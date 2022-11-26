ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jorge Masvidal calls bluff on Leon Edwards' desire for revenge despite being 'the biggest money fight for him'

By Danny Segura
 3 days ago
Jorge Masvidal is not buying Leon Edwards’ recent comments.

The “BMF” champion and former UFC welterweight title challenger thinks Edwards (20-3 MMA, 12-2 UFC) is all talk when it comes to recent claims of wanting revenge on Masvidal (35-16 MMA, 12-9 UFC) one way or another for their infamous backstage scuffle in London from March 2019.

Masvidal believes the reigning champ Edwards is just looking to stay in the headlines, but he actually wants nothing to do with him inside the octagon.

“That’s called blah, blah, blah,” Masvidal told MMA Junkie in Spanish. “The guy is literally the champion right now. If he told Dana White and the UFC he wanted to fight me, the UFC makes it happen like that. Why? Because I’m the one that sells the most pay-per-views in that entire division by like four, five times. The numbers are there, proven.

“If he wants the fight, the fight is there for him, but he doesn’t want the fight. But what he does want, it’s entertain the idea that he wants the fight. He says this, he says that, but man, if you want the fight, you can make it happen. You’re the champion, and you feel hurt – and he obviously is, he’s still talking about me – then make the fight happen. If I affected you so much as a man that you can’t live your life without thinking about me every day, then make the fight.”

Masvidal is currently not booked to fight. He eyes a 2023 return and would like to face top contender Gilbert Burns, who was recently paired up against Neil Magny on Jan. 21 for UFC 283 in Brazil.

Masvidal thinks a win over Burns, if victorious against Magny, could put him in a position to challenge for the title once again.

“I plan on giving a beating, tearing up, and hitting Gilbert Burns with everything and the kitchen’s sink,” Masvidal said. “I’m going to do everything that no one has done to him. And maybe after that, Leon wants to fight me, I don’t know. But like I’ve said before, I’m the biggest money fight for him. The most money.”

