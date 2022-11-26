ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former Fox News Star Calls Fired MSNBC Host "Most Racist Person" on TV

Former Fox News star anchor Megyn Kelly has called Tiffany Cross, who was fired from MSNBC earlier this month, “the most racist person in all of television.”. Kelly, who left Fox News to host a show on NBC before having the show cancelled in the middle of her contract, was speaking on her SiriusXM radio show when she called Cross, 43, racist.
Daily Beast

MSNBC Staffers Worry They Just Handed Tucker Carlson a Win

This reporting appears as one of several scoops featured in this week’s edition of Confider, the newsletter pulling back the curtain on the media. Subscribe here and send your questions, tips, and complaints here. Regardless of whether it actually had to do anything with Tucker Carlson, MSNBC’s abrupt firing...
DoYouRemember?

Al Roker Makes A Series Of Shocking Outbursts Before Disappearing From ‘Today’

Whether it’s a closed set or in front of a live audience, public figures always seem at war with a case of the giggles at the least opportune times. Sometimes, they have a character’s persona to maintain; others, they need to stay professional for the crowd. That shouldn’t be too hard if everyone is staying mature. But Al Roker seems determined to get his Today colleagues to break their professional bearing, prompting a series of very suggestive jokes from the meteorologist.
News Breaking LIVE

CNBC Fires Former Fox News Star Anchor

Shepard Smith is leaving CNBC after his show, “The News with Shepard Smith,” was canceled on Thursday, according to the network. Smith’s primetime news show has been canceled after just two years on air. Smith joined the business news network after a long career at Fox News.
RadarOnline

Morale At MSNBC Is 'In The Toilet' As People 'Are Scared' About Next Steps For Network

After Tiffany Cross was fired from MSNBC, staffers are nervous as to what will happen next. According to an insider, morale the network "is in the toilet." “People are scared. The consensus is that [MSNBC president Rashida Jones] is trying to unmake MSNBC and change it into something the right won’t be mad at. What about our core audience?” one insider shared.When Jones took over in 2021, “she had meetings saying she wanted no snark, no name calling. She seemed particularly disturbed by anyone who said anything negative about Fox News," a source explained. Another insider added that Jones has...
Complex

Kanye West Says Trump ‘Lied About Me,’ Walks Out of Interview Over Discussion of Anti-Semitism

Kanye West began another interview on Monday, only to walk out 20 minutes later. Before he bailed on Timcast IRL, West volunteered to “go right to the heart of this anti-Semite claim,” took shots at Donald Trump after having dinner together, and made vague but insistent claims that entities are working to imprison him, possibly over unpaid taxes. The 45-year-old was flanked white nationalist Nick Fuentes, whose presence at the Mar-a-Lago face-to-face sent Trump’s team into damage control, and Milo Yiannopoulos, whose past is also laden with hate speech. West said he was introduced to the latter by a producer for Alex Jones, the alt-right conspiracist recently ordered to pay $1.44 billion in a defamation suit against the families of Sandy Hook Elementary shooting victims.
News Breaking LIVE

CNN Anchor Quitting Network to Head to Rival

Laura Jarrett, a CNN anchor and correspondent, will leave the cable news outlet and join NBC News as their senior legal correspondent, according to Variety. The major move was announced on Wednesday in a memo from Rich Greenberg, who runs the investigative unit at NBC News. Variety notes that Jarrett will report to Greenberg in her new role.
News Breaking LIVE

MSNBC Fires Host After "Not Meeting Standards of MSNBC"

MSNBC has cancelled the weekend show of host Tiffany Cross, and she will leave the cable network immediately, according to Variety. The announcement was made on Friday morning to staff of Cross’ weekend show, “Cross Connection,” which began airing as part of the weekend schedule on MSNBC in 2020.
News Breaking LIVE

NBC News Fires Another Host

NBC News has let another anchor go. Joshua Johnson’s show on NBC News Now has come to an end and he will exit the network, according to Deadline. This is the second host to be fired from the network in recent weeks after Tiffany Cross had her MSNBC weekend show canceled.
RadarOnline

Ex-MSNBC Host Tiffany Cross Wanted To 'Take Down' Network Before Dismissal, Allegedly Spent $100k On Hotel Expenses

Former news host Tiffany Cross reportedly wanted to “take down” MSNBC and “go out in a blaze” before she was ultimately dismissed from the network earlier this month, RadarOnline.com has learned.Cross, who served as host of the weekend show The Cross Connection, was let go from MSNBC after the network chose not to renew the 43-year-old political analyst’s contract.But according to the New York Post, Cross caught wind of her imminent dismissal and began calling colleagues, media executives, and even social activists after she learned her contract was not to be renewed.“She made calls saying, ‘I’m going out in a...
Popculture

'Chicago Fire' Sees Shakeup as Key Member Leaves Series

Chicago Med just saw the exit of Asjha Cooper after two seasons on the show, probably shocking fans a bit this close to the start of a new season. But Friday saw One Chicago lose another longtime member of the team, with co-creator and showrunner Derek Haas leaving both Chicago Fire and Wolf Entertainment's FBI: International over on CBS.
Popculture

MSNBC Anchor Speaks out After Sudden Firing

Tiffany Cross was fired by MSNBC on Friday, her weekend show was canceled unexpectedly with her staff finding out on Friday morning. According to Variety, a reason for the firing was Cross' on-air barbs aimed at conservative names like Tucker Carlson and Megyn Kelly. But for Cross, her exit was just disheartening and she spoke out on Friday after the news dropped.
