mont. — Organizers of Bozeman's Huffing for Stuffing footrace confirmed in a Facebook statement one person died after a medical emergency at the race Thursday. "Please join us in sending your thoughts and prayers to the family and friends that lost a loved one yesterday. We are reminded that life is fragile and that we must cherish each day," organizers wrote.
4 Great Burger Places in Montana
What is your favorite comfort food? If your answer is a nice burger and some fries on the side, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Montana that are highly praised for their absolutely delicious food and impeccable service, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
Meet Shauna White Bear, moccasin maker
'There’s no place in Bozeman where you can go buy Native-made moccasins. I’d like to be a household name'
montanasports.com
Report: Suspended Montana State assistant coach Willie Mack Garza cited for DUI
BOZEMAN — Willie Mack Garza, the first-year defensive coordinator for the Montana State football team, was arrested and charged for driving under the influence on Nov. 19, according to a report Tuesday in the Bozeman Daily Chronicle. MSU announced Monday via press release that Garza is suspended for the...
NBCMontana
Missing woman, newborn found safe
MISSOULA, Mont. — Officials canceled a missing endangered person advisory issued Tuesday for Laura Sprinkle and her newborn baby. Authorities located them and confirmed they are safe. No additional information was released. The Madison County Sheriff's Office released the following:. The Missing Endangered Person Advisory for Laura Sprinkle and...
montanasports.com
Montana State defensive coordinator Willie Mack Garza suspended for playoff game vs. Weber State
BOZEMAN — Montana State defensive coordinator Willie Mack Garza has been suspended from the team for Saturday's FCS playoff game against Weber State. MSU made the announcement on Monday via a news release. The release stated that, according to MSU coach Brent Vigen, no further details about the situation would be provided.
USPS Suspends Service In Montana
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
