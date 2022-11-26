Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
2022 Iron Bowl: Will Carnell "Cadillac" Williams Become the Next Auburn Head Coach? Tommy Tuberville Thinks SoZack LoveAuburn, AL
Auburn University and the University of Alabama Student Veterans Host '2022 Operation Iron Ruck' Before Iron BowlZack LoveAuburn, AL
Will Lane Kiffin Leave Ole Miss for Auburn?Jameson StewardAuburn, AL
The Tuskegee Syphilis Study, 40 Years of Unethical Human Experimentation in African AmericansSara BTuskegee, AL
Opinion: The Ghost of Christmas Past continues to haunt Coach Bryan HarsinEdy ZooAuburn, AL
Related
College Football World Reacts To Cadillac Williams' Decision
Cadillac Williams will not be leaving Auburn for another school. There was some speculation about Williams leaving after Auburn hired Hugh Freeze to be the program's full-time head coach but that was put to bed on Tuesday morning. Williams released a statement via Twitter and confirmed that he will be staying with the program as associate head coach.
Hugh Freeze Sends Clear Message To Nick Saban After Taking Over At Auburn
Hugh Freeze has won everywhere he's coached, achieving double-digit win seasons at Arkansas State, Ole Miss and Liberty. But one line on his resume probably had more to do with Freeze being named Bryan Harsin's successor at Auburn on Monday. Freeze has proven that he can beat Nick Saban and ...
Hugh Freeze's Auburn Contract Reportedly Included Bizarre Clause
Auburn ended its coaching search on Monday afternoon when it hired Hugh Freeze. Freeze will come over from Liberty after he coached that program for the last four seasons. In those four seasons, he went 34-15 and led the program to a bowl each time. While he's set to be...
Auburn's Coaching Search Is Reportedly Getting 'Pushback'
Auburn University's administration is reportedly "pushing back" on the programs coaching search after losing out on Lane Kiffin once he re-upped with the Rebels. According to Chris Dodd of CBS Sports, higher-ups at Auburn are very unhappy after sinking most of their eggs into the Kiffin basket, only for him to go back to Ole Miss.
Auburn Reportedly Makes Decision On Cadillac Williams
Auburn will hire Liberty's Hugh Freeze as its next football head coach, according to Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated. While interim coach Carnell "Cadillac" Williams won't receive an extended opportunity at the position, he's expected to stay with the school. Per Auburn Live's Cole Pinkston, Williams will likely remain at...
College Football World Reacts To Auburn's Coaching Hire
After weeks of speculation, the Auburn Tigers got their guy. Per college football writer Ross Dellenger, "Auburn is finalizing a deal to hire Liberty coach Hugh Freeze." Noting, "Freeze would return to the SEC, where in 2017 Ole Miss fired him amid NCAA and personal scandal. In 12 years as a college head coach, he’s had one losing season."
collegeandmagnolia.com
DO NOT HIRE HUGH FREEZE
I don’t even know where to start with this, and I’m only writing this piece because other members of College and Magnolia would be unable to turn the caps lock key off and restrain from this being obscenely profane. However, the underlying message is the same. John Cohen,...
Gus Malzahn shares message for Hugh Freeze about Auburn job
Gus Malzahn shared a message on Monday for the man who is taking over at Auburn. The Tigers on Monday officially hired Hugh Freeze as their new head football coach. Freeze was in his fourth season at Liberty prior to being hired by Auburn. Malzahn was Auburn’s coach from 2013-2020 before being replaced by Bryan Harsin, who was fired earlier this season.
Auburn traded Cadillac for a creepy white van
Cadillac Williams is Auburn. He’s everything that’s right about Auburn. Hugh Freeze represents everything that’s wrong about Auburn. Of course he got the job. Auburn could have had a Cadillac. Instead, they bought a creepy white van. With lots of baggage. R E L A T E...
Alabama man dies after multi-car accident on Thanksgiving Day
An Alabama man has died after a Thanksgiving night wreck, Alabama state trooper said. The multi-vehicle crash occurred at approximately 6:05 p.m. Thursday and claimed the life of a Pelham, Alabama, man. Stuart J. Norwood Jr., 53, was fatally injured when the 2013 Dodge Durango, in which he was a...
This Town in Georgia Has Been Ranked as One of the Coolest Places in the United States
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving or visiting the great state of Georgia, you should add the following town to your list.
WSFA
Suspect charged with capital murder in Sunday shooting
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police have charged a suspect following the shooting death of 22-year-old Alonzo Jones. According to police, Ardarius Jackson, 23, is charged with capital murder. On Sunday, around 3 a.m., officers were called to an area hospital after a report of a person having been shot....
Larry Brown Sports
New York City, NY
173K+
Followers
22K+
Post
122M+
Views
ABOUT
Larry Brown Sports, founded in 2007, is an independent sports blog that brings you some of the top trending and viral sports news of the day. The site reaches over 1 million monthly readers directly on the website and several million more via syndication channels.https://larrybrownsports.com
Comments / 0