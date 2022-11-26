At the start of the season, it seemed that the only thing worse than the Toronto Maple Leafs’ defence was their goaltending. Now we are at the quarter mark of the season, and the tandem of Matt Murray and Ilya Samsonov has been nothing short of impressive. Although they have battled some injuries, they have also stood on their heads when the team needed it most. With that said, we also need to give some love to third-string goaltender Erik Källgren who also played above expectations when he was called upon for the stretch games when both Murray and Samsonov were injured.

