Covington, VA (VR) – Our Annual Holiday Pet Food, Supplies, & Fund Drive has begun and we need your help. The shelter continues to receive an unprecedented number of dogs and cats. Now more than ever our shelter is needed to ensure that pets without loving homes have temporary housing, food, and care until they find their forever families. We are working hard to meet the demands at the shelter, and need the community’s help to achieve our mission. Needs include: squeaky toys and balls for the dogs, cat toys, dog treats and Temptations cat treats, Purina dog chow complete, Purina kitten chow in yellow bag, Purina cat chow in blue bag, Alpo or Pedigree canned dog food, Friskies canned cat food, liquid bleach, paper towels, pet carriers, dog and cat sponsors, and most important – adoptive families, foster homes, and monetary support. Donations can be made at the Alleghany Humane Society on Rich Patch Road between 8 am and 3 pm every day of the week. The post Alleghany Humane Society’s Annual Holiday Pet Food, Supplies, & Fund Drive has begun appeared first on The Virginian Review.

COVINGTON, VA ・ 22 MINUTES AGO