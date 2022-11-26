ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Comments / 0

Related
spectrumnews1.com

West Virginia cash-for-worker program adds 4th destination

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A program offering cash and free outdoor adventures to remote workers to move to West Virginia with the hope of offsetting population losses has welcomed 143 new residents in the year since it launched, officials announced Tuesday. The public-private program Ascend West Virginia said it...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
Ohio Capital Journal

Severe pregnancy complications are affecting Black women in Ohio the most

Urban centers are seeing the highest rates of pregnancy complications for Ohio women, followed by Appalachia, with Black women being impacted the most, a new report says, pointing to systemic racism, a lack of health care access, and poor community conditions. Not only are there disparities in general maternal health, but also in maternal morbidity: […] The post Severe pregnancy complications are affecting Black women in Ohio the most appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio bill targets pranksters making ‘swatting’ calls

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A bill targeting pranksters who make false “swatting” calls to law enforcement will head to the floor of Ohio’s House of Representatives. Passed out of the Criminal Justice Committee on Tuesday, House Bill 462 would establish swatting – the act of intentionally reporting false or misleading information to first responders – […]
OHIO STATE
spectrumnews1.com

No-Till November: Wisconsin farmer shares benefits of not tilling land

JACKSON, Wis. — For farmers across the U.S., November is recognized as “No-Till November.”. And one Wisconsin farmer is sharing why that’s a beneficial practice. In nearly three decades, Ross Bishop hasn’t tilled his Jackson farm. It’s a process that also includes planting cover crops, which...
WISCONSIN STATE
Delaware Gazette

Endangered species found in Olentangy

COLUMBUS, Ohio – In the first survey of its kind in more than three decades, the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR), Division of Natural Areas and Preserves (DNAP) Scenic Rivers Program has discovered two federally endangered mussel species in the Olentangy State Scenic River. The survey, funded by the Scenic Rivers Program, was conducted this summer.
OHIO STATE
WTRF

Woman on flight to Ohio says Jesus told her to open plane door

(WTRF) — A Southwest Airlines plane from Houston to Columbus was forced to make an emergency landing in Little Rock, Arkansas after a woman tried to open an exit door at 37,000 feet, according to Click2Houston.com. Court documents released Monday state that the 34-year-old woman attempted to open a...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
spectrumnews1.com

Officials warn of Giving Tuesday charity scams

WISCONSIN — Giving Tuesday is a day that encourages people to give to those in need, and this year, it falls on Nov. 29. While many people have good intentions of giving away to charity this Giving Tuesday, others may have other motives. “Scammers can take advantage of your...
WISCONSIN STATE
pistolsfiringblog.com

OSU QB Commit Zane Flores Named MaxPreps’ Player of the Year in Nebraska

OSU quarterback commit Zane Flores’ senior season rise continued on Tuesday after a spectacular sendoff season, culminating by earning MaxPreps’ Player of the Year award for the state of Nebraska. Flores becomes the first QB to win the award from the state since its inception. Flores went 12-1...
COLUMBUS, OH
spectrumnews1.com

12 Kentucky counties randomly chosen for post-election audits

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Attorney General Daniel Cameron on Monday announced that 12 randomly-selected Kentucky counties will undergo a 2022 post-general election audit. 12 randomly-selected Kentucky counties will undergo a 2022 post-general election audit. The audits will be conducted in Jefferson, Webster, Shelby, Rowan, Oldham, Laurel, LaRue, Owen, Anderson, Christian,...
KENTUCKY STATE
spectrumnews1.com

Orange County Democrats fly to Georgia to campaign for Warnock

ANAHEIM, Calif. — The Dec. 6 showdown in Georgia’s runoff election carries the themes of recent years: divisive politics, money and hotly contested political territory. Orange County Democrats have been deployed to the final high-profile battleground of the midterm elections, intent on preserving incumbent U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock’s, D-Ga., seat over retired football player Herschel Walker.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Cleveland.com

OSHP says 16 people died in holiday weekend accidents on state roads

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Sixteen people died in 15 traffic accidents over the Thanksgiving weekend on the state’s roads, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. The crashes happened between Wednesday at midnight through 11:59 p.m. Sunday. Last year, there were 14 fatal crashes in which 17 people were killed. In 2020, 11 people died from vehicular incidents over the holiday weekend statewide.
COLUMBUS, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Can it be so: A December with no snow?

December is here, and this is a month where high snowfall amounts are quite common. Relatively speaking, we don't know October and November as very snowy months across much of our state. Though, some in northern Wisconsin may beg to differ this year. Once we get into December, the average...
WISCONSIN STATE
spectrumnews1.com

Thousands flock to the polls as early voting begins in Georgia

Thousands of people across Georgia spent Thanksgiving weekend casting ballots as early voting for the Dec. 6 U.S. Senate runoff between Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker kicked off. According to data from the Georgia Secretary of State's office, more than 181,000 voters across the Peach State already...
GEORGIA STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Sharply falling temps with wind to close month in Columbus area

Tonight: Temps steady, rain & rumbles later, low 50. Wednesday: Falling temps, mixed clouds, breezy to windy, temps 50 at sunrise mid 30s in afternoon. It has been a very warm and at times breezy day today with temps pushing back up into the upper 50s. Expect temps to remain in the middle 50s tonight as we will be watching as showers stream northward into our area. We will see these showers this evening ahead of midnight with some possible rumbles after midnight.
COLUMBUS, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy