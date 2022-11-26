Read full article on original website
Related
Washington Examiner
MSNBC host Tiffany Cross speaks out after being fired by network for crude Florida comment
Former MSNBC host Tiffany Cross broke her silence on the sudden cancelation of her show Friday. Cross hosted The Cross Connection for the last two years. The network has decided not to renew her contract. Her staff, however, will stay on at the network in different roles. "I am disheartened...
Former Fox News Star Calls Fired MSNBC Host "Most Racist Person" on TV
Former Fox News star anchor Megyn Kelly has called Tiffany Cross, who was fired from MSNBC earlier this month, “the most racist person in all of television.”. Kelly, who left Fox News to host a show on NBC before having the show cancelled in the middle of her contract, was speaking on her SiriusXM radio show when she called Cross, 43, racist.
Tiffany Cross Hires Gabrielle Union’s Former Attorney Amid MSNBC Dispute
Earlier this month, Tiffany Cross was ousted from her anchor position at MSNBC. Now, the fiery on-air host has sought out legal representation to fight back against the network. The post Tiffany Cross Hires Gabrielle Union’s Former Attorney Amid MSNBC Dispute appeared first on NewsOne.
Daily Beast
MSNBC Staffers Worry They Just Handed Tucker Carlson a Win
This reporting appears as one of several scoops featured in this week’s edition of Confider, the newsletter pulling back the curtain on the media. Subscribe here and send your questions, tips, and complaints here. Regardless of whether it actually had to do anything with Tucker Carlson, MSNBC’s abrupt firing...
Al Roker Makes A Series Of Shocking Outbursts Before Disappearing From ‘Today’
Whether it’s a closed set or in front of a live audience, public figures always seem at war with a case of the giggles at the least opportune times. Sometimes, they have a character’s persona to maintain; others, they need to stay professional for the crowd. That shouldn’t be too hard if everyone is staying mature. But Al Roker seems determined to get his Today colleagues to break their professional bearing, prompting a series of very suggestive jokes from the meteorologist.
CNBC Fires Former Fox News Star Anchor
Shepard Smith is leaving CNBC after his show, “The News with Shepard Smith,” was canceled on Thursday, according to the network. Smith’s primetime news show has been canceled after just two years on air. Smith joined the business news network after a long career at Fox News.
Morale At MSNBC Is 'In The Toilet' As People 'Are Scared' About Next Steps For Network
After Tiffany Cross was fired from MSNBC, staffers are nervous as to what will happen next. According to an insider, morale the network "is in the toilet." “People are scared. The consensus is that [MSNBC president Rashida Jones] is trying to unmake MSNBC and change it into something the right won’t be mad at. What about our core audience?” one insider shared.When Jones took over in 2021, “she had meetings saying she wanted no snark, no name calling. She seemed particularly disturbed by anyone who said anything negative about Fox News," a source explained. Another insider added that Jones has...
Complex
Kanye West Says Trump ‘Lied About Me,’ Walks Out of Interview Over Discussion of Anti-Semitism
Kanye West began another interview on Monday, only to walk out 20 minutes later. Before he bailed on Timcast IRL, West volunteered to “go right to the heart of this anti-Semite claim,” took shots at Donald Trump after having dinner together, and made vague but insistent claims that entities are working to imprison him, possibly over unpaid taxes. The 45-year-old was flanked white nationalist Nick Fuentes, whose presence at the Mar-a-Lago face-to-face sent Trump’s team into damage control, and Milo Yiannopoulos, whose past is also laden with hate speech. West said he was introduced to the latter by a producer for Alex Jones, the alt-right conspiracist recently ordered to pay $1.44 billion in a defamation suit against the families of Sandy Hook Elementary shooting victims.
Trump, Melania 'Just Sick' About Imprisoned Insurrectionists, Says Marjorie Taylor Greene
But Trump said “over and over that he will pardon the Jan. 6 defendants” once he’s back in office, Greene reassured everyone.
CNN Anchor Quitting Network to Head to Rival
Laura Jarrett, a CNN anchor and correspondent, will leave the cable news outlet and join NBC News as their senior legal correspondent, according to Variety. The major move was announced on Wednesday in a memo from Rich Greenberg, who runs the investigative unit at NBC News. Variety notes that Jarrett will report to Greenberg in her new role.
MSNBC Fires Host After "Not Meeting Standards of MSNBC"
MSNBC has cancelled the weekend show of host Tiffany Cross, and she will leave the cable network immediately, according to Variety. The announcement was made on Friday morning to staff of Cross’ weekend show, “Cross Connection,” which began airing as part of the weekend schedule on MSNBC in 2020.
NBC News Fires Another Host
NBC News has let another anchor go. Joshua Johnson’s show on NBC News Now has come to an end and he will exit the network, according to Deadline. This is the second host to be fired from the network in recent weeks after Tiffany Cross had her MSNBC weekend show canceled.
Jimmy Kimmel threatened to quit his show after executives asked him to tamp down Trump jokes
Jimmy Kimmel has revealed that he told ABC that he’d quit his show after they expressed apprehension over him telling jokes about Donald Trump. “There was one time, right around the beginning of this whole Trump thing… maybe not quite [eight years ago],” Kimmel told the hosts of Naked Lunch podcast.
Isaac Hayes’ Estate Threatens To Sue Donald Trump For Unauthorized Music Usage
Donald Trump announced his third bid for presidency on Tuesday (Nov. 15). The twice-impeached one-term former president reportedly used Sam & Dave’s 1966 hit, “Hold On, I’m Comin'” during the campaign rally at his recently raided home, which has prompted legal action from Isaac Hayes’ estate.
MSNBC Host Nicolle Wallace Married a 'New York Times' Writer Earlier This Year — Details
Nicolle Wallace is a certified multi-hyphenate woman. The former White House Communications Director (during George W. Bush's presidential tenure) has also hosted The View, written several books, served as a senior advisor on John McCain's 2008 presidential campaign, and more. Article continues below advertisement. Now Nicolle Wallace is an MSNBC...
Ex-MSNBC Host Tiffany Cross Wanted To 'Take Down' Network Before Dismissal, Allegedly Spent $100k On Hotel Expenses
Former news host Tiffany Cross reportedly wanted to “take down” MSNBC and “go out in a blaze” before she was ultimately dismissed from the network earlier this month, RadarOnline.com has learned.Cross, who served as host of the weekend show The Cross Connection, was let go from MSNBC after the network chose not to renew the 43-year-old political analyst’s contract.But according to the New York Post, Cross caught wind of her imminent dismissal and began calling colleagues, media executives, and even social activists after she learned her contract was not to be renewed.“She made calls saying, ‘I’m going out in a...
Melinda Gates in New Relationship with Former Fox News Reporter
Melinda Gates, the ex-wife of Bill Gates, is now in a new relationship with former Fox News correspondent Jon Du Pre, according to TMZ. Bill and Melinda Gates finalized their divorce in August of this year after announcing that the pair would be separating in May 2021.
Inside Ana Navarro and Al Cárdenas’ Power House
Two high-profile political strategists balance passion and politics in the Magic City The post Inside Ana Navarro and Al Cárdenas’ Power House appeared first on Aventura Magazine..
Popculture
'Chicago Fire' Sees Shakeup as Key Member Leaves Series
Chicago Med just saw the exit of Asjha Cooper after two seasons on the show, probably shocking fans a bit this close to the start of a new season. But Friday saw One Chicago lose another longtime member of the team, with co-creator and showrunner Derek Haas leaving both Chicago Fire and Wolf Entertainment's FBI: International over on CBS.
Popculture
MSNBC Anchor Speaks out After Sudden Firing
Tiffany Cross was fired by MSNBC on Friday, her weekend show was canceled unexpectedly with her staff finding out on Friday morning. According to Variety, a reason for the firing was Cross' on-air barbs aimed at conservative names like Tucker Carlson and Megyn Kelly. But for Cross, her exit was just disheartening and she spoke out on Friday after the news dropped.
Comments / 1