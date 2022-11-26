Sony WH-1000XM4 drops back down to lowest price ever ahead of Cyber Monday

We're always hunting for deals on the Sony WH-1000XM4, Sony's flagship noise-cancelling headphones from 2021 – and you can't blame us. They are, undoubtedly, some of the best noise-cancelling headphones you can buy even now.

So, when a big sale comes along, we like to share it with everyone.

Right now, the Sony WH-1000XM4 are on sale for $228 at Amazon which, according to deals website CamelCamelCamel , is their lowest price ever. That's $120 off for one of our favorite pairs of wireless cans, and you can find similar deals at Best Buy and Walmart if you'd rather purchase them there.

Sony WH-1000XM4: was $349 now $228 @ Amazon

Save $120: When we reviewed the Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones we found they offered great performance, superior comfort, and had impressive battery life of up to 38 hours playback. Despite strong competition, they continue to rank as one of the most popular over-ear ANC designs on the market. Snag them while you still can. View Deal

So what makes them so great? These headphones are top-notch thanks to their sleek yet lightweight design and outstanding sound quality. In fact, before the new Sony WH-1000XM5 arrived earlier this year, the WH-1000XM4 were top in our best wireless headphones and best noise-cancelling headphones lists.

Having reviewed the WH-1000XM4 myself when they came out, I still use them. I think they sound amazing and offer remarkable noise cancellation. On top of that they have a superb battery life of around 30 hours (with Active Noise Cancellation enabled), which is more than almost any other pair of noise-cancelling cans.

To help them save on battery life, they include detection sensors that automatically pause playback when the headphones are removed.

They also offer support for the Sony Headphones Connect app, allowing you to personalize your audio experience with presets or other adjustments, and they can be used to listen to Sony 360 Reality Audio albums.

The only downside? They're not the best for call quality. That's something Sony improved in the Sony WH-1000XM5, but it's not a deal-breaker here.

If you're looking for more savings check out our Black Friday deals and Cyber Monday deals hubs, which is rounding up sales on TVs, laptops, appliances and lots more. Also check out this amazing Bose QuietComfort 45 deal , which are also at their lowest price ever for Black Friday and Cyber Monday.