ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
saturdaytradition.com

Power 5 QB announces intent to enter transfer portal

Georgia Tech has now lost its starting quarterback to the transfer portal. Jeff Sims announced that he will leaving the program from his social media account. One of the reasons Sims could be leaving Georgia Tech is because of the recent departure of head coach Geoff Collins. Collins was fired in September after losing to UCF. The Yellowjackets finished the regular season with a 5-7 record.
ATLANTA, GA
saturdaytradition.com

Jim Leonhard's circle reportedly 'blindsided' by Wisconsin hiring news

Jim Leonhard missed out on the Wisconsin coaching job as Luke Fickell was reportedly hired as head coach. Leonhard took over as interim head coach earlier this year. The deal is still being worked through and has not been officially announced by the Badgers as of 5 p.m. Sunday. The...
MADISON, WI
The Spun

Look: Big Ten Head Coach Urged To 'Clean House'

There were a handful of Big Ten football teams that really struggled in 2022. But while several head coaches have already paid with their jobs, another coach is being urged to make some wholesale changes. On Monday, Louie Vaccher of WildcatReport.com made the case for Northwestern head coach Pat Fitzgerald...
EVANSTON, IL
saturdaytradition.com

Matt Rhule, Nebraska expected to hire elite recruiting coordinator to staff

Matt Rhule is already making big moves as the head coach of Nebraska. Rhule is expected to hire Evan Cooper to join Nebraska’s staff. Cooper is a longtime assistant of Rhule’s, coaching alongside him at the Carolina Panthers and Baylor. Cooper has served as Rhule’s recruiting coordinator and...
LINCOLN, NE
saturdaytradition.com

Barry Alvarez shares reaction to Wisconsin's reported targeting of Luke Fickell for head coach vacancy

Barry Alvarez had high praise for reports of the Badgers’ newest head coach. The former Wisconsin athletic director called Luck Fickell a “home run hire” and says that fans have a lot to look forward to per Jim Polzin with Badger Extra. Fickell coached at Cincinnati from 2017 to 2022 and led the Bearcats to their first-ever College Football Playoff appearance a season ago.
MADISON, WI
saturdaytradition.com

Paul Finebaum says Heisman Trophy race is over ahead of Championship Weekend

Paul Finebaum doesn’t need to see what happens in Championship Weekend to declare a winner for the Heisman Trophy. According to Finebaum, the Heisman race was decided over Rivalry Weekend. Sunday morning, Finebaum made an appearance on ESPN’s SportsCenter to discuss the Heisman battle. With injuries to Hendon Hooker...
OKLAHOMA STATE
The Spun

College Football World Not Happy With Coach Tom Izzo

Michigan State basketball coach Tom Izzo made it known that he's not happy with the Big Ten's response to the tunnel incident at Michigan Stadium. The Big Ten issued a $100,000 fine to Michigan State for its role in the Oct. 29 brawl. Izzo doesn't understand why Michigan State received...
EAST LANSING, MI
saturdaytradition.com

Matt Rhule begins Nebraska tenure with early-morning start per Tuesday tweet

Matt Rhule became Nebraska’s head coach last Saturday and is already putting in the work. At roughly 5 a.m. CT on Tuesday morning, Rhule tweeted out a pic on his personal Twitter account, saying “Good Morning.” He included the traditional “GBR” tag with an image of the national championship banners from inside Memorial Stadium.
LINCOLN, NE
saturdaytradition.com

Iowa QB enters transfer portal, per report

Iowa has lost a quarterback to the transfer portal. 247Sports’ David Eickholt reported the news on Tuesday. Alex Padilla is reportedly heading to the portal. Padilla last played in the regular season finale against Nebraska after starting QB Spencer Petras left the game with an injury. Padilla was a former 3-star recruit from the 2019 class per the 247Sports Composite.
IOWA CITY, IA
saturdaytradition.com

Jim Harbaugh names Michigan player who is 'on the verge of stardom'

Jim Harbaugh said Monday that there is a certain Michigan player who he believes is “on the verge of stardom.”. That someone? Sophomore edge Braiden McGregor, an uber-talented player from Port Huron, Michigan who is quickly rising the ranks in his short time on the field this season. McGregor...
ANN ARBOR, MI
saturdaytradition.com

Jim Leonhard informed he will not receive HC job at Wisconsin, per report

Jim Leonhard will not receive the permanent head coaching job at Wisconsin, according to reports from Sunday. Things are certainly picking up steam in Madison with a report from ESPN’s Pete Thamel indicating the Badgers are targeting Luke Fickell for the vacancy. Wisconsin has also called a special Board of Regents meeting for 4 pm local time Sunday afternoon regarding employment and compensation of the head football coach position.
MADISON, WI
saturdaytradition.com

Matt Rhule reportedly targeting pair of SEC coordinators for first offensive staff

Matt Rhule may be looking at bringing on two assistants with SEC connections onto his staff at Nebraska. This was reported on by Football Scoop’s John Brice. Now that Rhule is officially the next head coach at Nebraska people are starting to speculate who he may want on his staff. At the moment, two of the top choices are South Carolina OC/QB coach Marcus Satterfield and L.A. Rams offensive assistant Jake Peetz.
LINCOLN, NE
WolverineDigest

U-M Captain Issues Powerful Statement On Cade McNamara

It's official: veteran U-M quarterback Cade McNamara has entered the transfer portal. Although it's an unfortunate ending for a guy who helped Michigan accomplish so much, it's not at all surprising given the current set of circumstances. After losing the starting job to sophomore quarterback JJ McCarthy in week two of the 2022 season, McNamara would see limited action before suffering a season ending injury against UConn in week three.
ILLINOIS STATE
saturdaytradition.com

Charles Woodson proudly reps Michigan after latest win during NFL coverage for FOX

Charles Woodson was sporting a Michigan shirt behind the news desk while covering the NFL on Fox Sports on Sunday. It would make sense that the analyst would be repping his team, as they dominated Ohio State during Rivalry Week. Woodson played college football at Michigan, where he was part of the national championship team his junior year, and where he won the Heisman Trophy in 1997. His alma mater defeated the Buckeyes for the first time at home in 22 years, and clenched the B1G East division title on Saturday.
ANN ARBOR, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy