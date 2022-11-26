Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Padres sign former Braves All-Star in surprise move
The San Diego Padres are adding some depth to their starting pitching staff in the form of a former MLB All-Star. Ex-Atlanta Braves SP Julio Teheran is returning to MLB after spending the 2022 campaign playing ball in Mexico. According to Jon Heyman, Teheran is signing a minor-league deal with the Padres which could be worth as much as $6 million if he is added to the MLB roster.
Astros make big free agent signing
The Houston Astros are not resting on their laurels coming off their World Series title, as evidenced by a big free agent move they made Monday. The Astros agreed to terms with first baseman Jose Abreu, according to multiple reports. The deal is said to be for three years and roughly $60 million.
Dodgers interested in top MLB free agent from division rival
The Los Angeles Dodgers have been linked to pretty much every big-name MLB free agent during the early stages of the process this fall. Los Angeles boasts one of the top payrolls in baseball. It has multiple holes to fill, both in the lineup and when it comes to the team’s pitching staff. The Dodgers saw All-Star starting pitcher Tyler Anderson depart to the Los Angeles Angels in free agency and just non-tendered former NL MVP Cody Bellinger.
Should the Atlanta Braves change its name? Here's what indigenous people think
ATLANTA — Native American representation in major league sports has garnered differing opinions -- even when it comes to the Atlanta Braves. And it's not just the fan base who is sounding off. The Muscogee Nation supports changing the name while the eastern band of Cherokee Indians supports keeping...
Braves News: Ronald Acuna, offseason rumors, more
MLB continued a tradition of a quiet Thanksgiving weekend this year, as transactions were generally quiet across the league. The Braves were no exception to this trend. The biggest Braves news of Saturday was that Ronald Acuna will extend his stint in the Venezuelan winter league to ten games, all at DH, from what was previously set at five, with permission from the Braves’ organization. This doesn’t seem to hold a tremendous injury risk, since he isn’t playing in the field, and whatever he needs to do to fully recover from his torn ACL should be welcomed by the Braves organization and fans alike.
Dodgers Rumors: LA Emerges as Potential Landing Spot for All-Star Shortstop
Red Sox All-Star could take his talents to sunny Los Angeles
Don Mattingly close to landing coaching job with AL East team
Donnie Baseball could be returning to the AL East. Mattingly was fired by the Miami Marlins. He says he has received interest from other teams since then, and a report published on Tuesday said he is close to landing a job. The New York Post’s Jon Heyman says Mattingly and...
The Yankees have a secret weapon ready to make a big impact in 2023
The New York Yankees have a significant number of moves they need to make this off-season to bolster the roster. Notably, they need a new left fielder, bullpen support and still haven’t determined Aaron Judge’s future yet. Judge is currently on the West Coast discussing a possible move...
Jacob deGrom MLB free agent market shrinking as teams see him as ‘a big risk’
It seems that despite still being one of the best pitchers in baseball, Jacob deGrom’s MLB free agent market looks
Report: Justin Verlander to meet with notable NL team
Heyman listed the New York Yankees, Mets, and Houston Astros as other teams interested in the reigning AL Cy Young Award winner. Verlander will turn 40 in February but was in top form in 2022. Coming off Tommy John surgery, he went 18-4 with a career-low 1.75 ERA and 185 strikeouts in 175 innings. He went 2-0 in the playoffs and picked up his first career World Series win.
Angels Roster News: LA Brings Back Catcher on Minor League Deal
He played in 12 games for the Angels lat season, including one big one.
Angels Sign Jonathan Holder To Minor League Deal
The Angels have signed right-hander Jonathan Holder to a minor league deal, according to his transactions tracker at MLB.com (hat tip to Sam Blum of The Athletic.) Holder will presumably be invited to major league Spring Training, though no official announcement on that matter has been made. He’s been assigned to the Triple-A Salt Lake Bees for the time being.
Dodgers sign former SF Giants reliever Shelby Miller
The SF Giants will not be bringing back Shelby Miller after the right-handed pitcher inked a one-year deal with the Dodgers.
Former MLB pitcher Roberto Osuna to re-sign with NPB's Chiba Lotte Marines
Reliever Roberto Osuna is close to agreeing to a one-year contract with Japan’s Chiba Lotte Marines for the 2023 season, per Enrique Rojas of ESPN. Osuna is represented by Vayner Sports. Osuna began the 2022 season playing in the Mexican League for the Diablos Rojos del México, tossing 13...
MLB Insider Pegs Red Sox As Landing Spot For Mets Free Agent All-Star Pitcher
If the Red Sox want to compete in 2023, they should consider this hurler
Hot Stove open thread
We are less than a week away from the start of the Winter Meetings. For now, things continue to be slow for the Atlanta Braves and the rest of Major League Baseball. Here are Tuesday’s headlines from around the league:. The MLBPA has given executive director Tony Clark a...
Full Bowl Projections Ahead of Conference Championships
Here’s where things stand for the Playoff, the rest of the New Year’s Six and more.
Braves News: Ronald Acuna Jr. Stars in LVBP Home Run Derby, more
For much of last season, Ronald Acuna Jr. would fluctuate between struggles and successes at the plate. However, there would be times when he would show flashes of his old self, producing as one of the best offensive players in baseball. The hope is that with an offseason to regain his full health before 2023, Acuna Jr. will return to form next season.
