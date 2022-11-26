ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

blufftontoday.com

South Carolina football ranked No. 19 by College Football Playoff, highest in program history

COLUMBIA — South Carolina football is ranked by the College Football Playoff this week for the second time since it was established in 2014. The Gamecocks (8-4, 4-4 SEC) made their debut at No. 19 in the CFP Rankings following back-to-back top 10 upsets of then-No. 5 Tennessee and then-No. 8 Clemson. The only other time they were ranked by the College Football Playoff was at No. 24 in Week 11 of the 2017 season.
COLUMBIA, SC
blufftontoday.com

Clemson basketball score vs. Penn State: Live updates

CLEMSON – Clemson basketball nearly answered a challenge last week against a Big Ten team. The Tigers will try again Tuesday night in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge as they host Penn State. Clemson has won four of five since a 60-58 loss at South Carolina, the only defeat during...
CLEMSON, SC
blufftontoday.com

Unpacking Clemson football questions about DJ Uiagalelei, coordinators, bowl future

Clemson football coach Dabo Swinney was earlier than normal to his postgame press conference Saturday and kept it unusually short, some of his answers as few as two words. Before that, offensive coordinator Brandon Streeter took offense. Defensive coordinator Wes Goodwin was apologetic if not defensive. Running back Will Shipley was visibly frustrated by questions about turnovers and play-calling. Quarterback DJ Uiagalelei, always confident and positive and good for at least one big smile even after the toughest of games, was gloomy at best.
CLEMSON, SC
blufftontoday.com

How Clemson basketball, Hunter Tyson took double-OT win against Penn State

Hunter Tyson's motivational halftime speech Tuesday night was directed as much toward himself as his Clemson basketball teammates. The Tigers trailed Penn State by six and Tyson, their senior leader and second-best scorer, had none. He then took his words to heart. Tyson finished with 24 points, including crucial buckets...
CLEMSON, SC

