Teen recorded Absecon driving instructor groping her, affidavit states
A teen recorded her driving instructor as he groped her following a lesson, according to the affidavit in the case. Jay Vyas, 69, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested last week, shortly after the lesson. Vyas picked the 16-year-old girl up at her home Thursday for a two-hour driving lesson...
2 From Lower Twp., NJ, Facing Methamphetamine-related Charges
Authorities in Cape May County say two people from Villas were arrested just before Thanksgiving and are facing methamphetamine-related charges. According to Cape May County Prosecutor Jeffrey Sutherland's office, 57-year-old Valerie Lear and 51-year-old Robert Bellemare were charged on Wednesday, November 23rd, following the execution of a search warrant at their home on Bentz Avenue.
'Distraction Thefts' Reported At South Jersey ShopRite
Police in South Jersey are warning residents about so-called "distraction thefts" experienced at a supermarket. The Egg Harbor Township Police Department has been experiencing an uptick in such thefts of the English Creek Shop Rite, they said. During these incidents, the suspects will approach victims inside of the store or...
southjerseyobserver.com
Freddie Smith, of Vineland, Pleads Guilty to Strict Liability Drug-Induced Death
On November 28, 2022, Freddie W. Smith, 44, of Vineland pled guilty in Atlantic County Superior Court to one count of first-degree strict liability for causing a drug-induced death. Smith admitted he sold drugs containing fentanyl which killed an 18-year-old local man. Under the terms of the plea, Smith is...
Deptford Twp. woman killed by ex-boyfriend in murder-suicide: Police
Officers discovered two bodies: Erin Gatier and her ex-boyfriend, William Beattie. Autopsies revealed both Gatier and Beatty were shot.
Man kills himself after fatally shooting ex-girlfriend, authorities say
A man died by suicide Monday after he fatally shot his ex-girlfriend at her Deptford home, the Gloucester County Prosecutor’s Office announced Tuesday afternoon. Police were called to the Ogden Road home at 6:50 p.m. and found the bodies of 47-year-old Erin Gatier and William Beattie, also 47, of Buena, inside, the office said.
Video: Man Repeatedly Whacks Sports Car With Garden Tool in Vineland, NJ
Here's something you don't see every day: a video of a man repeatedly whacking an expensive sports car with what looks like a yard tool. The scene unfolded recently in Vineland, NJ, at what appears to be the Vann dealerships on Delsea Drive. A local resident tells us she was...
EHT police warn of ‘distraction thefts’ at ShopRite
Egg Harbor Township police are warning of an increase in distraction thefts around the English Creek ShopRite. A suspect will approach the victim either inside the store or the parking lot, and try to speak to them in another language, police explained. While the victim is distracted, a second suspect...
3 suspects who stole $40,000 worth of items from Voorhees Verizon store arrested in Philly, 1 flees
Police say three of four armed suspects who stole thousands of dollars' worth of items from a Verizon store in South Jersey were taken into custody in Philadelphia. The fourth remains on the loose.
Retired Atlantic City, New Jersey Police Officer Murder – Suicide
Acting Gloucester County Prosecutor Christine A. Hoffman has publicly disclosed that a retired Atlantic City Police Officer, William W. Beattie has killed his ex-girlfriend, Erin A. Gatier and then committed suicide. Here are the details released by Hoffman:. “On Monday, November 28, 2022, at approximately 6:50pm, the Deptford Township Police...
Woman Kills Man Who Stabbed Her In Philadelphia: Police
A Philadelphia woman shot and killed a man who stabbed her during an argument, authorities say. City police were dispatched to a home on the 3200 block of West Montgomery Avenue just before 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 27 for a report of a person with a gun, the department told Daily Voice.
N.J. man armed with knife faces charges after 2-hour standoff with police, authorities say
An Ocean County man faces criminal charges after police say he assaulted a woman, then held police at bay with a knife for two hours before he was taken to a local hospital for treatment, authorities said. Police were called about 3 p.m. Friday to a home in Toms River...
EHT man had pending weapons offense when arrested in multiple burglaries
An Egg Harbor Township man who allegedly burglarized the same convenience store three times was on pretrial intervention for a deadly weapon offense at the time of his arrest, he told a judge. Seamus Manley, 25, was jailed last Sunday after he was found inside the store at the Sunoco...
Fugitive Wanted In Camden, Philadelphia Arrested In Dominican Republic
US Marshals arrested a fugitive wanted in Camden on drug charges and Philadelphia on a murder charge, authorities said. On Wednesday, Nov. 23, Kendall Almanzar, 37, of Camden, was taken into custody in the Dominican Republic and returned to Camden City, according to Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay. Almanzar...
Victim also charged after stabbing fight at NJ casino caught on video
ATLANTIC CITY — Authorities in New Jersey say they are seeking three people and have issued a summons to a fourth person in connection with a stabbing at an Atlantic City casino on Thanksgiving Day. Atlantic City police say officers were dispatched just after 1:30 a.m. Thursday to The...
2 Suspects Still At Large After Thanksgiving Triple Stabbing In Atlantic City
Atlantic City Police Seek 2 Suspects After Triple Stabbing
It’s been 31 years since this boy disappeared in Middle Township, NJ
Today marks 31 years since Mark Himebaugh disappeared. On November 25, 1991, 11-year-old Mark Himebaugh was walking towards a playground in Del Haven, Middle Township, and he hasn't been seen since. According to Middle Township Police, a park guard was the last person to see him at about 4:00 that...
Atlantic City Police Charged & Uncharged Man In Harrah’s Stabbings
We’re writing this stand alone article because it’s the right thing to do. We have also added to our recent coverage, the news about an Atlantic City Police Department reversal on a decision that they previously made on the evening of Friday, November 25, 2022. If you missed...
Surveillance video of West Philadelphia double homicide released
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police released surveillance video showing the suspects in a double homicide in West Philadelphia. The shooting happened on June 11, 2021, around 2 p.m. on the 5500 block of Arch Street.Police believe the four suspects to be between 17 and 22 years old.While all suspects are described as "wearing all black clothing," two of them have distinctive marks. One is described by police as having "blond dreadlocks, tattoos on (the) left hand and under both eyes," the other one was wearing clothes "with the letters 'MD' in white writing on the chest and a light-colored design on the back of his black hooded sweatshirt." The city is offering a $20,000 reward leading to an arrest and conviction for every homicide, police say. If you have any information, police are asking you to contact them.
N.J. man, 28, dies after he’s trapped in car that flipped into marsh, authorities say
An Ocean County man died early Saturday, and his two passengers swam to safety after the car he was driving crashed and flipped over into a marsh in Toms River, authorities said. Police and emergency medical workers were called about 2:25 a.m. to the intersection of Hooper Avenue and South...
