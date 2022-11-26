ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Brooklyn hip-hop manager Jonathan ‘Hovain’ Hylton dead

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41bKS9_0jOSiSUw00

Jonathan “Hovain” Hylton, a noted hip-hop manager from Brooklyn, New York, died at his home on Friday.

The news of Hylton’s death was posted on his official Twitter, Facebook and Instagram accounts by his family. No cause was given.

“He was a beloved and devoted father, husband, son, brother and a proud Brooklyn representative,” the statement on Hylton’s social media accounts read. “We’d like to thank all of his close friends for all of the love and support that you have shown during this difficult time. We ask that you all continue to keep his family in your prayers and respect their privacy at this time.”

The Cinematic Music Group president worked with performers such as Troy Ave, T-Pain and Cam’ron, All Hiphop.com reported.

On Friday, Hylton tweeted, “Good morning and thank God for another day.”

Hit-Boy, Westside Gunn and Van Lathan paid tribute to Hylton on social media on Saturday.

“Hovain had just hit me up about doing some music with Lloyd Banks,” Hit-Boy tweeted. “God bless his family.”

A week ago, Hylton was recognized as a leading music executive by Billboard, Revolt.TV reported.

In 2021, Hylton, president of management at Cinematic Music Group, took a turn in the classroom as a professor at Kingsborough Community College in Brooklyn, according to Billboard. He taught “The Business of Music,” an eight-week course that offered students in-depth knowledge on publishing deals and business positions needed for an artist’s success, according to the website.

“This has been a great experience,” Hylton said in a statement on the City University of New York website in January. “I never thought I’d be able to teach a class. Now, to be going into my third semester is a dream come true. I love sharing the information and having my friends and co-workers share theirs as well.”

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Entertainment Weekly

Bambi to become 'a vicious killing machine' in new horror movie Bambi: The Reckoning

Hunters, beware: There's a new Great Prince of the Forest… and he's on a murderous rampage. For the past 80 years, Bambi and his woodland pals Thumper and Flower have maintained a sweet, wholesome image thanks to the eponymous 1942 Disney film. Now, the once-adorable deer is set to show off his dark side in the upcoming horror movie Bambi: The Reckoning, EW has confirmed. The horror site Dread Central first reported the news.
Complex

Cardi B Calls Out Comedian Nicole Arbour After She Criticizes Content of Offset’s Music Following Takeoff’s Death

Cardi B has taken issue with Canadian comedian and YouTuber Nicole Arbour after she shared an insensitive tweet about Offset. Arbour appeared to take issue with Offset releasing music with violent lyrics. “Man… few weeks after his cousin was murdered over a dice game… Offset’s making new music about shooting people and shooting places up,” she wrote, referring to the recent murder of Migos rapper Takeoff. “Not a single thing was learned.”
DogTime

Video of Dog Hilariously Pulling Parent Through Snow Goes Viral

There are two kinds of people in the world: those who love snow and those who hate it. But every dog we’ve ever met loves the fluffy white stuff. In fact, they can’t get enough. What pup doesn’t love to take off, full-speed, through a winter wonderland? Hopefully, when your dog does go on a […] The post Video of Dog Hilariously Pulling Parent Through Snow Goes Viral appeared first on DogTime.
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
135K+
Followers
143K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy