By the time the clock struck triple zeros on the Chicago Bears (3-9) in Week 12, they had already lost more than a game. They have now dropped five in a row after falling on the road against the New York Jets 31-10. That ties them with the Los Angeles Rams for the second-longest losing streak in the NFL. They are only behind the Houston Texans whom they beat in Week 3.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO