Sen. Markey Urges Biden Administration To Address Amoxicillin Shortage

WASHINGTON DC – Senators Edward J. Markey (D-Mass.), Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.), Bill Cassidy (R-La.), and Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio) urged the Biden administration to address the ongoing shortage of amoxicillin, a widely-used antibiotic for bacterial and respiratory illnesses. The senators highlighted how these shortages are adversely impacting providers and patients by leading to delays in health care services.
