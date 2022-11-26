Read full article on original website
The Hockey Writers
2022-23 NHL Analytics Report: Georgiev, Kraken & More
Welcome to the fourth edition of the 2022-23 NHL Analytics Report, a weekly roundup of the latest analytical trends and a collection of statistical observations from around the league. To better understand the terms being used and the reasons behind their inclusion, read THW’s primer on advanced analytics which explores the rapidply-growing landscape of modern hockey analysis. Now, here are five observations – plus a handful of stray tidbits – after another week of NHL hockey.
Why Maple Leafs’ Mitch Marner has the Letter ‘Z’ on his Gloves and Stick
Mitch Marner carries reminders of his chocolate lab ‘Zeus’ when he steps out onto the ice. The forward is on a career-high 16-game point streak.
The Hockey Writers
3 Trade Destinations for Predators’ Dante Fabbro
Despite that the Nashville Predators look better defensively on paper this season, they haven’t had the start they wanted from their group. They added Ryan McDonagh and have Jeremy Lauzon on their roster from the start of the season. The team also expected Dante Fabbro and Alexandre Carrier to be better than last season while hoping Roman Josi maintains his dominant play that led the team to the playoff last season.
The Hockey Writers
NHL Rumors: Stars, Canadiens, Sabres, Golden Knights, Flyers
In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Dallas Stars have signed a key player to a long-term deal. The Montreal Canadiens are going to be active on the trade market and have already started making calls to move players. Who is he talking to and what players is he talking about? The Buffalo Sabres are moving from dark horse to favorite to land Jakob Chycrhun and the Vegas Golden Knights will have to be crafty about how they add before the NHL Trade Deadline. Finally, is there a huge rift between the head coach and the GM of the Philadelphia Flyers?
The Hockey Writers
20 Jets Observations From Their First 20 Games
The Winnipeg Jets are through 20 games this season and have outperformed expectations, possessing a 13-6-1 record and sitting second in the Central Division. Here, we’ll make 20 quick-hit observations about the team and their 2022-23 thus far. 1) Jets Are A Better Team Under Bowness. The Jets are...
The Hockey Writers
Lightning’s Kucherov Has Evolved Into a Veteran Leader
The image of Tampa Bay Lightning’s forward Nikita Kucherov shirtless, arms stretched wide with a big grin on his bearded face, is now part of NHL history. They had just won their second Stanley Cup and he led the team in playoff points (32 points in 23 games) – after missing the entire season due to hip surgery. In his first game of the postseason against the Florida Panthers, he scored two goals and had an assist, which was not only impressive but quite frankly, stunning.
The Hockey Writers
5 Observations From Bruins’ First Quarter of 2022-23 Season
When the Boston Bruins began the 2022-23 season at Capital One Arena against the Washington Capitals on Oct. 12, there were questions surrounding what the season might look like. There were limited moves made in the offseason by general manager (GM) Don Sweeney because they were a cap team and the veteran core was brought back for one more run at a Stanley Cup championship.
The Hockey Writers
One for the Ages: Sergei Makarov’s 1989-90 Season
Sergei Makarov won the Calder Trophy in 1989 as a member of the Calgary Flames. In his first season in the NHL, he scored 86 points in 80 games thanks to 24 goals and 62 assists. At the time, the league didn’t have an age limit for eligibility regarding the award, which he won at 31 years old. The league reacted by altering the rules, stating that only players under 26 could win it.
The Hockey Writers
Jets’ 3 Most Valuable Players Emerge Early On in 2022-23
American Thanksgiving traditionally marks the quarter point of the NHL season. The Winnipeg Jets aren’t technically there yet, having just played their 20th game of the season. However, some trends have emerged as well as the team’s most valuable players. Connor Hellebuyck, Josh Morrissey, and Pierre-Luc Dubois have...
The Hockey Writers
Oilers Won’t Get Back to West Final Without More Depth Scoring
If there was ever an example of how important depth scoring is to the Edmonton Oilers and the degree to which it has been lacking in the first quarter of the 2022-23 NHL season, it was made grossly apparent in their 4-3 comeback win against the New York Rangers on Saturday (Nov. 26). Entering the third period down 3-0, they stunned the Rangers with four unanswered goals as the Oilers won in regulation after trailing by three goals during the third period for the first time since Jan. 25, 1990.
