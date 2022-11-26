Escape Rochester, Minnesota On Two New Flights From Sun Country Airlines. As soon as the snow started flying today, I hopped on the 'ol internet and searched "where can I fly to that is warm". Before I even heard about the new flights leaving from Rochester, I found a flight to one of my happy places, California, for just $74. Yes, $74. That flight is from MSP but starting December 15th, I can hop on a plane from Rochester to MSP and catch my flight to sunny California without needing to find a van to take me up to the Twin Cities or a place to park my car.

