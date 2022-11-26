Read full article on original website
This Massive Thrift Shop in Ohio is a Must-VisitJoe MertensColumbus, OH
Confirmed: President Kristina M. Johnson resignsThe LanternColumbus, OH
4 Great Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Football: Stroud, Harrison tabbed as finalists for postseason individual awardsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: 6 Buckeyes earn defensive and special teams All-Big Ten honorsThe LanternColumbus, OH
J.J. McCarthy press conference: Everything the Michigan QB said before the Big Ten Championship Game
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy met with the media on Tuesday night to recap the Ohio State win and preview the Big Ten Championship Game against Purdue. Here’s what he said:. On his confidence after beating Ohio State:. For me personally, definitely confidence is elevated....
The mystery of Dallan Hayden continued for Ohio State vs. Michigan
There are a number of questions worthy of asking of Ohio State following the 45-23 loss to Michigan last Saturday. The Buckeyes were embarrassed by their rivals for a second straight season despite talking all year about how this game was going to be different. But one question that lingers...
Michigan moves up in CFP rankings following win at OSU
The Michigan football team scored an all-time win Saturday, housing then-No. 2 Ohio State in the Buckeyes’ own building, 45-23. And now, the Wolverines firmly have the College Football Playoff Selection Committee’s full attention. In the latest (and penultimate) rankings from the committee, the Wolverines were ranked second. Ohio State was ranked fifth, while Penn State came in eighth in the rankings.
J.J. McCarthy: ‘Can’t be appreciative enough’ for Cade McNamara
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — The Michigan football team began 2022 with a quarterback competition, and it ended the regular season with one of the two in the transfer portal. Cade McNamara, who started all 14 games of the Big Ten-winning 2021 side, entered the transfer portal earlier this week. And J.J. McCarthy, the former five-star prospect who is undefeated through 11 starts this fall, will lead the Wolverines into the Big Ten Championship Game against Purdue on Saturday.
Reaction to Ohio State, Alabama's roadblock after College Football Playoff rankings release
Previously-unbeaten Ohio State's three-spot slide to No. 5 is Tuesday night's primary storyline as the Buckeyes came in ahead of two-loss Alabama, who's No. 6. "It's pretty simple and clean this year if TCU and USC win, they're in," Kirk Herbstreit said during Tuesday night's show. "There's really nobody else that could behind them (Ohio State) right now in this particular year that would create drama."
What To Watch: Buckeyes hope to maintain momentum from Maui in trip to Duke
After a 2-1 showing at the Maui Invitational last week, the Ohio State men’s basketball team will return to action with a Wednesday night road game at Duke as part of the ACC/Big Ten Challenge. This is OSU’s first true road game of the season. Ohio State (5-1)...
247Sports
Four-star shooting guard Kur Teng recaps Michigan State official visit
Bradford Christian Academy shooting guard Kur Teng took his first official visit to Michigan State in mid October. The 6-foot-4, 185 pound four-star has also taken a host of unofficials as he starts his junior year. “The recruitment process has been fun,” he said. “It’s been interesting to see these...
Michigan lands four-star Ohio ATH Jason Hewlett
Michigan received a Monday commitment from Youngstown (Ohio) Chaney athlete Jason Hewlett, a one-time Cincinnati commit who was recently added to the four-star range by 247Sports. Hewlett is a 6-foot-4, 220-pound prospect who has played everything from quarterback and wide receiver on offense to safety and linebacker on defense and...
Michigan basketball signee has huge season-opening game
On Saturday, Dayton (OH.) Chaminade Julienne 2023 four-star guard and Michigan signee, George Washington had a strong performance to start his senior season as he had 24 points in a 94-58 season-opening win over Trotwood-Madison. The future Wolverine had 12 points in each of half of this game and connected...
Tom Izzo 'completely upset' by MSU's Big Ten fine for tunnel fight
Michigan State basketball coach Tom Izzo sounds off on the Big Ten's punishment for the Spartan football team's post-game fights in the Michigan Stadium tunnel, which include a $100,000 fine to MSU and a reprimand to Michigan.
No. 3 Virginia fights back from 11 point deficit to beat Michigan in gritty win
The Virginia Cavaliers (6-0) were determined, they were gritty on Tuesday night. Tony Bennett's team managed to claw back from a 11-point halftime deficit to beat Michigan (5-2) 70-68 in the ACC-Big Ten Challenge. The No. 3 Wahoos played like a seasoned side as they patiently came within reach of...
