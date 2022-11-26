Former Walleye defenseman Brenden Kotyk transitions to ECHL coaching role

Brenden Kotyk learned what it took to be a coach in the ECHL when as a defenseman he helped the Toledo Walleye reach the Kelly Cup Finals in 2019.

After finishing his playing career in Toledo in 2019-20, it took Kotyk just two seasons to become a head coach in the league.

At just 31, Kotyk was named head coach of the ECHL's South Carolina Stingrays before this season.

“In Toledo, I learned that this league throws you a lot of curveballs and you have to be able to react and move forward in a positive way,” Kotyk said. “Preparation is also a key factor.”

Kotyk, who played in 100 games for the Walleye, has had his Stingrays primed to play from the get-go this season. South Carolina entered Saturday at 8-4-1 in its first 13 games under Kotyk. The Stingrays are one of them best offensive teams in the league, averaging north of four goals per game.

“The most rewarding part is seeing the individual and team success come to fruition,” Kotyk said.

Kotyk was a key part of the Walleye's first appearance in the finals. Kotyk played in all 24 postseason games and had five points.

Overall, he accounted for 33 points with 13 goals and 20 assists in two seasons for Toledo.

Walleye forward Brett Boeing was Kotyk's teammate for two seasons in Toledo. He said Kotyk was not an overly vocal leader, but he always had his teammates' attention when he spoke.

“He was so well-liked here,” Boeing said. “He leads by example. He's quiet, but he's well respected.”

Walleye coach Dan Watson takes pride in seeing his former players enter the coaching ranks.

“I think it's great that players want to stay in the game and help others reach their goals. Coaching is really the next closest thing to playing,” Watson said. “We've created an environment in Toledo where players can learn about everything hockey and non-hockey related.”

Kotyk played three seasons in the ECHL, beginning his pro career with the Greenville Swamp Rabbits in 2017-18. In 151 ECHL games, he posted 50 points (20 G, 30 A). After playing one final season for the Walleye, Kotyk retired and became an assistant coach with the Stingrays in 2020-21.

Kotyk took over as South Carolina's interim coach March 7 after the team parted ways with coach Ryan Blair. The Stingrays had compiled an 18-30-6 record and were in last place at the time. Kotyk then led the team to a 10-8-0 record, which included a season-best five-game winning streak and victories in seven of the final nine games to finish out the year.

South Carolina president Rob Concannon was impressed with Kotyk's work ethic, his attention to detail, and his passion for winning.

“Having someone who has been here for two years that understands our goals and initiatives on and off the ice is very important to the success of the team,” Concannon said.

Kotyk still has the ultimate goal of making it to the NHL.

“Like every child and player you want to be in the NHL,” he said. “Although I am happy with the playing career I carved out, I fell short of playing in the NHL. But thankfully I still have a chance to do it as a coach while helping some of my players reach that same expectation.”

Kotyk learned tough lessons about the fragility of life along the way. He lost his close friend and former junior hockey teammate Troy Gasper in a two-vehicle collision in 2018 that also took the lives of the 26-year-old's wife and three young children. The pair played together for Humboldt Broncos. That organization also suffered another tragedy that same year when the team bus crashed and killed 16 people, including 10 young players.

In Toledo, Kotyk wore his former teammate's No. 27 jersey to honor Gasper during the 2019-20 season. At the time he said he woke up every day appreciating his opportunity to play the game he loved.

“It's a complete honor,” Kotyk said at the time. “Whether it's practice or a game or skating with the fans, every time I throw my jersey on it's for a purpose — whether that's helping the team win or bettering myself. I wear the jersey for the kids that passed away that never got the opportunity to wear a [pro] jersey.”

Kotyk always had the long-term goal of becoming a coach.

“I wanted to help players like myself achieve their highest level,” he said. “I have had some great coaches who took the time to care about me as a person and as a player and that stuck with me.”

Boeing is not surprised by the immediate success Kotyk is finding at South Carolina. Boeing has friends he played with growing up that are now playing under Kotyk.

“I have some buddies actually that are rookies down there, and they asked me about him,” Boeing said. “He's such a well-liked and respectable guy. If I played for him, it would be easy, because you know the type of guy he is.”

Kotyk tries to maintain the mindset to learn something new from every person he connects with in his life.

“I take good things that I liked and will change things that I didn't like,” he said. “If you aren't willing to learn or are too stubborn and want to do things your own way people will pass you.”

But his No. 1 principle is to work hard.

“This isn't done in front of the camera or fans,” he said. “This is done after a road trip — getting up the next day and going to the rink to practice because there is something we as a group need to work on to achieve our goal of a Kelly Cup.”

Kotyk will return to the Huntington Center April 2 when the Stingrays play the Walleye.

“I am very proud to be a Toledo Walleye alumni,” Kotyk said. “But my loyalty is now with the South Carolina Stingrays. The way I see it, we're both trying to win the same championship.”