Annapolis, MD

abc17news.com

Morgan State defeats Virginia-Lynchburg 123-59

BALTIMORE (AP) — Malik Miller scored 26 points and Morgan State defeated Virginia University of Lynchburg on Tuesday night. Khalil Turner added 21 points and Isaiah Burke 20 for the Bears. Marcus Willis led the Dragons with 25 points.
BALTIMORE, MD
247Sports

Updated Oklahoma State football bowl projections after regular season

Oklahoma State football owns one of the longest active bowl streaks in the FBS with appearances in 16 consecutive seasons dating back to 2006. The Cowboys have already secured bowl eligibility for this season as they look to end the year on a high note once again. Head coach Mike Gundy has led his program to bowl wins in five of the last six years. Oklahoma State improved to 21-11-0 (.656) in bowl games after its victory over Notre Dame in the Fiesta Bowl last season. The Pokes now own the second-highest winning percentage among teams with 20 bowl appearances, and highest among teams with 30.
STILLWATER, OK
pokesreport.com

When It Rains, It Pours: Gundy Not Frustrated at Players but He's Frustrated

STILLWATER – If you’ve been a long time Oklahoma State fan or close observer then you’ve experienced the ins and outs of Cowboys head coach Mike Gundy and his dealings with the media. This season, despite the hardships that have come upon Oklahoma State football in the form of injuries, Gundy has stayed positive and almost buoyant with the media.
STILLWATER, OK
KFOR

Update: Penn Square Mall reopened after commercial fire

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR)- Penn Square mall has reopened after being evacuated due to a commercial fire, according to the Oklahoma City police department. Earlier this afternoon fire crews responded to the scene of a commercial fire at Penn Square mall. The building was evacuated and there were no injuries, said the Oklahoma City Fire department. […]
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Oklahoma Daily

OU Board of Regents to consider Chicago Statement, aircraft fleet expansion, 1st-year housing funds

OU’s Board of Regents will hold its November meeting on Wednesday, with agenda items including the adoption of the Chicago Statement, approval of the OU School of Aviation Studies’ name change, the expansion of the aviation fleet and the ratification of funds for the first phase of OU’s First-Year Housing Masterplan, including the demolition of Adams Center.
NORMAN, OK
KFOR

Tracking Arctic Front moving south across Oklahoma!

Good Morning Oklahoma! Tracking a strong cold front. As you can see from this hour by hour temp forecast for OKC our high temp occurs around 1 PM with falling temps by afternoon and evening! You can expect strong shifting winds from SW to N but no precipitation expected with front. For OKC the cold front hits about 1 PM with winds shifting north and falling temps this afternoon. High near 63 with temps dropping into 30s after 7 PM. The wind chill will be a factor tonight!
OKLAHOMA STATE
WIBW

1 injured when Oklahoma driver sideswipes vehicle paying toll

SEDGWICK CO., Kan. (WIBW) - One person was injured when a driver from Oklahoma sideswiped another vehicle attempting to pay their toll. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just after 7:20 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 28, emergency crews were called to the Sedgwick Co. toll plaza on I-35 near mile marker 42 with reports of an injury accident.
SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS

