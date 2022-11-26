ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
saturdaytradition.com

Ohio State football: 5 biggest portal transfer needs in 2023

While the nation awaits resolution of the CFP field, Ohio State fans need something to keep them occupied. How about a little early hot stove league talk?. Specifically, where will the 11-1 Buckeyes consider a transfer portal addition or three for the 2023 season? Admittedly, we’re not at all sure who might leave Columbus, which could have a significant bearing on the status of any portal additions. For that matter, OSU has used the portal sparingly, but that doesn’t mean it’s not fun to speculate on some spots where the Buckeyes might go plug-and-play. Here are 5 such spots:
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

Michigan football: Wolverines owe Cade McNamara a debt of gratitude

Without Cade McNamara, Michigan would have been lost at the quarterback position. If it weren’t for McNamara leading a charge to beat Rutgers in 2020, a 48-42 triple-OT victory, the Wolverines locker room probably would have hit an all-time low under coach Jim Harbaugh. It would have been difficult to rally the troops and get everyone on board for a championship run in 2021, but McNamara took it upon himself to lead the way.
ANN ARBOR, MI
saturdaytradition.com

Luke Fickell recalls playing at Camp Randall from days at Ohio State: 'It was never fun'

Luke Fickell spent his playing days at Ohio State having to play Wisconsin every year. He remembers playing at Camp Randall Stadium and what a hostile atmosphere it was. Fickell also played against them as a coach at Ohio State. During his coaching tenure at Ohio State from 2002-2016, the Buckeyes lost 4 games to the Badgers. Two of those were at Camp Randall, and the rest of the matchups in Madison were Ohio State escaping by no more than a score.
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

Jim Harbaugh names Michigan player who is 'on the verge of stardom'

Jim Harbaugh said Monday that there is a certain Michigan player who he believes is “on the verge of stardom.”. That someone? Sophomore edge Braiden McGregor, an uber-talented player from Port Huron, Michigan who is quickly rising the ranks in his short time on the field this season. McGregor...
ANN ARBOR, MI
saturdaytradition.com

TreVeyon Henderson details seriousness of foot injury during 2022 season

TreVeyon Henderson has been dealing with an injury all season. Henderson explained what it has been like playing with an injured foot and how frustrating it can be. An Ohio State fan questioned what the culture was like in Columbus and Henderson set the record straight. Henderson revealed what exactly has been going on with his injury.
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

Cade McNamara makes decision on transfer portal, per report

Cade McNamara was Michigan’s starting quarterback during the 2021 season. He helped the Wolverines produce their first win over Ohio State, first B1G Championship and first College Football Playoff appearance of the Jim Harbaugh era. Entering 2022, McNamara remained the starter but was in a battle with JJ McCarthy...
ANN ARBOR, MI
saturdaytradition.com

Jeff Brohm gives early thoughts on Michigan ahead of B1G Championship

Jeff Brohm gave some early thoughts on Michigan as Purdue begins to prepare for the Wolverines in the B1G Championship on Saturday. Brohm had high praise for Michigan’s team as a whole, complimenting both its offense and its defense. “They have the full package — great defense, outstanding talent,...
ANN ARBOR, MI
saturdaytradition.com

Michigan State kicker announces intent to enter transfer portal

Freshman Michigan State kicker Jack Stone announced Monday afternoon that he would be entering the transfer portal. Stone attempted just 4 kicks in his time at Michigan State. This is the 2nd straight year this has happened to head coach Mel Tucker. Redshirt freshman kicker Jack Olsen left after the 2021 season and ended up at Northwestern.
EAST LANSING, MI

