Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
townsquaredelaware.com
Suspicious Person Investigation Leads to Weapon and Drug Arrest of Wanted Subject
Delaware State Police have arrested Brandon Brown, 28, of Harrington, DE following a suspicious person investigation that occurred on Sunday night. On November 27, 2022, at approximately 7:07 p.m., a trooper responded to Sycamore Road in the area of Beaver Damn Road, Laurel for a suspicious person walking down the roadway carrying a gas can. Upon arrival, troopers contacted the subject identified as Brandon Brown. A computer search revealed Brown had three warrants for his arrest for his involvement in two burglaries and an identity theft that occurred during November in the Laurel area. Brown was taken into custody without incident and discovered to be in possession of a large knife, approximately .021 grams of heroin, drug paraphernalia, and stolen electronics.
Troopers Seek Public’s Assistance With Identifying Robbery Suspect
Delaware State Police are investigating a robbery that occurred Sunday evening at a Rehoboth Beach grocery store. On November 27, 2022, at approximately 7:35 p.m., troopers responded to the Safeway […] The post Troopers Seek Public’s Assistance With Identifying Robbery Suspect appeared first on Delaware State Police - State of Delaware.
firststateupdate.com
Newark Police Tie Familiar Suspects To Fireman Impersonation Incident
Newark Police Detectives have charged four suspects with their involvement in this incident. After detectives reviewed surveillance footage and conducted interviews, they determined that similar incidents occurred within other police jurisdictions, including New Castle County Police and New Castle City Police. Detectives also determined that cash had been taken from the victim’s residence police said Tuesday.
WBOC
Police Seek ID of Woman Wanted for Robbing Rehoboth Beach Safeway
REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - Police are asking the public's help with identifying a woman wanted for robbing a Rehoboth Beach supermarket on Sunday night. Delaware State Police said it happened at around 7:30 p.m. at the Safeway located at 19283 Coastal Highway. Police said an unknown woman had attempted to leave the store without paying for a cart full of personal care items. Troopers said that when the woman was confronted by a store employee, she pushed the cart into the employee and retrieved pepper spray from her shirt. The suspect then sprayed the employee before fleeing from the store with most of the items in the cart, according to police.
WBOC
Goldsboro Man Accused Of Threatening Car Repossession Man And Police With Shotgun
GOLDSBORO, Md. - We are learning more about the man accused of a 4-hour stand off with police in Goldsboro. The Caroline County Sheriff's office says he threatened a tow truck driver. The alleged victim, Joseph Lituski, tells us it happened at a Main St. home around noon, as he...
nccpdnews.com
TRAFFIC SERVICES UNIT INVESTIGATES MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH IN NEWARK
(Newark, DE 19702) The New Castle County Division of Police Traffic Services Unit is currently investigating a motor vehicle crash that occurred near the intersection of Walther Road and Pulaski Highway. On Tuesday, November 29, 2022, at approximately 12:39 PM officers responded to the area in reference to a motor vehicle crash involving three vehicles. Two adult drivers and one teenage passenger were transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
WGMD Radio
Traffic Stop Near Seaford Ends in Two Arrests for Drugs
Two men have been arrested after a traffic stop near Seaford Friday night. Delaware State Police stopped a vehicle on Old Furnace Road in the area of Eskridge Road with an improper brake light and failure to properly signal while turning. Troopers contacted the driver, 45 year old Dwayne Deshields of Bridgeville and the passenger 44 year old Deshawn Magee of Seaford. A computer check showed Deshields had a suspended license and an active warrant out of JP Court. He was arrested. While speaking with Magee troopers saw suspected drugs in plain view and he was arrested after a short struggle with police.
WBOC
Hartly Area Home Struck by Gunfire
HARTLY, Del. - Delaware State Police are investigating after a gunman opened fire on an occupied home near Hartly on Friday night. Police said that shortly after 8 p.m., troopers responded to a reported shooting on the 2500 block of Fords Corner Road. A 41-year-old man present at the home heard a series of approximately 6-8 gunshots, one of which struck his house. The ensuing investigation revealed that the home had been shot by one round that entered into an empty bedroom. The victim was not injured during this incident.
WMDT.com
Cambridge man charged with attempted murder following stabbing investigation
CAMBRIDGE, Md. – A Cambridge man is behind bars following a weekend stabbing investigation. On Saturday, Cambridge Police responded to the Emergency Department at Shore Regional for an assault and met with the victim who was suffering from two lacerations to the forehead area. Further investigation revealed that some type of altercation had taken place at a residence in the 700 block of Moores Avenue, at which time the victim reported that the suspect, 47-year-old James Skinner, stabbed him in the forehead.
firststateupdate.com
Reports: One Airlifter After Being Struck By Own Vehicle On Roth Bridge
Just after 7:45, Monday morning rescue crews from the Delaware City and Odessa Fire Companies along with New Castle County Paramedics and Delaware State Police Aviation’s Trooper 4 responded to Route 1 atop the Roth Bridge for reports of a rollover crash. First arriving found at least three vehicles...
