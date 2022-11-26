Read full article on original website
brytfmonline.com
WWE has “big plans” for Sami Zayn
File appears WWE She already has plans set for Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens until WrestleMania 39, which takes place in April of next year. In the The main event From Survivor Series this Saturday Guys event War games Match that opposes strain To the Brawling Brutes, Drew McIntyre and Kevin Owens.
PWMania
WWE Issues Injury Update on Raquel Rodriguez
According to WWE, Raquel Rodriguez will be out for 4-6 weeks. SmackDown Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler attacked Rodriguez backstage on Friday’s Survivor Series go-home edition, just before she was to team with Shotzi against her attackers. Shotzi later revealed in a backstage interview that Rodriguez had a broken arm and a dislocated elbow, which he aggravated during the tag match.
wrestletalk.com
Details On Big E New WWE Role
New details have emerged regarding the status of injured WWE star Big E, including a new role he has undertaken in recent weeks. Big E has not appeared on WWE television since the March 11 edition of WWE SmackDown, where a botched overhead belly-to-belly suplex delivered by the Brawling Brutes’ Ridge Holland saw the New Day member break his neck.
wrestleview.com
WWE Hall of Famer returns to the ring for the first time in 12 years, wins trios match
WWE Hall of Famer Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat wrestled on Sunday night at the Big Time Wrestling event held at the Dalton Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina. Steamboat, who wrestled for the first time in 12 years, teamed with ROH, AAA and NJPW World Tag Team Champions FTR in a trios match against Nick Aldis, Jay Lethal and Brock Anderson (with Arn Anderson). Steamboat and FTR picked up the win when they applied figure four leg-locks on Aldis, Lethal and Anderson, making all of them tap out.
wrestlinginc.com
Stephanie McMahon Touts New WWE Signee
WWE Co-CEO Stephanie McMahon took to Twitter on Sunday evening and shared about chatting with new WWE signee and "Cheer" star Gabi Butler at Saturday's WWE premium live event, Survivor Series: WarGames. "It was great to chat with WWE's newest signee, @GabiButlerCheer, before #SurvivorSeries #WarGames. I can't wait to see...
itrwrestling.com
Wrestling Veteran Calls Out Seth Rollins For Wearing “Women’s Clothing” On WWE Raw
At Survivor Series Seth Rollins lost his United States Championship to Austin Theory in a Triple Threat Match also involving Bobby Lashley. Naturally, this didn’t sit too well with the former World Champion who confronted Theory on the following episode of Monday Night Raw. Theory had come to the...
ringsidenews.com
Undertaker Spotted With Stephanie McMahon Backstage At WWE Survivor Series
This year’s Survivor Series WarGames was quite special as it featured WarGames matches for both men and women. Triple H has bragged about the massive attendance of this year’s Survivor Series, which was the most viewed and highest grossing Survivor Series of all time. It seems a legendary WWE Hall of Famer was also part of this record-breaking attendance.
wrestlinginc.com
Update On Talks Between WWE And Sasha Banks
Last night's WWE Survivor Series WarGames event saw the crowd loudly call for Sasha Banks, according to some people who were at the show. However, the chants were reportedly piped down by WWE's production team due to the current relationship between both parties. On the latest edition of "Wrestling Observer...
ComicBook
WWE: Next Two Challengers for Roman Reigns Reportedly Revealed
The Bloodline reigns supreme. Since the re-formation of the short-lived 2010s trio, Roman Reigns and the Usos have dominated the WWE, regularly closing premium live events draped in gold. The additions of Sami Zayn and Solo Sikoa have only aided the Anoa'i faction, as both former NXT titleholders have been integral parts to maintaining The Bloodline's success. The group saw their biggest collective achievement this past weekend at WWE Survivor Series, when all five men stood tall together following their victory in the War Games bout against Kevin Owens, Drew McIntyre, Sheamus, Butch, and Ridge Holland.
