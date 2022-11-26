Read full article on original website
More than 500 families receive coats, winter supplies in West Pullman
On Tuesday, the charitable organization ‘In His Hands Resource Center’ was in West Pullman at the Kroc Center to give away coats and other winter supplies to families in need.
evergreenpark-ill.com
Police Department Alert
Effective Tuesday, November 29 at 9:00AM, the Oak Lawn Regional Communication Center is scheduled to enable an auto attendant for all non-emergency dispatch numbers. This means, if you contact the non-emergency number during an emergency situation, you will be transferred to an automated attendant, delaying the response from emergency personnel. The Evergreen Park Police Department would like to remind you to Dial 911 in case of any emergency or if an Officer is needed to respond.
Chicago attempted robbery: Woman arrested after taking bag of money from armored truck outside bank
Chicago police said a woman tried to steal a bag of money from an armored truck parked outside a bank in Edgewater Monday.
wjol.com
Three Juveniles Arrested For Mob Action Near Louis Joliet Mall
Three juveniles of which one is a female were arrested near Louis Joliet Mall for mob action and disorderly conduct. On Saturday evening at 7:44 an officer assigned to a contract security detail at the Louis Joliet Mall (3340 Mall Loop Drive) was notified by security about a disturbance taking place in a Cinemark movie theater. As additional Officers responded to the movie theater, it was reported that one of the individuals involved in the incident may possibly be armed with a handgun.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago man sentenced to 15 years for pouring paint thinner in Oak Brook theater, attempting to set it on fire
OAK BROOK, Ill. - A Chicago man has been sentenced to 15 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections for pouring paint thinner on the floor of the Oak Brook AMC Theater, and then attempting to light a cigarette while being escorted out of the building. David Ferguson, 33, pled...
fox32chicago.com
Group of teens committed 13 armed robberies in a matter of 5 hours across Chicago: police
CHICAGO - Several teens are wanted for committing 13 armed robberies in a matter of five hours across Chicago Monday morning. According to Chicago police, suspects exited a vehicle and approached victims on foot while displaying firearms. The victims were robbed at gunpoint of their personal possessions. The suspects then...
This Illinois Town Is Hosting A Warm & Tasty Holiday Cocoa Crawl
This could be the warmest and tastiest holiday event in Illinois this year. Illinois Is A Top State For Celebrating The Holidays. I know residents are really down on Illinois but there are some good things about our state. When it comes to the holidays, the Land of Lincoln is one of the best states to celebrate. It helps that we get the perfect type of weather for this time of year. Plus, pretty much everyone is all in for Christmas. There are all kinds of events to help you get into the spirit.
fox32chicago.com
Woman charged with stealing $200K from Chicago armored truck outside bank
CHICAGO - A woman was arrested Monday afternoon after allegedly stealing a bag of money outside a Chase Bank on Chicago's North Side. Around 12:27 p.m., police said 60-year-old Sharon Carabine-Deirberger took a bag containing an unknown amount of cash from a Brinks armored truck in the 5700 block of North Broadway.
My Block, My Hood, My City lighting event hopes to bring holiday cheer to Chicago's South Side
Community members and volunteers will team up with My Block, My Hood, My City for a community lighting on December 3.
oakpark.com
Police Blotter: Woman overstays her welcome
A 30-year-old North Chicago woman was arrested for trespassing after initially refusing to leave KFC, 316 Madison St., around 7 p.m., Nov. 22. The woman finally exited the building but began to act erratically and started to scream at the KFC employees to come outside and fight, according to the Oak Park Police Department.
Metra Rock Island train hits vehicle near Midlothian; delays expected
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A vehicle was struck by an inbound Metra Rock Island train Tuesday morning near Midlothian. Rock Island Metra service has been restored for both inbound and outbound trains. Train No. 302 scheduled to depart from Tinley Park at 80th Avenue at 7:01 a.m., will not operate. Metra officials confirmed one person was inside the vehicle at the time of the crash. Officials could not confirm if any injuries were reported. No injuries were reported on the train. Tuesday morning commuters may want to seek alternate routes. This is a developing story.
First Gold Coin Donations Made at Salvation Army Red Kettles in Geneva, Batavia
In what has become a yearly tradition, the Salvation Army of Chicagoland has received its first gold coin donations into its iconic red kettles, with at least two valuable coins donated in the Chicago suburbs. According to officials, an anonymous donor dropped a 1-ounce American Buffalo coin, valued between $1,900...
WSPY NEWS
Aurora father celebrates a thankful weekend, finding daughter after 51 years
After 51 years, an Aurora man has been reunited with his daughter, who was kidnapped as a baby in Fort Worth, Texas. Melissa Highsmith was just 22 months old, when a babysitter, responding to a newspaper ad for child care, abducted her from her home when the mother was at work, the mother’s roommate allowing the taking.
fox32chicago.com
2 killed when run over by vehicle in Des Plaines identified
DES PLAINES, Illinois - A suburban father and a daughter were run over and killed by a car in Des Plaines on Sunday. Des Plaines police said they were walking to their vehicle along Northwest Highway when a 2007 Honda Utility swerved off the road, hit them, and hit a building.
Massive brush fire breaks out in far northwest suburb, destroying nearly 80 acres of land
A weekend brush fire destroyed nearly 80 acres of land in far northwest suburban Johnsburg, the McHenry Township Fire Protection District said. Crews responded to a home on Buchanan Road near Richmond Road on Saturday, at about 11:40 a.m.
fox32chicago.com
Red Line rider stabbed in neck on Chicago's North Side
CHICAGO - A man was stabbed in the neck while riding a CTA Red Line train Thursday morning in the Lincoln Park neighborhood. The 32-year-old was riding on the train around 5:22 a.m. near the Fullerton station when someone stabbed him in the neck, according to Chicago police. He was...
vfpress.news
Man Fatally Shot In Hillside, Crashes Car Into Fire Station
Monday, November 28, 2022 || By Community Editor || @maywoodnews || Updated: 10:02 p.m. A Hillside man who was shot before crashing his vehicle in Hillside on Thanksgiving Day has died, Hillside police said. On Nov. 24, at approximately 3:45 p.m., Hezekiah D. Wyatt was shot while driving near the...
Group Caught on Camera Stealing Car From Gold Coast Parking Garage
Chicago police are searching for a group of thieves who stole a car from a parking garage near Du Sable Lake Shore Drive and Oak Street Saturday in the Gold Coast neighborhood. That morning at approximately 6 a.m., the alleged thieves pulled in to the parking garage at 1000 N....
Woodlawn mourns iconic housing & community advocate Mattie Butler
The third principal of Kwanzaa is Ujima, which means collective work and responsibility. For Mattie Butler, collective work was second nature, while growing up in the Cabrini Green housing development with her parents and five siblings. Witnessing her parents helping others laid the foundation for the work that Butler would perform decades later in the community that she called home for more than 45 years: Woodlawn.
