Oklahoma City, OK

KFOR

Update: Penn Square Mall reopened after commercial fire

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR)- Penn Square mall has reopened after being evacuated due to a commercial fire, according to the Oklahoma City police department. Earlier this afternoon fire crews responded to the scene of a commercial fire at Penn Square mall. The building was evacuated and there were no injuries, said the Oklahoma City Fire department. […]
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
news9.com

Juvenile Injured In Overnight Shooting In NE Oklahoma City

A juvenile was hospitalized late Tuesday night after suffering a gunshot wound to the arm on the northeast side of the city. According to Oklahoma City Police, the shooting happened at a home near Northeast 67th Street and Braniff Drive. Police say the victim answered the door and a suspect,...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Oklahoma Daily

Norman Farm Market opens winter shopping at The Well

The Norman Winter Market has opened and will continue through March every second and third Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. The Norman Farm Market was established in 1980, making it the oldest-running market in Norman. During the summer, it offers a variety of fresh and locally grown fruits and vegetables, along with other goods.
NORMAN, OK
KFOR

Tracking Arctic Front moving south across Oklahoma!

Good Morning Oklahoma! Tracking a strong cold front. As you can see from this hour by hour temp forecast for OKC our high temp occurs around 1 PM with falling temps by afternoon and evening! You can expect strong shifting winds from SW to N but no precipitation expected with front. For OKC the cold front hits about 1 PM with winds shifting north and falling temps this afternoon. High near 63 with temps dropping into 30s after 7 PM. The wind chill will be a factor tonight!
OKLAHOMA STATE
travelawaits.com

The Charming Oklahoma Town That Transports You To A Victorian-Era Christmas

In the early evening hours of December, the red-brick cobbled streets of the territorial-themed small town of Guthrie, Oklahoma, were alive with the sound of carolers. With the clatter of turn-of-the-century carriages and the clopping of horse hooves on the streets combined with the smell of warmed spiced cider, the crowds of people dressed in their finest Victorian attire do not seem out of place at all.
GUTHRIE, OK
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

Denied Insurance Claim Led To Deadly Shooting In NW OKC

Oklahoma City police released more information on Tuesday about a deadly shooting inside a business on the northwest side of the city. Police confirmed a Midwest City man was enraged over a denied claim and shot a woman inside an insurance agency before Robert Arnest, 65, turned the gun on himself. Arnest died at the scene and the insurance agency employee was rushed to a local hospital with a gunshot injury and remained in the intensive care unit.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

