Atlanta, GA

ClutchPoints

Padres sign former Braves All-Star in surprise move

The San Diego Padres are adding some depth to their starting pitching staff in the form of a former MLB All-Star. Ex-Atlanta Braves SP Julio Teheran is returning to MLB after spending the 2022 campaign playing ball in Mexico. According to Jon Heyman, Teheran is signing a minor-league deal with the Padres which could be worth as much as $6 million if he is added to the MLB roster.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Larry Brown Sports

Astros make big free agent signing

The Houston Astros are not resting on their laurels coming off their World Series title, as evidenced by a big free agent move they made Monday. The Astros agreed to terms with first baseman Jose Abreu, according to multiple reports. The deal is said to be for three years and roughly $60 million.
HOUSTON, TX
Yardbarker

Dodgers interested in top MLB free agent from division rival

The Los Angeles Dodgers have been linked to pretty much every big-name MLB free agent during the early stages of the process this fall. Los Angeles boasts one of the top payrolls in baseball. It has multiple holes to fill, both in the lineup and when it comes to the team’s pitching staff. The Dodgers saw All-Star starting pitcher Tyler Anderson depart to the Los Angeles Angels in free agency and just non-tendered former NL MVP Cody Bellinger.
LOS ANGELES, CA
batterypower.com

Braves News: Ronald Acuna, offseason rumors, more

MLB continued a tradition of a quiet Thanksgiving weekend this year, as transactions were generally quiet across the league. The Braves were no exception to this trend. The biggest Braves news of Saturday was that Ronald Acuna will extend his stint in the Venezuelan winter league to ten games, all at DH, from what was previously set at five, with permission from the Braves’ organization. This doesn’t seem to hold a tremendous injury risk, since he isn’t playing in the field, and whatever he needs to do to fully recover from his torn ACL should be welcomed by the Braves organization and fans alike.
Yardbarker

The Yankees have a secret weapon ready to make a big impact in 2023

The New York Yankees have a significant number of moves they need to make this off-season to bolster the roster. Notably, they need a new left fielder, bullpen support and still haven’t determined Aaron Judge’s future yet. Judge is currently on the West Coast discussing a possible move...
BOSTON, NY
Yardbarker

Report: Justin Verlander to meet with notable NL team

Heyman listed the New York Yankees, Mets, and Houston Astros as other teams interested in the reigning AL Cy Young Award winner. Verlander will turn 40 in February but was in top form in 2022. Coming off Tommy John surgery, he went 18-4 with a career-low 1.75 ERA and 185 strikeouts in 175 innings. He went 2-0 in the playoffs and picked up his first career World Series win.
NEW YORK STATE
MLB Trade Rumors

Angels Sign Jonathan Holder To Minor League Deal

The Angels have signed right-hander Jonathan Holder to a minor league deal, according to his transactions tracker at MLB.com (hat tip to Sam Blum of The Athletic.) Holder will presumably be invited to major league Spring Training, though no official announcement on that matter has been made. He’s been assigned to the Triple-A Salt Lake Bees for the time being.
batterypower.com

Hot Stove open thread

We are less than a week away from the start of the Winter Meetings. For now, things continue to be slow for the Atlanta Braves and the rest of Major League Baseball. Here are Tuesday’s headlines from around the league:. The MLBPA has given executive director Tony Clark a...
batterypower.com

Braves News: Ronald Acuna Jr. Stars in LVBP Home Run Derby, more

For much of last season, Ronald Acuna Jr. would fluctuate between struggles and successes at the plate. However, there would be times when he would show flashes of his old self, producing as one of the best offensive players in baseball. The hope is that with an offseason to regain his full health before 2023, Acuna Jr. will return to form next season.

