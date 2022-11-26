ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seaford, DE

Troopers Arrest Two Subjects on Felony Drug Charges Following Traffic Stop

By Staff Writer
Milford LIVE News
 3 days ago

Delaware State Police have arrested 45-year-old Dwayne Deshields of Bridgeville, Delaware, and 44-year-old Deshawn Magee of Seaford, Delaware on felony drug charges following a traffic stop that occurred in the Seaford area last night.

On November 25, 2022, at approximately 8:37 p.m., a trooper on patrol observed a gray Chevrolet Impala traveling westbound on Old Furnace Road in the area of Eskridge Road with an improper brake light and failure to properly signal while turning. A traffic stop was initiated, and contact was made with the operator, identified as Dwayne Deshields, and the front passenger, identified as Deshawn Magee. A subsequent computer search revealed Deshields had a suspended license and an active capias out of the Justice of the Peace Court. Deshields was then taken into custody without incident. While speaking with Magee, troopers observed suspected drugs in plain view inside of the vehicle. After a brief struggle, Magee was taken into custody. Troopers discovered approximately 8.88 grams of cocaine, approximately .38 grams of crack cocaine, approximately 21.74 grams of marijuana, drug paraphernalia, and over $750 in suspected drug proceeds.

Deshields and Magee were transported to Troop 5, where they were each charged with the following offenses:

Dwayne Deshields:

  • Possession With Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance (Felony)
  • Possession of a Controlled Substance in a Tier 1 Quantity (Felony)
  • Conspiracy Second Degree (Felony)
  • Numerous Traffic Violations

Deshields was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court # 3 and released on his own recognizance.

Deshawn Magee:

  • Possession With Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance (Felony)
  • Possession of a Controlled Substance in a Tier 1 Quantity (Felony)
  • Conspiracy Second Degree (Felony)
  • Resisting Arrest
  • Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
  • Possession of Marijuana

Magee was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court # 3 and released on a $3,801 unsecured bond.

Presented by Public Information Officer, Senior Corporal Jason Hatchell

Released: 112622 1322

