Read full article on original website
Related
Flathead Beacon
Flathead County Commission Denies West Glacier Vision Plan
The Flathead County Commissioners at their Nov. 22 meeting voted 2-1 to deny consideration of adopting the West Glacier Vision Plan as an amendment to the Flathead County Growth Plan. Commissioner Randy Brodehl provided the only voice of dissent. For more than two years, stakeholders in the gateway community of...
NBCMontana
Browning Public Schools mourns loss of 8th grader
MISSOULA, Mont. — Browning Public Schools and the superintendent are letting community members know that an 8th grade student passed away from cancer. Prayers and thoughts are going out to Payton Weatherwax's family, teachers and friends. An announcement on the Browning Public Schools Facebook page says his rosary will...
Longtime Shelby Radio Station Owner Jerry Black Dies
(Shelby) – Praise and sadness are pouring in for longtime KSEN radio owner Jerry Black, who passed away at the age of 87 on Tuesday morning November 22. Jerry first joined the KSEN staff in 1955 and became a manager in 1957. In 1976, John Lyon sold his interest to Jerry Black, Bob Norris and Bob Hauser. But before we go on with details, those who knew Jerry knew that he deeply cared about the Golden Triangle as a unique area and he believed that by pulling together as a friend and neighbor more could be accomplished without sacrificing the individuality and competitive spirit in which we all take pride.
Here Comes A Pitch 4 SHELBY
You're invited to join the Great Falls Development Authority for their "Shelby" business pitch down at the Alibi, tomorrow (Tuesday) night. The business pitch, from 5:30, to 7:30, will be a FUN informal way to share your business or project ideas. You'll have the opportunity to learn about some valuable tools & resources to bring your business ideas to life. You'll also get feedback from others taking the same journey as you, & learn steps to take YOUR idea to the next level! I submit this seems even more exciting than Shark Tank...
Comments / 4