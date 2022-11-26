ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Michigan moves up in CFP rankings following win at OSU

The Michigan football team scored an all-time win Saturday, housing then-No. 2 Ohio State in the Buckeyes’ own building, 45-23. And now, the Wolverines firmly have the College Football Playoff Selection Committee’s full attention. In the latest (and penultimate) rankings from the committee, the Wolverines were ranked second. Ohio State was ranked fifth, while Penn State came in eighth in the rankings.
J.J. McCarthy: ‘Can’t be appreciative enough’ for Cade McNamara

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — The Michigan football team began 2022 with a quarterback competition, and it ended the regular season with one of the two in the transfer portal. Cade McNamara, who started all 14 games of the Big Ten-winning 2021 side, entered the transfer portal earlier this week. And J.J. McCarthy, the former five-star prospect who is undefeated through 11 starts this fall, will lead the Wolverines into the Big Ten Championship Game against Purdue on Saturday.
Reaction to Ohio State, Alabama's roadblock after College Football Playoff rankings release

Previously-unbeaten Ohio State's three-spot slide to No. 5 is Tuesday night's primary storyline as the Buckeyes came in ahead of two-loss Alabama, who's No. 6. "It's pretty simple and clean this year if TCU and USC win, they're in," Kirk Herbstreit said during Tuesday night's show. "There's really nobody else that could behind them (Ohio State) right now in this particular year that would create drama."
Four-star shooting guard Kur Teng recaps Michigan State official visit

Bradford Christian Academy shooting guard Kur Teng took his first official visit to Michigan State in mid October. The 6-foot-4, 185 pound four-star has also taken a host of unofficials as he starts his junior year. “The recruitment process has been fun,” he said. “It’s been interesting to see these...
Michigan lands four-star Ohio ATH Jason Hewlett

Michigan received a Monday commitment from Youngstown (Ohio) Chaney athlete Jason Hewlett, a one-time Cincinnati commit who was recently added to the four-star range by 247Sports. Hewlett is a 6-foot-4, 220-pound prospect who has played everything from quarterback and wide receiver on offense to safety and linebacker on defense and...
Michigan basketball signee has huge season-opening game

On Saturday, Dayton (OH.) Chaminade Julienne 2023 four-star guard and Michigan signee, George Washington had a strong performance to start his senior season as he had 24 points in a 94-58 season-opening win over Trotwood-Madison. The future Wolverine had 12 points in each of half of this game and connected...
