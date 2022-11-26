Read full article on original website
Related
Tornado warning - live news: 40 million in US South warned of ‘rare’ twister outbreak amid stormy weather
More than 40 million people in the southern United States are facing severe weather with multiple tornadoes reported overnight.Parts of Mississippi, Alabama, Arkansas, Louisiana, Texas and Tennessee faced at least 17 tornadoes as well as severe flooding and tennis ball-sized hailstones.Images and videos of the aftermath of tornadoes show damaged houses, fallen trees and multiple power flashes witnessed across towns.Affected cities include New Orleans, Memphis, Nashville, and Birmingham.In Louisiana, at least two people were injured inside their homes during the storm.While in Alabama, a tornado damaged at least 30 houses and knocked out power in part of Hale County.Schools...
Kentucky Braces for a Raucous GOP Primary to Try to Unseat Democratic Governor
In deep-red Kentucky, incumbent Gov. Andy Beshear is a striking anomaly.He's a Democrat elected in a state that sends conservatives like Sens. Rand Paul and Mitch McConnell to Congress, which voted for Donald Trump in 2020 by more than 25 points. Kentucky has only one Democrat in its incoming congressional delegation. It’s not the sort of place Democrats eye for big wins; Beshear only won in 2019 by about 5,000 votes.And yet, headed into his 2023 re-election campaign, Beshear is tasked with duplicating that sort of party-defying victory. Some say he’s the outright frontrunner, having built a brand of pragmatism...
Sen. Raphael Warnock Is Finally Going for the Jugular in Georgia Senate Battle
In his 2020 campaign for Senate in Georgia, the pastor-politician Raphael Warnock and his team lived by an unofficial motto: “Remain the Reverend.”The idea was for Warnock, the holder of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s pulpit in Atlanta, to glide above the muck of personal attacks and messy partisan politics. In his victory over Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R) in that year’s runoff election, he managed to achieve that goal.Locked in yet another contentious runoff, Warnock is still very much hewing to his identity as the high-minded Reverend. But this time, facing an opponent far different than Loeffler, Warnock has added...
Tornado threats for parts of Alabama and Mississippi remain this morning before storms are expected to weaken today
The threat of possible tornadoes, strong winds and hail in parts of Alabama and Mississippi persisted early Wednesday as a line of storms that loomed over the region for much of Tuesday is expected to weaken as it moves east.
NH school enrollment drops as 20-year decline persists. Here's why and what it means.
New Hampshire public schools opened this school year with 1,845 fewer kids than they did last year — a 1.1% drop. But when it comes to the state’s enrollment trends, the change was hardly surprising. For 20 years, attendance in New Hampshire schools has steadily declined, with no signs of a turning point....
Storms cause major tornadoes, flooding around the South
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Residents in several towns across Louisiana and Mississippi took cover as tornado sirens blared late Tuesday, and forecasters warned of the threat of strong twisters capable of tracking long distances on the ground as a severe weather outbreak erupted in the Deep South. There were no immediate reports of severe damage or injuries as multiple tornado warnings were issued starting Tuesday afternoon and continuing into the nighttime hours as heavy thunderstorms rolled from eastern Texas to Georgia and as far north as Indiana. The National Weather Service confirmed that tornados hit the ground in Mississippi on...
Comments / 0