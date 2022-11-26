Read full article on original website
spectrumnews1.com
West Virginia cash-for-worker program adds 4th destination
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A program offering cash and free outdoor adventures to remote workers to move to West Virginia with the hope of offsetting population losses has welcomed 143 new residents in the year since it launched, officials announced Tuesday. The public-private program Ascend West Virginia said it...
This Massive Thrift Shop in Ohio is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Spending some time at your local thrift store can be a cool way to spend your day. There's always something there for everyone and for an amazing deal too!
Severe pregnancy complications are affecting Black women in Ohio the most
Urban centers are seeing the highest rates of pregnancy complications for Ohio women, followed by Appalachia, with Black women being impacted the most, a new report says, pointing to systemic racism, a lack of health care access, and poor community conditions. Not only are there disparities in general maternal health, but also in maternal morbidity: […] The post Severe pregnancy complications are affecting Black women in Ohio the most appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
Report: Multiple options to bring child tax credit benefits to Ohioans
In a new analysis, an Ohio think tank urges more investment in child tax credits, and sees at least two ways to do so and increase economic security for thousands of families across the state.
Ohio bill targets pranksters making ‘swatting’ calls
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A bill targeting pranksters who make false “swatting” calls to law enforcement will head to the floor of Ohio’s House of Representatives. Passed out of the Criminal Justice Committee on Tuesday, House Bill 462 would establish swatting – the act of intentionally reporting false or misleading information to first responders – […]
spectrumnews1.com
No-Till November: Wisconsin farmer shares benefits of not tilling land
JACKSON, Wis. — For farmers across the U.S., November is recognized as “No-Till November.”. And one Wisconsin farmer is sharing why that’s a beneficial practice. In nearly three decades, Ross Bishop hasn’t tilled his Jackson farm. It’s a process that also includes planting cover crops, which...
crawfordcountynow.com
Governor DeWine announces formal selection of Ohio National Guard Unit for new Cyberspace mission
MANSFIELD—Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Maj. Gen. John C. Harris Jr. announced that the Department of the Air Force has formally selected the 179th Airlift Wing in Mansfield to become the Air National Guard’s first cyberspace wing. The selection announcement follows a yearlong assessment of the site by...
Delaware Gazette
Endangered species found in Olentangy
COLUMBUS, Ohio – In the first survey of its kind in more than three decades, the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR), Division of Natural Areas and Preserves (DNAP) Scenic Rivers Program has discovered two federally endangered mussel species in the Olentangy State Scenic River. The survey, funded by the Scenic Rivers Program, was conducted this summer.
WTRF
Woman on flight to Ohio says Jesus told her to open plane door
(WTRF) — A Southwest Airlines plane from Houston to Columbus was forced to make an emergency landing in Little Rock, Arkansas after a woman tried to open an exit door at 37,000 feet, according to Click2Houston.com. Court documents released Monday state that the 34-year-old woman attempted to open a...
spectrumnews1.com
Officials warn of Giving Tuesday charity scams
WISCONSIN — Giving Tuesday is a day that encourages people to give to those in need, and this year, it falls on Nov. 29. While many people have good intentions of giving away to charity this Giving Tuesday, others may have other motives. “Scammers can take advantage of your...
pistolsfiringblog.com
OSU QB Commit Zane Flores Named MaxPreps’ Player of the Year in Nebraska
OSU quarterback commit Zane Flores’ senior season rise continued on Tuesday after a spectacular sendoff season, culminating by earning MaxPreps’ Player of the Year award for the state of Nebraska. Flores becomes the first QB to win the award from the state since its inception. Flores went 12-1...
spectrumnews1.com
12 Kentucky counties randomly chosen for post-election audits
FRANKFORT, Ky. — Attorney General Daniel Cameron on Monday announced that 12 randomly-selected Kentucky counties will undergo a 2022 post-general election audit. 12 randomly-selected Kentucky counties will undergo a 2022 post-general election audit. The audits will be conducted in Jefferson, Webster, Shelby, Rowan, Oldham, Laurel, LaRue, Owen, Anderson, Christian,...
spectrumnews1.com
Orange County Democrats fly to Georgia to campaign for Warnock
ANAHEIM, Calif. — The Dec. 6 showdown in Georgia’s runoff election carries the themes of recent years: divisive politics, money and hotly contested political territory. Orange County Democrats have been deployed to the final high-profile battleground of the midterm elections, intent on preserving incumbent U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock’s, D-Ga., seat over retired football player Herschel Walker.
OSHP says 16 people died in holiday weekend accidents on state roads
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Sixteen people died in 15 traffic accidents over the Thanksgiving weekend on the state’s roads, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. The crashes happened between Wednesday at midnight through 11:59 p.m. Sunday. Last year, there were 14 fatal crashes in which 17 people were killed. In 2020, 11 people died from vehicular incidents over the holiday weekend statewide.
Defense: Man had no reason to help family in killings of 8
WAVERLY, Ohio — (AP) — An Ohio man accused of helping his family kill eight members of another family had no reason to take part and wasn't even there, his attorney told trial jurors Tuesday during closing arguments. George Wagner IV, his brother and parents were charged in...
spectrumnews1.com
Can it be so: A December with no snow?
December is here, and this is a month where high snowfall amounts are quite common. Relatively speaking, we don't know October and November as very snowy months across much of our state. Though, some in northern Wisconsin may beg to differ this year. Once we get into December, the average...
spectrumnews1.com
Thousands flock to the polls as early voting begins in Georgia
Thousands of people across Georgia spent Thanksgiving weekend casting ballots as early voting for the Dec. 6 U.S. Senate runoff between Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker kicked off. According to data from the Georgia Secretary of State's office, more than 181,000 voters across the Peach State already...
NBC4 Columbus
Sharply falling temps with wind to close month in Columbus area
Tonight: Temps steady, rain & rumbles later, low 50. Wednesday: Falling temps, mixed clouds, breezy to windy, temps 50 at sunrise mid 30s in afternoon. It has been a very warm and at times breezy day today with temps pushing back up into the upper 50s. Expect temps to remain in the middle 50s tonight as we will be watching as showers stream northward into our area. We will see these showers this evening ahead of midnight with some possible rumbles after midnight.