ComicBook
Report: WWE Star in a Neck Brace Following WarGames Match
WWE's Survivor Series WarGames saw the legendary two-ringed cage match finally debut on WWE's main roster as 20 men and women took part in two matches throughout the show. Becky Lynch won the women's bout for her team, while Sami Zayn's final betrayal of Kevin Owens gave The Bloodline an emphatic win to close out the show. One of the biggest highlights of the night was when Iyo Sky nailed a Moonsault from the top of the cage. Unfortunately, it doesn't sound like the reigning tag champion finished the bout unscathed as Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer is reporting Sky was spotted wearing a neck brace while backstage at this week's Raw.
lastwordonsports.com
Preview: WWE Raw Tonight (11/28/22) – Monday Night Raw Card
WWE Raw tonight makes its return to the Norfolk Scope of Norfolk, Virginia. A very well-known arena for pro wrestling fans thanks to the infamous “D-X Invades Nitro” segment back in 1998. Triple H famously mentioned the arena by name as being the location of that week’s edition of WCW Monday Nitro before riding off to it on a Jeep with a cannon barrel equipped. Or as they love to say, “a tank”. It wasn’t a tank.
ringsidenews.com
Julianna Pena Questions Ronda Rousey’s Legitimacy
Ronda Rousey enjoyed a history-making career during her tenure in the UFC. She became the first woman to sign with the company and also became the first woman to hold a UFC title. Ronda’s initial career was filled with dominance. She would destroy her opponents within seconds of the...
stillrealtous.com
WWE Raw Star Reportedly Set For Very Big Push
The WWE Monday Night Raw roster is loaded with talent at the moment and The Judgment Day have been getting a lot of TV time in recent months. Rhea Ripley has been one of the highlights of The Judgement Day’s run so far and it seems that WWE management has taken notice.
itrwrestling.com
“That Was Pure Entertainment” – Mandy Rose Reflects On Beloved Storyline With Otis
Towards the end of 2019, a romance storyline between Otis and Mandy Rose was featured on WWE television. The story continued to Wrestlemania 36, where Mandy Rose helped Otis score a victory over veteran Dolph Ziggler. The romantic angle was adored by WWE fans thanks to the undeniable on-screen chemistry...
stillrealtous.com
AEW Stars Possibly Leaving The Company Soon
All Elite Wrestling has signed a number of talented wrestlers over the last few years, but it looks like at least one popular tag team could be parting ways with the promottion. Dax Harwood of FTR recently spoke to Fightful Select about his AEW status and he noted that he...
webisjericho.com
WWE Has Reportedly Discussed Bringing Current AEW Talent Back To The Company
AEW would capitalize on WWE’s multiple budget cuts over the past few years by signing many released talents to bolster their roster. And while more prominent names were recruited, a real coup was accomplished when they signed William Regal to a contract. However, after Triple H posted a tweet showing Regal saying “WarGames” multiple times, many fans have wondered if he could be the next former talent brought back under Triple H’s new regime.
WWE may have its Roman Reigns plans until WrestleMania figured out
Thanks in large part to Sami Zayn, Roman Reigns and the Bloodline left Survivor Series WarGames looking stronger than ever. But even though Reigns looks like he will sail into 2023 with his grip on both the WWE Championship and Universal Championship as tight as ever, he’s almost certainly going to have to defend those titles before WrestleMania 39 next spring, and WWE may have determined who will get the opportunity to challenge for them. Specifically, WrestlingNews.co cited its WWE sources in a report this past weekend that Reigns will have title matches at both Royal Rumble and Elimination Chamber against...
wrestlinginc.com
Reported Plans For Roman Reigns' Royal Rumble Opponent
For two and a half years Roman Reigns has ruled over WWE. "The Tribal Chief" made his return at SummerSlam 2020, and has been on a nonstop roll ever since, capturing the WWE Universal and WWE Heavyweight Championships. Reigns has speared through multiple opponents during his title run, defeating names like Kevin Owens, Drew McIntyre, Edge, John Cena, and even his own blood in Jey Uso. As "The Head of the Table's" reign continues, it appears that his next challenger is going to be a stunner.
wrestleview.com
Huge Title Match announced for next week’s WWE Raw
WWE announced during Monday’s Raw that The Usos will be defending The Undisputed Tag Team Championships against Matt Riddle and Elias on the December 5 episode of Raw. During a backstage interview on Monday night’s episode of Raw, WWE continued teasing dissension between Riddle and Elias. During the interview segment, Elias said that he sees himself as more of “a solo artist,” while Riddle was excited about the two of them as a team.
PWMania
Video: Sami Zayn and Jey Uso Get “Ucey” at Sunday’s WWE Live Event
Sami Zayn and Jey Uso appear to be fast becoming best friends. At Sunday’s WWE live event in Portland, Maine, Zayn and Jey hugged and demonstrated their special handshake as Solo Sikoa watched from the ring apron. Zayn and Jey got on the same page at the Survivor Series...
