Read full article on original website
Related
Senator Markey Celebrates Release of ‘Enhanced’ Climate & Economic Justice Screening Tool For Federal Agencies
In full transparency, the following is a media release from Sen. Ed Markey, who was elected by voters in the Commonwealth of Massachusetts to serve the state in Washington DC in the US Senate. He is a Democrat. (stock photo) SOURCE publishes press release from elected leaders as a community service.
Sen. Markey Urges Biden Administration To Address Amoxicillin Shortage
WASHINGTON DC – Senators Edward J. Markey (D-Mass.), Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.), Bill Cassidy (R-La.), and Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio) urged the Biden administration to address the ongoing shortage of amoxicillin, a widely-used antibiotic for bacterial and respiratory illnesses. The senators highlighted how these shortages are adversely impacting providers and patients by leading to delays in health care services.
Senators Warren & Markey Question RealPage CEO on YieldStar Price Setting Software’s Role in Creating Landlord ‘Cartel’ and Exacerbating Housing Inflation
In full transparency, the following is a media release from Sen. Ed Markey and Sen. Elizabeth Warren, who were elected by voters in the Commonwealth of Massachusetts to serve the state in Washington DC in the US Senate. Both are Democrats. (stock photo) ***. WASHINGTON DC – U.S. Senators Elizabeth...
Sen. Warren: FTX’s Implosion Should Be A Wake-Up Call
WASHINGTON DC – Following the collapse of cryptocurrency exchange FTX, U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) published an op-ed in the Wall Street Journal urging federal regulators to use their expansive authorities to crack down on crypto fraud and hold the industry to the same basic standards as other financial activities.
FraminghamSOURCE
Framingham, MA
6K+
Followers
16K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
24/7 online only news outlet. Covers Framingham and the MetroWest area of Massachusetts. Priimary communities Framingham, Ashland & Natick. Secondary communities of Marlborough, Southborough, Sudbury & Wayland. Independent, woman ownershiphttps://framinghamsource.com/
Comments / 0