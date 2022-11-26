Read full article on original website
Sean Luckham
3d ago
This is why we cannot have a good time these thugs have no sense no nothing...SMH I was about to go take a walk there me and my hubby how unfair to those kids...
Reply
13
Phil 4:4-7
3d ago
I just read this to 17 year-old, wr live in Springs, she said, this is why I don't go to these things ma, she's seen a lot, it's sad 😢
Reply
11
Broward
3d ago
I bet all these teenagers been arrested at least 5 times already, the laws need to change to what is considered a child, if a 5 year can decide to have a sex change , we need to try the kids as adults.
Reply
10
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Denny's Restaurant was Closing After ViolationsBryan DijkhuizenOakland Park, FL
5 Best Day Dates in Delray BeachBryce GruberDelray Beach, FL
Handgun Found Inside The Raw Chicken in Luggage at The AirportMuhammad Junaid MustafaFort Lauderdale, FL
Man Pleads Guilty to Selling Goods Shoplifted By Drug Addicts on AmazonTaxBuzzBellevue, PA
40+ Things to do in Greater Fort LauderdaleMomJunkyFort Lauderdale, FL
Related
State files motion to revoke bond for 54-year-old Salt Life co-founder accused of murder
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The state has filed a motion to revoke bond for Michael Troy Hutto, the 54-year-old Salt Life co-founder who was charged in the death of an 18-year-old in October 2020. In a motion filed Monday in the Fifteenth Judicial Circuit of Palm Beach County, the court...
Shooting at Wellington home sends victim to hospital
One person was flown to the hospital after a shooting Monday night in Wellington, according to Palm Beach County Fire Rescue.
margatetalk.com
Margate Crime Update: Fentanyl Trafficking and $500K Fraud
Through our joint effort with the Margate Police Department to share updates with residents, this is a summary of Margate’s crime and arrests through Nov. 19, 2022. A 33-year-old male was the victim of Auto Theft on Nw 4 Pl on 11/14/2022. Burglary Conveyance. A 54-year-old female was the...
WSVN-TV
Mother forces son to confess distraction theft at SW Miami-Dade smoke shop
SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have closed a theft case involving a smoke shop in Southwest Miami-Dade after the suspect’s mother made him do the right thing. According to Miami-Dade Police, the distraction theft took place at Smokers Goods, located near Southwest 56th Street and 147th Avenue, at around 5:40 p.m., Nov. 19.
NBC Miami
Suspect Wanted to Take Wife's Boyfriend's ‘Soul' in Fatal North Bay Village Shooting: Police
A man upset over his estranged wife's new relationship shot her and killed her boyfriend in a North Bay Village apartment while his young daughter was inside, police said. Jose Aranibar-Camacho, 41, was arrested on first-degree murder, attempted murder and child neglect charges in the Monday morning incident, Miami-Dade Police officials said.
WSVN-TV
Student at Collins Elementary in Dania Beach says he was bullied, threatened with weapon; mother frustrated with school officials
DANIA BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A 10-year-old boy said he is scared to go back to his Dania Beach school because has been bullied and even threatened with a weapon, leaving his mother feeling concerned for his safety and frustrated with how school officials are handling the situation. The student...
cbs12.com
New Video: Officer on paid leave after fatal hit-and-run in Riviera Beach
RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — An officer was placed on paid leave following a fatal crash in Riviera Beach. The Riviera Beach Police Department tells CBS12 News this investigation is being handled by the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office after a motorcyclist was killed on Friday night. Typically, that kind of thing happens when an employee of the agency with jurisdiction may be involved. Neither the PBSO or Riviera Beach PD are confirming that an officer was involved or broke protocol.
Young person found dead at scene of NE Miami-Dade shooting
MIAMI – An investigation is underway Tuesday evening after a young person was shot to death in northeast Miami-Dade.According to Miami-Dade PD, a 911 call came in at around 1 p.m. about a person suffering from a gunshot wound.Responding officers found a young man dead on the scene, located in the 160 block of Sierra Drive.Preliminary info revealed after the man was shot he made his way too a nearby home, knocking on the door before collapsing to his death.Between four to five men were seen running from the scene.No other details have been released at this time.If you have any info on this shooting, please call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (3050 471-TIPS.
NBC Miami
$5K Reward as Police Investigating Man's Killing in Southwest Miami-Dade
Police are investigating a man's killing in southwest Miami-Dade last week. Nicholas Fernandez-Paz, 24, was killed in the area of Southwest 124th Place and Southwest 206th Street around 11:40 p.m. Friday, Miami-Dade Police officials said. Police haven't said how he was killed, but said homicide detectives are investigating. A reward...
WINKNEWS.com
Miramar police use virtual training to prepare officers for real encounters
MIAMI (CBS Miami) Officers with the Miramar Police Department have begun using de-escalation training, which is now in the metaverse and gives the department the ability to create or re-create any scenario. Officer Jeffrey Gilbert recently used the new system for the first time ever. Training officer Mauricio Arbelaez was...
Man in custody after deadly shooting in North Bay Village
MIAMI -- A man was in custody after he allegedly shot and killed another man and wounded a woman during a domestic dispute Monday morning in North Bay Village, authorities said.Police were called to a home in the 7900 block of East Drive shortly before 8 a.m. for a report of shots fired.When police arrived, they found a male victim, who died at the scene, and a woman suffering from gunshot wounds. The woman was rushed for treatment to JMH Ryder Trauma Center, where she was listed in critical condition. Police say when they arrived they found a man standing...
Alleged Thanksgiving burglary investigated at Lantana grocery store
The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is investigating after burglars allegedly broke into a Latin grocery store on Thanksgiving and stole cash and valuables.
NBC Miami
$5,000 Reward Offered in Fort Lauderdale Double Shooting That Killed Woman
A $5,000 reward is being offered in a shooting in Fort Lauderdale that left a woman dead and a man hospitalized. The shooting happened around 7 p.m. Friday in the area of the 100 block of Northwest 1st Avenue. Fort Lauderdale Police officials responded to the area and found the...
Friend of Austin Harrouff's victims says decision 'shocking,' 'disappointing'
After Austin Harrouff was found not guilty by reason of insanity in the killing of a Martin County couple, a friend of the victims says the decision by both sides is "shocking" and "disappointing."
cw34.com
Man charged with killing 8-year-old girl playing outside her home asks for release on bail
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The crime shocked the area in February: Ronziyah Atkins killed by a stray bullet fired from a passing car outside her Belle Glade home. Now, the man being held without bail on charges of first-degree murder with a firearm in the 8 year old’s death, and 12 counts of attempted first-degree murder with a firearm, says he should be released until his trial.
Man stabbed to death in gated community; suspect sought
The Martin County Sheriff's Office is searching for a suspect who fatally stabbed someone in a gated community in Hobe Sound.
margatetalk.com
Woman Whose Margate Parents Lost $99k in Scam Faces Another Tragedy
A few weeks ago, Sonja Bauman started a GoFundMe campaign for her parents Doris and Barry, who lost all their savings after falling victim to an international email scam tracked to Hong Kong. Sonja’s friends are now collecting funds for her after another unthinkable tragedy. Sonja’s fiancé Rafael Delgado...
That Really Was A Body By The Turnpike South Of Boca Raton
BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BROWARD COUNTY, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A body was found floating in a canal in the area of the Coconut Creek Parkway exit to the Florida Turnpike. The body was found around 8:30 Tuesday morning by a fiber optics worker laying cable in the area. […]
Judge accepts insanity plea deal for man in face-biting case
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — (AP) — A judge accepted a plea deal Monday for a man who randomly killed a Florida couple in their garage six years ago and then chewed on one victim's face that will send him to a mental hospital for treatment. Austin Harrouff, 25,...
cw34.com
3 people shot on I-95 after road rage altercation, deputies say
BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Three people were shot on I-95 after an argument turned violent, deputies say. The Broward County Sheriff's Office said Florida Highway Patrol and the Fort Lauderdale Police Department responded to a call around 8:30 p.m. on Sunday night regarding a shooting on I-95 south, between Sunrise Boulevard and Broward Boulevard.
Comments / 35