The Hockey Writers
Kings’ Kempe Failing to Match Last Season’s Production
This edition of the Los Angeles Kings will never be confused with the most dynamic offensive team. They lack the firepower upfront of the best teams in the league. They overcame this last season and made the playoffs, albeit they averaged the second-fewest goals per game of any team to participate in the postseason. The Kings came to rely on Adrian Kempe to pot some goals, and he netted 35 last year in a breakout season. He’s currently going through a slump, and we need to figure out why that is the case.
The Hockey Writers
5 Ducks Players That Could Be Traded by the Deadline
After a dismal 6-15-1 start to the 2022-23 season, the writing on the wall is clear for the Anaheim Ducks: there won’t be any surprise playoff runs as the rebuild extends another year. While it is disappointing, there are plenty of silver linings. Connor Bedard is waiting for the 2023 Draft Lottery winner, and Adam Fantilli and Matvei Michkov are two of the best consolation prizes a team may ever find. The Ducks’ roster is also very young, with several high-end prospects still playing at the lower levels. The light at the end of the rebuild is closer, but there’s still work to do.
The Hockey Writers
4 Takeaways From Devils’ 5-1 Win vs. The Capitals
The New Jersey Devils had their 13-game win streak snapped earlier this week. What have they done since then? Win their next two games, and their latest came in impressive fashion. No, they weren’t their usual dominant selves, but stellar performances from Vitek Vanecek and Jack Hughes powered the Devils to a 5-1 win over the Washington Capitals. Here are four takeaways ahead of the first Hudson River Showdown tomorrow night at Madison Square Garden.
The Hockey Writers
Blues Owe Winning Streak to 4th Liner Noel Acciari
There have been many contributing factors to the St. Louis Blues’ rollercoaster of a season that saw the team win three straight games, lose their next eight, and win their next seven. One of the more under-the-radar moves in the offseason was the signing of Noel Acciari to play on the fourth line (from ‘Noel Acciari has been the glue on the Blues’ effective fourth line’ St. Louis Post Dispatch, 11/20/22).
The Hockey Writers
Senators Have All the Tools to Still Make a Playoff Run
When it comes to the Ottawa Senators 2022-23 season, it seems as though everything has gone wrong. Twenty games in they are tied for last in the Eastern Conference and 30th in the NHL-wide standings. Injuries have mounted to a level that they cannot sustain, and their big-ticket offseason acquisitions have been hit-or-miss.
The Hockey Writers
Red Wings Prospect Report: Cossa, Hanas, Tyutyayev & More
Hockey fans in the Midwest have no shortage of options when it comes to viewing the Detroit Red Wings and their prospects. Two and a half hours to the west is their American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate, the Grand Rapids Griffins. About an hour south of Detroit is their ECHL affiliate, the Toledo Walleye. If you are within reasonable driving distance of all three cities, you have all the opportunity in the world to see the present and future of the team from Hockeytown.
The Hockey Writers
Maple Leafs’ Murray & Samsonov Tandem Exceeding Expectations
At the start of the season, it seemed that the only thing worse than the Toronto Maple Leafs’ defence was their goaltending. Now we are at the quarter mark of the season, and the tandem of Matt Murray and Ilya Samsonov has been nothing short of impressive. Although they have battled some injuries, they have also stood on their heads when the team needed it most. With that said, we also need to give some love to third-string goaltender Erik Källgren who also played above expectations when he was called upon for the stretch games when both Murray and Samsonov were injured.
The Hockey Writers
Hurricanes’ Kochetkov Making Case For Starter Job
As a somewhat tumultuous month of November comes to a close, the Carolina Hurricanes are hoping their recent win over the Calgary Flames was a righting of a ship that had been in free-fall for weeks beforehand. The goals dried up, the power play looked dysfunctional, a handful of multi-goal leads turned into gut-wrenching losses, and injuries to key players were mounting. There were not many positives to take from the stretch, during which the team went 2-4-4 between Nov. 6 and Nov. 25.
The Hockey Writers
Maple Leafs Game Notes: Kallgren, Matthews, Marner & Bunting
So far, the Toronto Maple Leafs’ current road trip has been a huge success. Last night, the team went to Pittsburgh and beat a Penguins team that had won five straight games. It seemed surprisingly easy. The Maple Leafs dominated the game and went on to a 4-1 victory....
The Hockey Writers
Kraken Are in a Win-Win Situation with Vince Dunn
Through 21 games this season, the Seattle Kraken are a slightly surprising 13-5-3. Considering the strong start, I think it’s time to check in on someone who I was really vocal in criticizing during the offseason: defenseman Vince Dunn. Since this is a contract year for Dunn, I concluded...
