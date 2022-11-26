ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Cadillac Williams' Decision

Cadillac Williams will not be leaving Auburn for another school. There was some speculation about Williams leaving after Auburn hired Hugh Freeze to be the program's full-time head coach but that was put to bed on Tuesday morning. Williams released a statement via Twitter and confirmed that he will be staying with the program as associate head coach.
AUBURN, AL
The Spun

Auburn's Coaching Search Is Reportedly Getting 'Pushback'

Auburn University's administration is reportedly "pushing back" on the programs coaching search after losing out on Lane Kiffin once he re-upped with the Rebels. According to Chris Dodd of CBS Sports, higher-ups at Auburn are very unhappy after sinking most of their eggs into the Kiffin basket, only for him to go back to Ole Miss.
AUBURN, AL
The Spun

Auburn Reportedly Makes Decision On Cadillac Williams

Auburn will hire Liberty's Hugh Freeze as its next football head coach, according to Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated. While interim coach Carnell "Cadillac" Williams won't receive an extended opportunity at the position, he's expected to stay with the school. Per Auburn Live's Cole Pinkston, Williams will likely remain at...
AUBURN, AL
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Auburn's Coaching Hire

After weeks of speculation, the Auburn Tigers got their guy. Per college football writer Ross Dellenger, "Auburn is finalizing a deal to hire Liberty coach Hugh Freeze." Noting, "Freeze would return to the SEC, where in 2017 Ole Miss fired him amid NCAA and personal scandal. In 12 years as a college head coach, he’s had one losing season."
AUBURN, AL
collegeandmagnolia.com

DO NOT HIRE HUGH FREEZE

I don’t even know where to start with this, and I’m only writing this piece because other members of College and Magnolia would be unable to turn the caps lock key off and restrain from this being obscenely profane. However, the underlying message is the same. John Cohen,...
AUBURN, AL
Larry Brown Sports

Gus Malzahn shares message for Hugh Freeze about Auburn job

Gus Malzahn shared a message on Monday for the man who is taking over at Auburn. The Tigers on Monday officially hired Hugh Freeze as their new head football coach. Freeze was in his fourth season at Liberty prior to being hired by Auburn. Malzahn was Auburn’s coach from 2013-2020 before being replaced by Bryan Harsin, who was fired earlier this season.
AUBURN, AL
AL.com

Auburn traded Cadillac for a creepy white van

Cadillac Williams is Auburn. He’s everything that’s right about Auburn. Hugh Freeze represents everything that’s wrong about Auburn. Of course he got the job. Auburn could have had a Cadillac. Instead, they bought a creepy white van. With lots of baggage. R E L A T E...
AUBURN, AL
WSFA

Suspect charged with capital murder in Sunday shooting

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police have charged a suspect following the shooting death of 22-year-old Alonzo Jones. According to police, Ardarius Jackson, 23, is charged with capital murder. On Sunday, around 3 a.m., officers were called to an area hospital after a report of a person having been shot....
MONTGOMERY, AL
