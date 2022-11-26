ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Marquise Brown expected to play vs. Chargers

By Jess Root
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VFiwP_0jOSrveI00

The Arizona Cardinals have lost pass catchers several times this season. This week, it looks like they get one back.

On Sunday when the Cardinals take on the Los Angeles Chargers at State Farm Stadium, receiver Marquise Brown is expected to suit up.

He is likely to be activated from injured reserve on Saturday.

“It looks good. He looked good today,” Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury said on Friday. “He’s been progressing and I feel good about him playing Sunday.”

Brown has been out since he injured his foot on the final offensive play against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 6.

Before he got hurt, he had 43 receptions for 485 yards and three touchdowns.

His return will be especially welcome with Rondale Moore being out this weekend with a groin injury and Greg Dortch being questionable with a thumb injury.

The Cardinals and Chargers kick off at 2:05 p.m. Arizona time.

Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify.

Latest show:

and

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Erin Andrews' Sideline Outfit

Erin Andrews showed out on Thanksgiving Day. The longtime Fox Sports sideline reporter worked yet another Thanksgiving game, as she had to spend the holiday away from friends and family - at least during game time. Prior to kickoff, Andrews took a photo with her husband, former NHL player Jarret...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

The Broncos' defense seems to have had enough of Russell Wilson

It’s not exactly a secret that the Denver Broncos’ trade for Russell Wilson has been an unmitigated disaster. Giving up all kinds of draft capital and three players for the former Seahawks quarterback was supposed to be the deal that propelled Denver to the Super Bowl, but Wilson has appeared to be utterly lost in whatever offense head coach Nathaniel Hackett is putting out there. As the Broncos signed Wilson to a five-year, $245 million contract extension after the trade, they’re stuck with him for several more years.
DENVER, CO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

The Broncos’ latest humiliating loss was a major boon for the Bears and Seahawks’ NFL draft odds

In late November, with many teams well out of the NFL’s playoff chase already, it’s certainly not too early to start thinking about the 2023 NFL Draft. One of those teams that are well out of the playoff chase now is Russell Wilson’s Denver Broncos. (Let’s be honest, they were probably out of it in early October.) And after another humiliating loss to the Carolina Panthers on Sunday — which included tiffs with defensive linemen and Sam Darnold literally rolling into the end zone — Denver’s latest embarrassment was a terrific gain for two other teams:
DENVER, CO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Dolphins RB Jeff Wilson Jr. leaves game with an injury

While the Miami Dolphins opened the second half of their contest against the Houston Texans up 30-0, they’ve continued to suffer injuries to impact players. After left tackle Terron Armstead was ruled out at half time, running back Jeff Wilson Jr. headed back to the locker room during their first drive of the second half. He appeared to be looking at his lower leg.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bucs make roster moves heading into Week 13

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are shuffling their roster as they head into Week 13. Cornerback Anthony Chesley has been activated from injured reserve to the practice squad, and linebacker J.J. Russell has been signed to the practice squad after being waived last week. To make room on the roster, the...
TAMPA, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

179K+
Followers
236K+
Post
74M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy