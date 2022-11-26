Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Massive Thrift Shop in Ohio is a Must-VisitJoe MertensColumbus, OH
Confirmed: President Kristina M. Johnson resignsThe LanternColumbus, OH
4 Great Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Football: Stroud, Harrison tabbed as finalists for postseason individual awardsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: 6 Buckeyes earn defensive and special teams All-Big Ten honorsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
saturdaytradition.com
Ohio State football: 5 biggest portal transfer needs in 2023
While the nation awaits resolution of the CFP field, Ohio State fans need something to keep them occupied. How about a little early hot stove league talk?. Specifically, where will the 11-1 Buckeyes consider a transfer portal addition or three for the 2023 season? Admittedly, we’re not at all sure who might leave Columbus, which could have a significant bearing on the status of any portal additions. For that matter, OSU has used the portal sparingly, but that doesn’t mean it’s not fun to speculate on some spots where the Buckeyes might go plug-and-play. Here are 5 such spots:
saturdaytradition.com
Boo Corrigan explains committee's thinking behind Michigan, Ohio State's rankings
Boo Corrigan spoke with ESPN’s Rece Davis after the 2nd-to-last College Football Playoff rankings were revealed on Tuesday. One of the main talking points for the CFP chairman was why Michigan was ranked at No. 2 instead of No. 1 despite an impressive win at Ohio State. On top...
saturdaytradition.com
Ohio State's No. 5 ranking in CFP top 25 drawing reaction across social media
Ohio State suffered a heavy loss to Michigan to see their hopes of a B1G Championship come to an end. The Buckeyes and Wolverines were ranked Nos. 2 and 3 in the previous week’s College Football Playoff Top 25, respectively. With the Buckeyes’ loss, they dropped to No. 5.
saturdaytradition.com
Heather Dinich explains 'really strong case' for Michigan to land No. 1 spot on CFP rankings
The College Football Playoff committee will be releasing its new rankings Tuesday night, and one question that a lot of people will be asking is will Georgia remain as the No. 1 team in the country?. Yes, the Bullodgs did beat their rival Georgia Tech badly, however, they struggled some...
saturdaytradition.com
Michigan football: Wolverines owe Cade McNamara a debt of gratitude
Without Cade McNamara, Michigan would have been lost at the quarterback position. If it weren’t for McNamara leading a charge to beat Rutgers in 2020, a 48-42 triple-OT victory, the Wolverines locker room probably would have hit an all-time low under coach Jim Harbaugh. It would have been difficult to rally the troops and get everyone on board for a championship run in 2021, but McNamara took it upon himself to lead the way.
saturdaytradition.com
Mazi Smith, Michigan DT, says teams is 'setting the standard' by beating Ohio State
There are sophomores that play for Michigan that have never lost to Ohio State. The Wolverines, after Ohio State won 8 in a row in The Game, have now won 2 straight, advancing to the B1G Championship game with a 45-23 decimation of the Buckeyes last Saturday. Mazi Smith has...
saturdaytradition.com
Simulated BCS ranking has Ohio State ranked higher than College Football Playoff selection committee
Ohio State was dropped to No. 5 by the College Football Playoff selection committee on Tuesday night. If the BCS formula was still used to decide the national championship, though, OSU would be a top-4 team. DraftKings pre-registration is live in the state of Ohio, and it’s the best offer...
saturdaytradition.com
Luke Fickell recalls playing at Camp Randall from days at Ohio State: 'It was never fun'
Luke Fickell spent his playing days at Ohio State having to play Wisconsin every year. He remembers playing at Camp Randall Stadium and what a hostile atmosphere it was. Fickell also played against them as a coach at Ohio State. During his coaching tenure at Ohio State from 2002-2016, the Buckeyes lost 4 games to the Badgers. Two of those were at Camp Randall, and the rest of the matchups in Madison were Ohio State escaping by no more than a score.
saturdaytradition.com
Jim Harbaugh names Michigan player who is 'on the verge of stardom'
Jim Harbaugh said Monday that there is a certain Michigan player who he believes is “on the verge of stardom.”. That someone? Sophomore edge Braiden McGregor, an uber-talented player from Port Huron, Michigan who is quickly rising the ranks in his short time on the field this season. McGregor...
saturdaytradition.com
Cade McNamara transfer: Reporter lists B1G West program 'to keep an eye on' following QBs portal entry
Cade McNamara has officially announced he’s in the transfer portal for Michigan after the 2022 season and some are speculating where the former starter will end up. A lot of the suspected teams are within the B1G with the Iowa Hawkeyes being a possible contender. McNamara had a successful...
saturdaytradition.com
JJ McCarthy expresses appreciation for Cade McNamara: 'That guy has done so much for me'
J.J. McCarthy emerged as the starting quarterback for Michigan in the 2022 season. The sophomore played in 11 games as a freshman as the backup behind Cade McNamara, and while he was No. 2 on the depth chart for the season opener, he started in Week 2 and has been at the helm ever since.
saturdaytradition.com
Jim Harbaugh comments on Michigan players planting flag at midfield in Ohio Stadium
Jim Harbaugh watched as Michigan players planted the M flag at midfield, dead in the center of the block O at Ohio Stadium. As with any rivalry, to the winners go the bragging rights and the ability to do such a thing. Some call it classless, especially from those in...
saturdaytradition.com
TreVeyon Henderson details seriousness of foot injury during 2022 season
TreVeyon Henderson has been dealing with an injury all season. Henderson explained what it has been like playing with an injured foot and how frustrating it can be. An Ohio State fan questioned what the culture was like in Columbus and Henderson set the record straight. Henderson revealed what exactly has been going on with his injury.
saturdaytradition.com
Cade McNamara makes decision on transfer portal, per report
Cade McNamara was Michigan’s starting quarterback during the 2021 season. He helped the Wolverines produce their first win over Ohio State, first B1G Championship and first College Football Playoff appearance of the Jim Harbaugh era. Entering 2022, McNamara remained the starter but was in a battle with JJ McCarthy...
saturdaytradition.com
Paul Finebaum finally praises Jim Harbaugh, credits coach for 'one of the greatest' transformations in CFB history
Paul Finebaum might officially be on the Jim Harbaugh train for now. Finebaum has been a noted critic of Harbaugh, but praised the transformation that has happened in Ann Arbor because of the Michigan HC on ESPN’s ‘Get Up’. Harbaugh has gone from someone on the hot...
saturdaytradition.com
Jaden Akins, Michigan State guard, doubtful to play vs. Notre Dame, per Tom Izzo
Jaden Akins is expected to miss Michigan State’s Wednesday game against Notre Dame with a foot injury that he suffered in the Spartans’ win over Villanova 10 days ago. He was declared doubtful for the game Monday afternoon. The Spartans are already down forward Malik Hall and will...
saturdaytradition.com
Jim Harbaugh insists Michigan cannot afford to 'reject the moment' as season winds to close
Jim Harbaugh and Michigan are going back to the B1G Championship game for the 2nd straight season after a 45-23 win over rival Ohio State Saturday. Michigan is the clear No. 2 team in the country right now, with dominant wins over Penn State and Ohio State and a chance to improve upon last season’s trip to the College Football Playoff.
saturdaytradition.com
Jeff Brohm gives early thoughts on Michigan ahead of B1G Championship
Jeff Brohm gave some early thoughts on Michigan as Purdue begins to prepare for the Wolverines in the B1G Championship on Saturday. Brohm had high praise for Michigan’s team as a whole, complimenting both its offense and its defense. “They have the full package — great defense, outstanding talent,...
saturdaytradition.com
Michigan State kicker announces intent to enter transfer portal
Freshman Michigan State kicker Jack Stone announced Monday afternoon that he would be entering the transfer portal. Stone attempted just 4 kicks in his time at Michigan State. This is the 2nd straight year this has happened to head coach Mel Tucker. Redshirt freshman kicker Jack Olsen left after the 2021 season and ended up at Northwestern.
saturdaytradition.com
2022 Big Ten Championship: Opening betting line released for Michigan vs. Purdue matchup
The 2022 Big Ten Championship matchup is set, and the opening betting lines for Saturday’s B1G Championship game between Michigan and Purdue have been released on DraftKings. The Wolverines dismantled Ohio State in the final game of the regular season to secure the B1G East and Purdue defeated Indiana...
Comments / 1