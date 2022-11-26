ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Absecon, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Voice

'Distraction Thefts' Reported At South Jersey ShopRite

Police in South Jersey are warning residents about so-called "distraction thefts" experienced at a supermarket. The Egg Harbor Township Police Department has been experiencing an uptick in such thefts of the English Creek Shop Rite, they said. During these incidents, the suspects will approach victims inside of the store or...
Daily Voice

Bucks Husband Sentenced To Prison For Giving Wife Fatal Fentanyl Dose: DA

The Bucks County husband who supplied his wife with a deadly dose of fentanyl will spend four to eight years in prison, a judge has ruled. Ryan Shields, 40, of Fairless Hills, pleaded guilty to drug delivery resulting in death after his wife Amanda Shields fatally overdosed on fentanyl in August 2020, said the Bucks County District Attorney's Office in a statement Tuesday, Nov. 29.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
WPG Talk Radio

2 From Lower Twp., NJ, Facing Methamphetamine-related Charges

Authorities in Cape May County say two people from Villas were arrested just before Thanksgiving and are facing methamphetamine-related charges. According to Cape May County Prosecutor Jeffrey Sutherland's office, 57-year-old Valerie Lear and 51-year-old Robert Bellemare were charged on Wednesday, November 23rd, following the execution of a search warrant at their home on Bentz Avenue.
CAPE MAY COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

Fatal Shooting Investigated In Camden: Prosecutor

Detectives are investigating the fatal shooting of a 41-year-old man in Camden,. On Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, at 6:46 p.m., Camden County Police received a 911 call with a report of a person shot at the 1100 block of Princess Avenue in Camden, according to Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay and Camden County Police Chief Gabriel Rodriguez.
CAMDEN, NJ
Daily Voice

South Jersey Man Admits Selling Fatal Fentanyl/Cocaine Mix To Teenager

A 44-year-old man from South Jersey admitted selling a fatal dose of fentanyl mixed with cocaine to a teenager, authorities said. Freddie W. Smith, 44, of Vineland, pleaded guilty in Atlantic County Superior Court to one count of first-degree strict liability for causing a drug-induced death, according to the county prosecutor's office. On Monday, Nov 28, Smith admitted he sold drugs containing fentanyl which killed an 18-year-old local man, the prosecutor said.
VINELAND, NJ
Daily Voice

Gunshots Fired In Atlantic City, Fugitive Surrenders After Standoff With Police

A standoff with police SWAT units led to the arrest of a 22-year-old suspect wanted for a shooting. On Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022, Detectives Alberto Valles, Christian Ivanov, Christopher Dodson, and Eric Evans of the Atlantic City Police Department’s Special Investigations Section were patrolling the area of South Carolina and Baltic Avenues when they observed Kenneth Marlow in the area. Detectives recognized Marlow as a man that was wanted for a shots-fired incident that occurred several weeks ago.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Snapchat image of guns and candy causes a stir in Brick, NJ

BRICK — A Snapchat message sent to a middle school student that shows what appeared to be a weapon in the background was found to not represent a credible threat. Brick police said the message received Sunday by a Veterans Memorial Middle School showed the sender holding a package of Smarties candy with several guns. Officers located the sender and determined the firearms were Airsoft guns, which were taken from the house.
BRICK, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Clementon, NJ woman sentenced in identity theft tax refund scheme

A Camden County woman has been sentenced to more than 13 years in prison for a tax refund scheme that involved unscrupulous postal workers and check-cashing tellers. Awilda Henriquez, 36, of Clementon, was convicted in December 2021 on 13 counts of theft of government money, 13 counts of aggravated identity theft, and one count of conspiracy to defraud the Unites States government and steal U.S. mail.
CLEMENTON, NJ
firststateupdate.com

County Police Update Fatal Incident In Newark

New Castle County Police have released some details on Marrows Road fatal incident. Police said on Friday, November 25, 2022, at 7:37 PM officers from the New Castle County Division of Police were dispatched to the intersection of Old Newark Road and Marrows Road, Newark in reference to a vehicle crash. Upon arrival, officers located a motor vehicle that had crashed into a tree. Officers located the 20-year-old male driver and sole occupant of the vehicle and discovered that he had a gunshot wound to his upper body. The driver was pronounced deceased at the scene of the crash.
NEW CASTLE COUNTY, DE
New Jersey 101.5

New Jersey 101.5

Trenton, NJ
70K+
Followers
20K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

New Jersey's best news, weather and traffic coverage for New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://nj1015.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy