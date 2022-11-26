Read full article on original website
Stockyards City comes to life with Cowboy Christmas Parade
If you want to celebrate the holiday season in style, take a trip back in time with the Cowboy Christmas Parade.
Unused items from The Canton at Classen Curve available for auction
The Canton at Classen Curve will have unused items available for auction after the luxury apartment complex caught fire earlier in 2022.
Free Santa Market returns to Oklahoma City
Christmas is just around the corner, so now is the time to start purchasing presents for those you love.
Oklahoma City's Paseo Arts Association has announced three exhibitions for December’s First Friday Gallery Walk.
First Friday is the monthly event where patrons come to enjoy an evening of special themed exhibits, guest artists and live entertainment, all within walking distance. Ten restaurants and other merchants round out the Paseo’s distinctive atmosphere. The exhibitions at PACC will open with a reception on December 2...
One of Oklahoma City’s holiday traditions opens up for the season
OKLAHOMA CITY — One of Oklahoma City’s holiday traditions is about to open up for the season. Starting Friday at the Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark, the 2022 LifeShare WinterFest is officially back for the season. "Tubers are going to be able to go up into our terrace grab a...
Penn Square restaurant working to open again after fire
Owners of the Texas de Brazil restaurant connected to Penn Square Mall are working hard to recover from a fire The post Penn Square restaurant working to open again after fire appeared first on Oklahoma City Free Press.
Metro truck driving students left high and dry after driving school closes
Metro truck driving students have been left high and dry after a SW OKC driving school shuts its doors.
OKC showed there IS the will to help the city’s homeless population
George Lang delivers commentary on the recent effort by OKC Councilor Mark Stonecipher to enact drastic measures against the homeless. The post OKC showed there IS the will to help the city’s homeless population appeared first on Oklahoma City Free Press.
Update: Penn Square Mall reopened after commercial fire
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR)- Penn Square mall has reopened after being evacuated due to a commercial fire, according to the Oklahoma City police department. Earlier this afternoon fire crews responded to the scene of a commercial fire at Penn Square mall. The building was evacuated and there were no injuries, said the Oklahoma City Fire department. […]
Oklahoma City Erects 50 Foot Replica Of Iconic Lamp From “A Christmas Story”
There are certain movies that we watch every year and when Christmas rolls around, we tend to watch the same ones over and over again. This includes A Christmas Story, and it is a Christmas classic that many of us could probably quote word for word. There are some things...
Shooting in northeast OKC leaves one shot in the leg
Oklahoma City Police say an argument led to one person being shot in the leg.
Juvenile Injured In Overnight Shooting In NE Oklahoma City
A juvenile was hospitalized late Tuesday night after suffering a gunshot wound to the arm on the northeast side of the city. According to Oklahoma City Police, the shooting happened at a home near Northeast 67th Street and Braniff Drive. Police say the victim answered the door and a suspect,...
Oklahoma City man’s cremated remains to be launched into outer space to grant his final wish to be amongst the stars
An Oklahoma City man’s cremated remains are going to be launched into space at the end of this month. The family is granting their father’s final wish to be amongst the stars. They said this will finally give them closure.
‘Shingles, plastic underlayment’: Guthrie neighborhood still waits for house fire clean up six years later
A house off Highway 106 and Huntington went up in flames in October of 2016, but neighbors say there hasn't been any maintenance done since then.
Norman Farm Market opens winter shopping at The Well
The Norman Winter Market has opened and will continue through March every second and third Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. The Norman Farm Market was established in 1980, making it the oldest-running market in Norman. During the summer, it offers a variety of fresh and locally grown fruits and vegetables, along with other goods.
Tracking Arctic Front moving south across Oklahoma!
Good Morning Oklahoma! Tracking a strong cold front. As you can see from this hour by hour temp forecast for OKC our high temp occurs around 1 PM with falling temps by afternoon and evening! You can expect strong shifting winds from SW to N but no precipitation expected with front. For OKC the cold front hits about 1 PM with winds shifting north and falling temps this afternoon. High near 63 with temps dropping into 30s after 7 PM. The wind chill will be a factor tonight!
The Charming Oklahoma Town That Transports You To A Victorian-Era Christmas
In the early evening hours of December, the red-brick cobbled streets of the territorial-themed small town of Guthrie, Oklahoma, were alive with the sound of carolers. With the clatter of turn-of-the-century carriages and the clopping of horse hooves on the streets combined with the smell of warmed spiced cider, the crowds of people dressed in their finest Victorian attire do not seem out of place at all.
Plaza District hosts day to boost local economy, small businesses
OKLAHOMA CITY — The Plaza District hosted its own version of Small Business Saturday. Businesses across 16th Street opened to all who braved the rain to shop. They said it was a great way to boost the local economy. Though it rained Saturday, shops told KOCO 5 it didn’t...
Denied Insurance Claim Led To Deadly Shooting In NW OKC
Oklahoma City police released more information on Tuesday about a deadly shooting inside a business on the northwest side of the city. Police confirmed a Midwest City man was enraged over a denied claim and shot a woman inside an insurance agency before Robert Arnest, 65, turned the gun on himself. Arnest died at the scene and the insurance agency employee was rushed to a local hospital with a gunshot injury and remained in the intensive care unit.
Experience A Drive On Oklahoma’s Lawless Autobahn Highway
There is a running joke that Oklahoma drivers take things a little on the slow side. While it may be true in most parts of the state, there is one stretch of highway that far exceeds any idea of safe or responsible travel. It is considered Oklahoma's lawless Autobahn highway.
