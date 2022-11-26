Read full article on original website
This Massive Thrift Shop in Ohio is a Must-VisitJoe MertensColumbus, OH
Confirmed: President Kristina M. Johnson resignsThe LanternColumbus, OH
4 Great Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Football: Stroud, Harrison tabbed as finalists for postseason individual awardsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: 6 Buckeyes earn defensive and special teams All-Big Ten honorsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Wisconsin loses commitment from top talent in 2023 class following hiring of Luke Fickell
Less than an hour after Luke Fickell was named the head coach of the Wisconsin Badgers, the team faces the fallout of players like 3-star offensive tackle Christopher Terek. On Sunday, Terek took to his Twitter page to announce his decommitment from Wisconsin and make a hard commitment to Notre Dame.
Power 5 QB announces intent to enter transfer portal
Georgia Tech has now lost its starting quarterback to the transfer portal. Jeff Sims announced that he will leaving the program from his social media account. One of the reasons Sims could be leaving Georgia Tech is because of the recent departure of head coach Geoff Collins. Collins was fired in September after losing to UCF. The Yellowjackets finished the regular season with a 5-7 record.
Jim Leonhard's circle reportedly 'blindsided' by Wisconsin hiring news
Jim Leonhard missed out on the Wisconsin coaching job as Luke Fickell was reportedly hired as head coach. Leonhard took over as interim head coach earlier this year. The deal is still being worked through and has not been officially announced by the Badgers as of 5 p.m. Sunday. The...
Look: Big Ten Head Coach Urged To 'Clean House'
There were a handful of Big Ten football teams that really struggled in 2022. But while several head coaches have already paid with their jobs, another coach is being urged to make some wholesale changes. On Monday, Louie Vaccher of WildcatReport.com made the case for Northwestern head coach Pat Fitzgerald...
Paul Finebaum updates his top 4 teams, explains debate between Ohio State and Alabama at No. 5 after Week 13
Paul Finebaum made an appearance on ESPN’s SportsCenter Sunday morning to break down the Week 13 of action in college football. That included Finebaum updating his top 4 teams in the country plus one more in his “Rank & File” segment. According to Finebaum, the top four...
Matt Rhule addresses question about potential of retaining Mickey Joseph on Nebraska coaching staff
Matt Rhule was asked about if he is thinking about bringing back Mickey Joseph on his staff at Monday’s press conference. It looks like Rhule may be considering it after Joseph’s run as interim HC. Rhule stated that the first he wants to focus on is getting in...
Matt Rhule, Nebraska expected to hire elite recruiting coordinator to staff
Matt Rhule is already making big moves as the head coach of Nebraska. Rhule is expected to hire Evan Cooper to join Nebraska’s staff. Cooper is a longtime assistant of Rhule’s, coaching alongside him at the Carolina Panthers and Baylor. Cooper has served as Rhule’s recruiting coordinator and...
Barry Alvarez shares reaction to Wisconsin's reported targeting of Luke Fickell for head coach vacancy
Barry Alvarez had high praise for reports of the Badgers’ newest head coach. The former Wisconsin athletic director called Luck Fickell a “home run hire” and says that fans have a lot to look forward to per Jim Polzin with Badger Extra. Fickell coached at Cincinnati from 2017 to 2022 and led the Bearcats to their first-ever College Football Playoff appearance a season ago.
Paul Finebaum says Heisman Trophy race is over ahead of Championship Weekend
Paul Finebaum doesn’t need to see what happens in Championship Weekend to declare a winner for the Heisman Trophy. According to Finebaum, the Heisman race was decided over Rivalry Weekend. Sunday morning, Finebaum made an appearance on ESPN’s SportsCenter to discuss the Heisman battle. With injuries to Hendon Hooker...
College Football World Not Happy With Coach Tom Izzo
Michigan State basketball coach Tom Izzo made it known that he's not happy with the Big Ten's response to the tunnel incident at Michigan Stadium. The Big Ten issued a $100,000 fine to Michigan State for its role in the Oct. 29 brawl. Izzo doesn't understand why Michigan State received...
