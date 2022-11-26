ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 6

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

NFL World Is Convinced Troy Aikman Hates 1 Quarterback

When you're a game analyst, you can't be afraid to be critical of players, even if fans may not like hearing what you have to say. During Monday night's Colts-Steelers game, some viewers thought ESPN's Troy Aikman was being particularly harsh toward Indianapolis quarterback Matt Ryan. "Geez, Troy Aikman really...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Spun

NFL World Is Praying For Star Quarterback's Wife

The Los Angeles Rams reportedly have "no plans" to shut down quarterback Matthew Stafford. This is concerning news, considering the ailments and injuries that the Rams quarterback has been dealing with over the past several weeks. Stafford's wife, Kelly, has taken the injuries particularly hard. She was "not OK" while...
LOS ANGELES, CA
lastwordonsports.com

Bears Rising Star Sends Strong Message as Injuries, Losses Mount

By the time the clock struck triple zeros on the Chicago Bears (3-9) in Week 12, they had already lost more than a game. They have now dropped five in a row after falling on the road against the New York Jets 31-10. That ties them with the Los Angeles Rams for the second-longest losing streak in the NFL. They are only behind the Houston Texans whom they beat in Week 3.
CHICAGO, IL
The Spun

Football World Reacts To What CJ Stroud Did After Loss

Ohio State might have lost to Michigan on Saturday, but quarterback CJ Stroud is deserving of some postgame praise. The Heisman Trophy-contending quarterback is getting praised for what he did after the loss to Michigan on Saturday afternoon. It's well deserved. "Despite the bitter loss, Stroud was seen hanging around...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

NFL World Was Concerned About Patrick Mahomes' Wife Today

The NFL World was concerned about Patrick Mahomes' wife, Brittany Mahomes, on Sunday afternoon. Brittany Mahomes, who typically tweets up a storm during Chiefs games, was surprisingly quiet during Sunday afternoon's contest against the Rams. NFL fans were a bit concerned for Brittany, wondering if she was in labor or...
The Spun

Brother Of Big Ten Star Quarterback Has Tragically Died

One of the Big Ten's star quarterbacks is dealing with tragedy this weekend after losing his older brother . Boilermakers QB Aidan O'Connell was visibly emotional during the final moments of Saturday's regular season finale against Indiana. And on Sunday, a statement shared by Purdue explained why. Per the statement...
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
The Spun

Cardinals Release Wide Receiver Following Sunday's Loss

The Arizona Cardinals made a roster move that involved a wide receiver on Monday. The team officially waived receiver Andre Baccellia following Sunday's heartbreaking loss to the Los Angeles Chargers. The Cardinals needed to stop a two-point conversion with less than a minute left to win but were unable to.
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To What James Brown Said On Air

You know things are going poorly for you when veteran broadcaster James Brown is making jokes at your expense. The veteran CBS announcer made a joke about Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson on Sunday. "Broncos Nation, let's ride!" Brown said. "Right to another L." Cold blooded, JB. The NFL World...
DENVER, CO
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Herschel Walker Poll Results

Herschel Walker appears to have a polling problem on his hands. The former NFL running back and college football legend, who is running for a seat in the U.S. Senate out of Georgia, is facing Democrat Raphael Warnock in a runoff election set for December. Walker is currently trailing in...
GEORGIA STATE
The Spun

NFL World Believes Head Coach Will Be Fired Tomorrow

An NFL head coach is going to be fired on Monday. That's what the NFL world is believing following Sunday afternoon's results, anyway. The Denver Broncos lost to the Sam Darnold-led Carolina Panthers on Sunday afternoon. Most of the NFL world believes first-year head coach Nathaniel Hackett will be fired on Monday.
DENVER, CO
The Spun

Aaron Rodgers Announces His Decision On Bears Game

Despite dealing with multiple injuries, Aaron Rodgers has no intention of sitting out this weekend. During his weekly appearance on "The Pat McAfee Show" this afternoon, Rodgers confirmed he plans on suiting up against the Chicago Bears on Sunday. "I got good news on the scans," Rodgers said, via PFF's...
CHICAGO, IL
The Spun

ESPN Computer Has Shocking National Title Prediction

ESPN's computer model has a new prediction for the College Football Playoff national title game. With the 2022 college football regular season coming to an end, ESPN's computer model, the Football Power Index, has updated its prediction. According to ESPN's Football Power Index, Georgia and Ohio State - not Michigan...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Report: Matt Rhule Is Making A Big Hire At Nebraska

Matt Rhule is less than 48 hours removed from taking over as head coach at Nebraska, but he's already making a big splash. According to ESPN's Pete Thamel, Rhule is expected to bring Evan Cooper onto his staff, whose coached alongside him at Temple, Baylor and in the NFL. Cooper...
LINCOLN, NE
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Cadillac Williams' Decision

Cadillac Williams will not be leaving Auburn for another school. There was some speculation about Williams leaving after Auburn hired Hugh Freeze to be the program's full-time head coach but that was put to bed on Tuesday morning. Williams released a statement via Twitter and confirmed that he will be staying with the program as associate head coach.
AUBURN, AL
The Spun

Barry Alvarez Reacts To Wisconsin Hiring Luke Fickell

Wisconsin will reportedly make a major splash by hiring Luke Fickell as its head coach. Tom Oates of the Wisconsin State Journal said the team plans to announce the move on Sunday. Sports Illustrated's Pat Forde confirmed that Fickell informed Cincinnati he isn't returning. Per theJournal's Jim Polzin, former Wisconsin...
MADISON, WI
The Spun

Look: Big Ten Head Coach Urged To 'Clean House'

There were a handful of Big Ten football teams that really struggled in 2022. But while several head coaches have already paid with their jobs, another coach is being urged to make some wholesale changes. On Monday, Louie Vaccher of WildcatReport.com made the case for Northwestern head coach Pat Fitzgerald...
EVANSTON, IL
The Spun

College Football World Furious With Ryan Day's Admission

Ohio State got dominated by Michigan for the second straight year on Saturday afternoon. The Wolverines thumped the Buckeyes, 45-23, in Columbus on Saturday. Michigan improved to 12-0, while Ohio State dropped to 11-1 on the year. Is Ohio State still a College Football Playoff team, though?. Day believes so.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

The Spun

Hoboken, NJ
668K+
Followers
85K+
Post
386M+
Views
ABOUT

The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.

 https://thespun.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy