Yardbarker
Robert Griffin III says nobody in Green Bay has the 'gonads' to tell Aaron Rodgers to sit down
Matt LaFleur, head coach of the Green Bay Packers, has some tough decisions ahead of him. On one hand, he has a four-time MVP quarterback in Aaron Rodgers who's a proud competitor who wants to play through two injuries. On the other, he has a young quarterback in Jordan Love who flashed some immense potential in Green Bay's last game. The Packers, remember, traded up and spent the No. 26 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft on Love, so they have plenty of reason to give him a chance to ride out this abysmal 4-8 season to see if he can be the future in Green Bay or not.
Yardbarker
Cris Collinsworth uses one word to describe Jalen Hurts
Jalen Hurts has played like an MVP contender for the Philadelphia Eagles this season. There are lots of words you could use to describe him and his play on the field. But what is his personality like? That’s another matter. Hurts spoke with NBC announcers Mike Tirico and Cris...
Yardbarker
Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa seemingly takes a shot at Brian Flores
It’s safe to say that Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has a newfound appreciation for his occupation. Since Mike McDaniel took over as Dolphins head coach in February, Tagovailoa has gone from Miami’s most unwanted to potential NFL MVP. He hinted McDaniel was the reason why during a post-game interview with Aditi Kinkhabwala CBS Sports following Miami’s 30-15 win over the Houston Texans on Sunday in which he also took a slightly veiled shot at former Dolphins coach Brian Flores in the process.
Yardbarker
Packers HC Matt LaFleur reveals QB plans for Week 13
The Green Bay Packers offense did well on Sunday Night Football against the Philadelphia Eagles. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers played competently for most of the game, although he had a couple of bad interceptions. When head coach Matt LaFleur called in Jordan Love to relieve an injured Rodgers, Love led the...
Yardbarker
Raiders Get Troubling Injury Update On RB Josh Jacobs
Las Vegas Raiders owner Mark Davis gave head coaching Josh McDaniels a vote of confidence following the team’s disappointing loss to the Indianapolis Colts in Week 10. It was another embarrassing loss for a Raiders’ team that has suffered numerous ones in the 2022 season, but since then, they have started to play some better football.
Yardbarker
Jaguars HC Doug Pederson makes startling admission about Ravens' defensive play call
Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh presumably likes to keep opposing teams guessing. Which is probably why he parted ways with former defensive coordinator Don Martindale in January, who had earned a reputation for predictable play-calling, and replaced him with Mike Macdonald. But following Sunday’s 28-27 loss to the Jacksonville...
Yardbarker
Eerie discovery made after Aaron Rodgers exits game with injury
On Sunday night, Aaron Rodgers exited the game against the Philadelphia Eagles with an apparent rib injury. Subsequently, Jordan Love entered the game to replace an injured Rodgers in the fourth quarter. Love played extremely well, completing six of his nine passes for 113 yards and one touchdown. His most notable play was a 63-yard touchdown pass to rookie wide receiver Christian Watson.
Yardbarker
Steelers Will Break Out An Explosive Secret Weapon In Week 12 For Matt Canada To Use
It hasn’t necessarily been enjoyable to watch the Pittsburgh Steelers offense since the 2022 season began. The rushing attack has just recently shown life, but rookie quarterback, Kenny Pickett hasn’t wow’ed anyone during his first year. The receiving core has been inconsistent and far from impressive while the offensive line has proved preseason theories right about the unit’s inability to be consistent. One of the questions that no one seems to have the answer to is: how does Matt Canada‘s offense find a way to be unpredictable and unique? It hasn’t been either of those things this season, but Monday’s game against the Indianapolis Colts could provide an opportunity to mix things up.
Yardbarker
Ex-All-Pro CB Janoris Jenkins getting another chance in NFL
A controversial former All-Pro has gotten the call he had been waiting for. The San Francisco 49ers announced on Monday that they have signed veteran cornerback Janoris Jenkins to their practice squad. Jenkins, now 34, was a Pro Bowler and All-Pro selection with the New York Giants in 2016. But...
Yardbarker
Watch: Former Patriots LB Tedy Bruschi gets trucked by his son
The apple truly doesn’t fall far from the Bruschi tree. After making a living trucking running backs and tight ends in the middle of the field for the New England Patriots for 13 years, former linebacker Tedy Bruschi appears to have passed on his thirst for punishment to his son, Dante.
