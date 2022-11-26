ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Cardinals to have both star receivers together for 1st time in 2022

By Alex Sutton
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zzOVa_0jOSrs0700

When the Arizona Cardinals sent the 2022 No. 23 overall pick for Ravens star receiver Marquise Brown, the front office had high hopes for him and DeAndre Hopkins on the field following Hopkins’ six-game PED suspension.

While the move was certainly intended to be insurance for the suspension to Hopkins, the idea was to have one of the top receiving duos in the league in Week 7 when he returned.

On the last offensive play of the game in Week 6, Brown suffered a foot injury that has kept him out for over a month. It was days before Hopkins was set to make his return to the lineup.

While it’s all but too late to make a playoff push in 2022, the Cardinals will finally have their receiver duo on the field at the same time this Sunday against the Chargers.

Head coach Kliff Kingsbury confirmed Brown will see action on the field, albeit on a snap count.

Beyond Brown being a much-needed receiving threat for the team, the concept was to add a player with elite speed next to Hopkins. It would draw coverage away from the intermediate passing attack, which is D-Hop’s specialty.

Should an opposing defense double Hopkins, Brown would be left one-on-one and become a big-play threat. On the contrary, defenses playing back to eliminate the threat of a deep passing touchdown for Brown would leave Hopkins open in the middle of the field.

Perhaps the Cardinals can show enough offensively to provide some optimism for 2023. It will certainly help their chances of having both star receivers on the field.

Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify.

Latest show:

and

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Sean Payton Is Rumored To Have Interest In 2 Jobs

Sean Payton remains the most-talked about NFL head coaching free agent. Technically, Payton isn't even a free agent, as he would have to be traded to another team by the New Orleans Saints. However, if Payton does decide to return to coaching, he's rumored to have interest in two jobs.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

The Broncos' defense seems to have had enough of Russell Wilson

It’s not exactly a secret that the Denver Broncos’ trade for Russell Wilson has been an unmitigated disaster. Giving up all kinds of draft capital and three players for the former Seahawks quarterback was supposed to be the deal that propelled Denver to the Super Bowl, but Wilson has appeared to be utterly lost in whatever offense head coach Nathaniel Hackett is putting out there. As the Broncos signed Wilson to a five-year, $245 million contract extension after the trade, they’re stuck with him for several more years.
DENVER, CO
The Spun

Bengals Have Reportedly Made Decision On Ja'Marr Chase

The Cincinnati Bengals are getting hot heading into December and help is on the way. Cincinnati has been without star wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase for the past couple of games. According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, help is on the way. Chase will make his return to the field...
CINCINNATI, OH
The Spun

Mike Vrabel Reveals His Pick For The NFL's Best Team

Mike Vrabel was extremely complementary of the 10-1 Philadelphia Eagles as his team prepares to face off against them next Sunday. Speaking on Philly, Vrabel said: "The Eagles are playing like the best team in the National Football League ... A big challenge on Sunday." Philadelphia kept it rolling with...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

2 Cowboys lead respective positions in Pro Bowl Games voting

The NFL’s postseason all-star event will look very different this year, with the traditional Pro Bowl replaced by the Pro Bowl Games. Gone is the half-hearted tackle football game pitting AFC versus NFC; fans will be treated instead to a week’s worth of skills competitions and a flag football exhibition featuring the highest vote-getters from across the two conferences.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

179K+
Followers
236K+
Post
74M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy