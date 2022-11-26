ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Absecon, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
SoJO 104.9

2 From Lower Twp., NJ, Facing Methamphetamine-related Charges

Authorities in Cape May County say two people from Villas were arrested just before Thanksgiving and are facing methamphetamine-related charges. According to Cape May County Prosecutor Jeffrey Sutherland's office, 57-year-old Valerie Lear and 51-year-old Robert Bellemare were charged on Wednesday, November 23rd, following the execution of a search warrant at their home on Bentz Avenue.
CAPE MAY COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

'Distraction Thefts' Reported At South Jersey ShopRite

Police in South Jersey are warning residents about so-called "distraction thefts" experienced at a supermarket. The Egg Harbor Township Police Department has been experiencing an uptick in such thefts of the English Creek Shop Rite, they said. During these incidents, the suspects will approach victims inside of the store or...
BreakingAC

EHT police warn of ‘distraction thefts’ at ShopRite

Egg Harbor Township police are warning of an increase in distraction thefts around the English Creek ShopRite. A suspect will approach the victim either inside the store or the parking lot, and try to speak to them in another language, police explained. While the victim is distracted, a second suspect...
CBS Philly

Surveillance video of West Philadelphia double homicide released

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police released surveillance video showing the suspects in a double homicide in West Philadelphia. The shooting happened on June 11, 2021, around 2 p.m. on the 5500 block of Arch Street.Police believe the four suspects to be between 17 and 22 years old.While all suspects are described as "wearing all black clothing," two of them have distinctive marks. One is described by police as having "blond dreadlocks, tattoos on (the) left hand and under both eyes," the other one was wearing clothes "with the letters 'MD' in white writing on the chest and a light-colored design on the back of his black hooded sweatshirt." The city is offering a $20,000 reward leading to an arrest and conviction for every homicide, police say. If you have any information, police are asking you to contact them.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
SoJO 104.9

SoJO 104.9

Northfield NJ
12K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

SoJO 104.9 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Atlantic City, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy