abc17news.com
Morgan State defeats Virginia-Lynchburg 123-59
BALTIMORE (AP) — Malik Miller scored 26 points and Morgan State defeated Virginia University of Lynchburg on Tuesday night. Khalil Turner added 21 points and Isaiah Burke 20 for the Bears. Marcus Willis led the Dragons with 25 points.
Oxford Eagle
Men’s Basketball comes up short in dramatic battle against Oklahoma, 59-55
ORLANDO, Fla. – Ole Miss men’s basketball received another excellent game from its freshmen, but a late second-half Oklahoma run helped the Sooners slip by the Rebels, 59-55, in the championship game of the 2022 ESPN Events Invitational on Sunday afternoon. Freshmen Amaree Abram (17 points) and TJ...
Conner Higginbotham signs with Oklahoma Christian – Nov. 28, 2022
Old High’s Conner Higginbotham signed to continue his swimming career with Oklahoma Christian.
Oklahoma DB Jordan Mukes to Enter Transfer Portal
The Sooners' big safety announced Tuesday that he intends to leave team when the portal opens next week.
Updated Oklahoma State football bowl projections after regular season
Oklahoma State football owns one of the longest active bowl streaks in the FBS with appearances in 16 consecutive seasons dating back to 2006. The Cowboys have already secured bowl eligibility for this season as they look to end the year on a high note once again. Head coach Mike Gundy has led his program to bowl wins in five of the last six years. Oklahoma State improved to 21-11-0 (.656) in bowl games after its victory over Notre Dame in the Fiesta Bowl last season. The Pokes now own the second-highest winning percentage among teams with 20 bowl appearances, and highest among teams with 30.
KOCO
Stillwater Public Schools mourns death of basketball coach, math teacher Kendra Kilpatrick
STILLWATER, Okla. — Stillwater Public Schools is mourning the death of Kendra Kilpatrick, a math teacher and basketball coach at Stillwater High School. District officials posted on social media that Kilpatrick died after a long battle with cancer. "Mrs. Kilpatrick was an inspiration to many – on the court,...
Oklahoma's Finest: WR Marvin Mims Wasn't Perfect, but He was Finally Prodigious
Mims went over 1,000 yards for the season in OU's loss at Tech, and he leads all volume receivers nationally by averaging 19.3 yards per catch.
Oklahoma football: Sooners going bowling, but does it really matter?
Oklahoma football is heading to a postseason bowl for the 24th consecutive season. What’s not said in that declarative sentence is this is the closest the Sooners have come to not making the postseason during that time span, which dates back to the 1999 season. It is not determined...
Report: Oklahoma WR Theo Wease to Enter the Transfer Portal
After a down season, the Sooners' senior wide receiver still has two years of eligibility left but will reportedly enter the transfer portal as a grad transfer.
WATCH: Oklahoma WR Marvin Mims Interview
Oklahoma Sooners wide receiver Marvin Mims meets the press after OU's 51-48 loss at Texas Tech.
pokesreport.com
When It Rains, It Pours: Gundy Not Frustrated at Players but He's Frustrated
STILLWATER – If you’ve been a long time Oklahoma State fan or close observer then you’ve experienced the ins and outs of Cowboys head coach Mike Gundy and his dealings with the media. This season, despite the hardships that have come upon Oklahoma State football in the form of injuries, Gundy has stayed positive and almost buoyant with the media.
WATCH: Oklahoma WR Theo Wease Texas Tech Postgame Interview
Oklahoma Sooners wide receiver Theo Wease meets the press after OU's 51-48 loss at Texas Tech.
Oklahoma Players Dealt With Widespread Cultural Changes, and 'It Was Pretty Rough'
Brent Venables changed their academic schedule, practice times, workout regimen and more, and Marvin Mims said so many changes made it hard to cultivate leadership.
Experience A Drive On Oklahoma’s Lawless Autobahn Highway
There is a running joke that Oklahoma drivers take things a little on the slow side. While it may be true in most parts of the state, there is one stretch of highway that far exceeds any idea of safe or responsible travel. It is considered Oklahoma's lawless Autobahn highway.
Update: Penn Square Mall reopened after commercial fire
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR)- Penn Square mall has reopened after being evacuated due to a commercial fire, according to the Oklahoma City police department. Earlier this afternoon fire crews responded to the scene of a commercial fire at Penn Square mall. The building was evacuated and there were no injuries, said the Oklahoma City Fire department. […]
Oklahoma Daily
OU Board of Regents to consider Chicago Statement, aircraft fleet expansion, 1st-year housing funds
OU’s Board of Regents will hold its November meeting on Wednesday, with agenda items including the adoption of the Chicago Statement, approval of the OU School of Aviation Studies’ name change, the expansion of the aviation fleet and the ratification of funds for the first phase of OU’s First-Year Housing Masterplan, including the demolition of Adams Center.
KFOR
Tracking Arctic Front moving south across Oklahoma!
Good Morning Oklahoma! Tracking a strong cold front. As you can see from this hour by hour temp forecast for OKC our high temp occurs around 1 PM with falling temps by afternoon and evening! You can expect strong shifting winds from SW to N but no precipitation expected with front. For OKC the cold front hits about 1 PM with winds shifting north and falling temps this afternoon. High near 63 with temps dropping into 30s after 7 PM. The wind chill will be a factor tonight!
Unused items from The Canton at Classen Curve available for auction
The Canton at Classen Curve will have unused items available for auction after the luxury apartment complex caught fire earlier in 2022.
WIBW
1 injured when Oklahoma driver sideswipes vehicle paying toll
SEDGWICK CO., Kan. (WIBW) - One person was injured when a driver from Oklahoma sideswiped another vehicle attempting to pay their toll. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just after 7:20 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 28, emergency crews were called to the Sedgwick Co. toll plaza on I-35 near mile marker 42 with reports of an injury accident.
Moore police investigating alleged assault
Authorities are asking for the public's help as they investigate an alleged assault in Moore.