firststateupdate.com
County Police Update Fatal Incident In Newark
New Castle County Police have released some details on Marrows Road fatal incident. Police said on Friday, November 25, 2022, at 7:37 PM officers from the New Castle County Division of Police were dispatched to the intersection of Old Newark Road and Marrows Road, Newark in reference to a vehicle crash. Upon arrival, officers located a motor vehicle that had crashed into a tree. Officers located the 20-year-old male driver and sole occupant of the vehicle and discovered that he had a gunshot wound to his upper body. The driver was pronounced deceased at the scene of the crash.
fox29.com
Police: Vehicle crashes after man, 20, is shot and killed in Newark
NEWARK, Del. - A 20-year-old man died after he was shot while driving a vehicle in Newark, Delaware. According to officials, New Castle County police responded to a call for a car accident Friday night, just after 7:30, at the intersection of Old Newark Road and Marrows Road. When police...
californiaexaminer.net
Dover Man Killed, Assault Weapons Found During Search
A man was reportedly shot and murdered outside of his home in Dover, and a check of the premises after the incident revealed two guns designed to look like assault rifles, along with additional weapons and drugs. Police in Dover, Delaware, have determined that a deceased person is a 29-year-old...
nccpdnews.com
INVESTIGATION UPDATE: POLICE ACTIVITY NEAR WHISPERING PINES COMMUNITY – NEWARK
(Newark, DE 19713) On Friday, November 25, 2022, at 7:37 PM officers from the New Castle County Division of Police were dispatched to the intersection of Old Newark Road and Marrows Road, Newark in reference to a vehicle crash. Upon arrival, officers located a motor vehicle crashed into a tree. Officers located the 20-year-old male driver and sole occupant of the vehicle and discovered that he had a gunshot wound to his upper body. The driver was pronounced deceased at the scene of the crash.
nccpdnews.com
GOLD ALERT ISSUED FOR MISSING LAUREL WOMAN – OTAJAA CAREY (18)
(Wilmington, DE 19809) The New Castle County Division of Police has issued a Gold Alert for Otajaa Carey (18) of Laurel. On Sunday, November 27, 2022, Otajaa was visiting a friend’s residence in the community of Edgemoor Gardens – Wilmington. While on scene Otajaa made comments that caused concern for her welfare. Otajaa then fled from the residence. Officers responded to the scene however, all efforts to locate and contact Otajaa have been unsuccessful.
californiaexaminer.net
Credit Card Theft And Fraud Charges Against A Cambridge Woman
A Cambridge woman has been accused of stealing credit card information from customers and patients at Your Doc’s In and Walgreens, and she has been charged with multiple counts of credit card fraud and theft. According to Cambridge police, on November 21, department investigators discovered and detained Jayonna Best,...
fox29.com
Police: Man charged with fatally shooting roommate in Dover residence where drugs, guns seized
DOVER, Del. - The Dover Police Department is investigating the murder of a man early on the morning of Thanksgiving, police say. According to authorities, around 3:42 a.m., police received a call for a shooting at a residence on Forest Creek Drive and responding officers found 29-year-old Walter Pereira lying on the ground with gunshot wounds.
WDEL 1150AM
One dead in Dover Thanksgiving shooting
One man is dead, one person arrested, and two suspects on the loose in connection to an early morning shooting on Thursday, November 24, 2022, on Forest Creek Drive in Dover. Police responded to a residence around 3:45 a.m. and found 29-year old Walter Pereira with multiple gunshot wounds. He died at the hospital.
WGMD Radio
1 Cited, 1 Injured in Thanksgiving Morning Crash
A crash early Thanksgiving morning sent one man to the hospital. Delaware State Police tell the Talk of Delmarva that just before 1:30am, a pickup was southbound on Conaway Road west of Millsboro. The driver, a 23 year old man from Georgetown failed to stop for the stop sign at Millsboro Highway and struck an excavator that was parked in the grass on the south side of Millsboro Highway near Mission Road. Neither the driver nor his 24 year old passenger, from Lincoln, were properly restrained. The passenger was taken to an are hospital for non-life threatening injuries. The driver was not injured, but was cited for failure to stop at a stop sign and no seat belt.
delawarebusinessnow.com
Arrests made in theft of chicken, valued at more than $30,000, from Perdue’s Milford plant
Arrests have been made in the theft of more than $30,000 in raw chicken from Perdue’s Milford processing plant. According to Milford police, an investigation determined that an organized criminal theft operation was allegedly orchestrated by Lorenzo Jones Jr., 40, of Dover. The investigation indicated that Jones had co-conspirators that included Lloyd K. Dukes, 44 of Felton, Kenneth W. Smith, 40, of Felton, and Laroya Buck, 37, of Dover.
Comments / 2