Yardbarker
Super Bowl-winning QB Trent Dilfer lands college head-coaching job
The University of Alabama Birmingham is close to making a bold move with their football program. On Tuesday night, Football Scoop's John Brice reported that UAB was expected to hire Trent Dilfer as its new head coach. Dilfer is a former NFL quarterback who won the Super Bowl with the...
Yardbarker
The Steelers Made 3 Critical Changes That Strongly Suggest Wins Are Coming
For a moment, let’s think back to Halloween weekend. The Pittsburgh Steelers had just suffered their sixth loss of the season and sat at 2-6 heading into their week 9 bye week. The loss to the Philadelphia Eagles was not just any typical “loss”; it was an old-fashioned butt-kicking and their second loss of the season by over 21 points. Between the players and coaches, there was plenty of blame to go around and a lot to sort out during the week off.
Yardbarker
Raheem Mostert, Jeff Wilson say Dolphins have more talent than 49ers, a QB 'who can actually sling it'
With a big-time matchup between the San Francisco 49ers and Miami Dolphins quickly approaching, two former Niners have voiced their opinions about their new NFL team. While the Niners are focused on this afternoon's game against the New Orleans Saints, Raheem Mostert and Jeff Wilson Jr. have been speaking with Tyler Dunne of Go Long, sharing their thoughts on next weekend's opponent.
Yardbarker
Steelers LB Devin Bush Gets More Playing Time In Week 12 Victory, But HC Mike Tomlin Implies It Wasn’t Because Of His Promising Play
The Pittsburgh Steelers defense put together a dominating performance in Monday Night Football’s victory over the Indianapolis Colts. The group is mostly healthy now, as TJ Watt is back in the lineup. His impact can’t be overstated, as shown in the Week 12 win. The team improved to 4-7, as they will likely have to win out in order to have a shot at the postseason.
Yardbarker
Keep an eye on Eagles WR A.J. Brown this week
Brown didn’t play poorly. His four catches for 46 yards were four less than Devonta Smith had to lead the team. He also scored a touchdown, but not before losing a fumble for the second straight game. All things considered, Brown really hasn’t had a November to remember.
Yardbarker
Shaq Lawson admits he regrets signing with Dolphins in 2020
Buffalo Bills defensive end Shaq Lawson spent just one season with the Miami Dolphins, but that was all it took for the Clemson alum to regret leaving Buffalo. In a recent interview with Spectrum News 1 in Buffalo, Lawson admitted that leaving the team that drafted him for what he thought were greener pastures in Miami nearly derailed his career.
Yardbarker
Brady Quinn blasts Booger McFarland over take on Jets' Zach Wilson
Fox Sports college football analyst Brady Quinn has blasted ESPN's Booger McFarland over McFarland's controversial take on New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson. "It was one of the dumbest things I’ve heard on air," Quinn said during an appearance on the "Pick Six Podcast," per the Barrett Sports Media website. "And that’s saying something because Booger was on 'Monday Night Football' and he said a lot of dumb stuff during that period of time."
Yardbarker
James Houston IV Signs Free-Agent Contract With Detroit Lions
He received an automatic reversion back to the team's practice squad on Nov. 25. The Lions gambled by placing him back with the practice unit and exposing him to sign with another NFL team if they made an offer for their active roster. Fortunately for the Lions, no teams extended...
Rams lose another wideout to season-ending foot injury
Two weeks after losing All-Pro Cooper Kupp to an ankle injury, the Los Angeles Rams have lost another member of their wide receiving corp. Following the Rams' 26-10 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, head coach Sean McVay announced that wideout Allen Robinson suffered a season-ending foot injury Friday at practice. Robinson's injury is a stress fracture on the navicular bone and will require surgery.
Yardbarker
Kyle Shanahan responds to Raheem Mostert's criticism of 49ers
In a recent feature for Go Long, Miami Dolphins running back Raheem Mostert criticized his former team and upcoming opponent, the San Francisco 49ers, for how they handled his injury situation last year. Mostert suffered a knee injury during Week 1, and the 49ers felt the running back would miss...