Matt Rhule begins Nebraska tenure with early-morning start per Tuesday tweet
Matt Rhule became Nebraska’s head coach last Saturday and is already putting in the work. At roughly 5 a.m. CT on Tuesday morning, Rhule tweeted out a pic on his personal Twitter account, saying “Good Morning.” He included the traditional “GBR” tag with an image of the national championship banners from inside Memorial Stadium.
Cade McNamara transfer: Reporter lists B1G West program 'to keep an eye on' following QBs portal entry
Cade McNamara has officially announced he’s in the transfer portal for Michigan after the 2022 season and some are speculating where the former starter will end up. A lot of the suspected teams are within the B1G with the Iowa Hawkeyes being a possible contender. McNamara had a successful...
Jim Harbaugh insists Michigan cannot afford to 'reject the moment' as season winds to close
Jim Harbaugh and Michigan are going back to the B1G Championship game for the 2nd straight season after a 45-23 win over rival Ohio State Saturday. Michigan is the clear No. 2 team in the country right now, with dominant wins over Penn State and Ohio State and a chance to improve upon last season’s trip to the College Football Playoff.
Iowa QB enters transfer portal, per report
Iowa has lost a quarterback to the transfer portal. 247Sports’ David Eickholt reported the news on Tuesday. Alex Padilla is reportedly heading to the portal. Padilla last played in the regular season finale against Nebraska after starting QB Spencer Petras left the game with an injury. Padilla was a former 3-star recruit from the 2019 class per the 247Sports Composite.
Jim Harbaugh names Michigan player who is 'on the verge of stardom'
Jim Harbaugh said Monday that there is a certain Michigan player who he believes is “on the verge of stardom.”. That someone? Sophomore edge Braiden McGregor, an uber-talented player from Port Huron, Michigan who is quickly rising the ranks in his short time on the field this season. McGregor...
Jim Leonhard informed he will not receive HC job at Wisconsin, per report
Jim Leonhard will not receive the permanent head coaching job at Wisconsin, according to reports from Sunday. Things are certainly picking up steam in Madison with a report from ESPN’s Pete Thamel indicating the Badgers are targeting Luke Fickell for the vacancy. Wisconsin has also called a special Board of Regents meeting for 4 pm local time Sunday afternoon regarding employment and compensation of the head football coach position.
Matt Rhule reportedly targeting pair of SEC coordinators for first offensive staff
Matt Rhule may be looking at bringing on two assistants with SEC connections onto his staff at Nebraska. This was reported on by Football Scoop’s John Brice. Now that Rhule is officially the next head coach at Nebraska people are starting to speculate who he may want on his staff. At the moment, two of the top choices are South Carolina OC/QB coach Marcus Satterfield and L.A. Rams offensive assistant Jake Peetz.
U-M Captain Issues Powerful Statement On Cade McNamara
It's official: veteran U-M quarterback Cade McNamara has entered the transfer portal. Although it's an unfortunate ending for a guy who helped Michigan accomplish so much, it's not at all surprising given the current set of circumstances. After losing the starting job to sophomore quarterback JJ McCarthy in week two of the 2022 season, McNamara would see limited action before suffering a season ending injury against UConn in week three.
Charles Woodson proudly reps Michigan after latest win during NFL coverage for FOX
Charles Woodson was sporting a Michigan shirt behind the news desk while covering the NFL on Fox Sports on Sunday. It would make sense that the analyst would be repping his team, as they dominated Ohio State during Rivalry Week. Woodson played college football at Michigan, where he was part of the national championship team his junior year, and where he won the Heisman Trophy in 1997. His alma mater defeated the Buckeyes for the first time at home in 22 years, and clenched the B1G East division title on Saturday.
Luke Fickell Was Asked If He Will Coach Wisconsin In Bowl Game
The Wisconsin Badgers' 2022 campaign didn't go as expected, but the team filled its head coaching vacancy with a hire that's drawn positive reviews across the board. Luke Fickell, who owns a 63-25 lifetime coaching record, revitalized the Cincinnati Bearcats football program and will seek to ...
