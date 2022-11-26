(Shelby) – Praise and sadness are pouring in for longtime KSEN radio owner Jerry Black, who passed away at the age of 87 on Tuesday morning November 22. Jerry first joined the KSEN staff in 1955 and became a manager in 1957. In 1976, John Lyon sold his interest to Jerry Black, Bob Norris and Bob Hauser. But before we go on with details, those who knew Jerry knew that he deeply cared about the Golden Triangle as a unique area and he believed that by pulling together as a friend and neighbor more could be accomplished without sacrificing the individuality and competitive spirit in which we all take pride.

