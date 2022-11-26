Marquise Brown expected to play vs. Chargers

The Arizona Cardinals have lost pass catchers several times this season. This week, it looks like they get one back.

On Sunday when the Cardinals take on the Los Angeles Chargers at State Farm Stadium, receiver Marquise Brown is expected to suit up.

He is likely to be activated from injured reserve on Saturday.

“It looks good. He looked good today,” Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury said on Friday. “He’s been progressing and I feel good about him playing Sunday.”

Brown has been out since he injured his foot on the final offensive play against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 6.

Before he got hurt, he had 43 receptions for 485 yards and three touchdowns.

His return will be especially welcome with Rondale Moore being out this weekend with a groin injury and Greg Dortch being questionable with a thumb injury.

The Cardinals and Chargers kick off at 2:05 p.m. Arizona time.

