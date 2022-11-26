ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palos Park, IL

evergreenpark-ill.com

Police Department Alert

Effective Tuesday, November 29 at 9:00AM, the Oak Lawn Regional Communication Center is scheduled to enable an auto attendant for all non-emergency dispatch numbers. This means, if you contact the non-emergency number during an emergency situation, you will be transferred to an automated attendant, delaying the response from emergency personnel. The Evergreen Park Police Department would like to remind you to Dial 911 in case of any emergency or if an Officer is needed to respond.
EVERGREEN PARK, IL
wjol.com

Three Juveniles Arrested For Mob Action Near Louis Joliet Mall

Three juveniles of which one is a female were arrested near Louis Joliet Mall for mob action and disorderly conduct. On Saturday evening at 7:44 an officer assigned to a contract security detail at the Louis Joliet Mall (3340 Mall Loop Drive) was notified by security about a disturbance taking place in a Cinemark movie theater. As additional Officers responded to the movie theater, it was reported that one of the individuals involved in the incident may possibly be armed with a handgun.
JOLIET, IL
97ZOK

This Illinois Town Is Hosting A Warm & Tasty Holiday Cocoa Crawl

This could be the warmest and tastiest holiday event in Illinois this year. Illinois Is A Top State For Celebrating The Holidays. I know residents are really down on Illinois but there are some good things about our state. When it comes to the holidays, the Land of Lincoln is one of the best states to celebrate. It helps that we get the perfect type of weather for this time of year. Plus, pretty much everyone is all in for Christmas. There are all kinds of events to help you get into the spirit.
AURORA, IL
fox32chicago.com

Woman charged with stealing $200K from Chicago armored truck outside bank

CHICAGO - A woman was arrested Monday afternoon after allegedly stealing a bag of money outside a Chase Bank on Chicago's North Side. Around 12:27 p.m., police said 60-year-old Sharon Carabine-Deirberger took a bag containing an unknown amount of cash from a Brinks armored truck in the 5700 block of North Broadway.
CHICAGO, IL
oakpark.com

Police Blotter: Woman overstays her welcome

A 30-year-old North Chicago woman was arrested for trespassing after initially refusing to leave KFC, 316 Madison St., around 7 p.m., Nov. 22. The woman finally exited the building but began to act erratically and started to scream at the KFC employees to come outside and fight, according to the Oak Park Police Department.
OAK PARK, IL
CBS Chicago

Metra Rock Island train hits vehicle near Midlothian; delays expected

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A vehicle was struck by an inbound Metra Rock Island train Tuesday morning near Midlothian. Rock Island Metra service has been restored for both inbound and outbound trains. Train No. 302 scheduled to depart from Tinley Park at 80th Avenue at 7:01 a.m., will not operate. Metra officials confirmed one person was inside the vehicle at the time of the crash. Officials could not confirm if any injuries were reported. No injuries were reported on the train. Tuesday morning commuters may want to seek alternate routes. This is a developing story. 
MIDLOTHIAN, IL
WSPY NEWS

Aurora father celebrates a thankful weekend, finding daughter after 51 years

After 51 years, an Aurora man has been reunited with his daughter, who was kidnapped as a baby in Fort Worth, Texas. Melissa Highsmith was just 22 months old, when a babysitter, responding to a newspaper ad for child care, abducted her from her home when the mother was at work, the mother’s roommate allowing the taking.
AURORA, IL
fox32chicago.com

2 killed when run over by vehicle in Des Plaines identified

DES PLAINES, Illinois - A suburban father and a daughter were run over and killed by a car in Des Plaines on Sunday. Des Plaines police said they were walking to their vehicle along Northwest Highway when a 2007 Honda Utility swerved off the road, hit them, and hit a building.
DES PLAINES, IL
fox32chicago.com

Red Line rider stabbed in neck on Chicago's North Side

CHICAGO - A man was stabbed in the neck while riding a CTA Red Line train Thursday morning in the Lincoln Park neighborhood. The 32-year-old was riding on the train around 5:22 a.m. near the Fullerton station when someone stabbed him in the neck, according to Chicago police. He was...
CHICAGO, IL
vfpress.news

Man Fatally Shot In Hillside, Crashes Car Into Fire Station

Monday, November 28, 2022 || By Community Editor || @maywoodnews || Updated: 10:02 p.m. A Hillside man who was shot before crashing his vehicle in Hillside on Thanksgiving Day has died, Hillside police said. On Nov. 24, at approximately 3:45 p.m., Hezekiah D. Wyatt was shot while driving near the...
HILLSIDE, IL
The Crusader Newspaper

Woodlawn mourns iconic housing & community advocate Mattie Butler

The third principal of Kwanzaa is Ujima, which means collective work and responsibility. For Mattie Butler, collective work was second nature, while growing up in the Cabrini Green housing development with her parents and five siblings. Witnessing her parents helping others laid the foundation for the work that Butler would perform decades later in the community that she called home for more than 45 years: Woodlawn.
CHICAGO, IL

