What Steve Spurrier said about South Carolina wins over Tennessee, Clemson

Former South Carolina coach Steve Spurrier watched intently from his Florida home as the Gamecocks took out nationally-ranked Clemson and Tennessee over their last two games. It was the first time in program history the team has posted consecutive top 10 victories. Spurrier won his share as South Carolina's all-time winningest coach, including a 2010 win over No. 1 Alabama and a 2012 victory over fifth-ranked Georgia, but he never accomplished such a feat on back to back Saturdays.
CLEMSON, SC
Penn State basketball falls at Clemson in double overtime, 101-94

The Penn State men’s basketball team trailed Clemson by seven points with less than one minute to go. Things looked dire for the Nittany Lions on an evening where they were shooting 31% in the second half, and it was difficult to see a path back into the game against a Tigers team that had appeared to find its footing.
CLEMSON, SC
First Impressions: Kris Murray showcases top-tier talent in win over Georgia Tech

The Hawkeyes took care of business inside of Carver-Hawkeye on Tuesday night with a 81-65, but it wasn't pretty. Iowa dominated the glass and held Georgia Tech's offense at bay, but the Hawkeye offense was stalled several times throughout Tuesday night. When it did, Iowa star Kris Murray guided them to the finish line and broke them out of it. The talented junior finished with a career-high 31 points, career-high 20 rebounds and four assists. Now that the game is over, let's dive into some first impressions.
IOWA CITY, IA
GoJackets Podcast - Key named head coach

Surprise surprise! The talk tonight was all about Brent Key being named the 21st head coach in Georgia Tech history. We went through what we perceived to be the timeline as well as the names involved in the search. Then, it was a rundown of what's coming up for Coach...
ATLANTA, GA
Brian Kelly on LSU playing Kirby Smart, Georgia in SEC Championship Game: 'You know what you're going to get'

With the disappointing loss to Texas A&M in the rearview mirror, LSU (9-3) looks to topple defending national champion and No. 1 Georgia (12-0) in the SEC Championship Game. Ahead of the meeting, Tigers' first-year coach Brian Kelly revealed his expectations of Georgia. Kelly is no stranger to coaching in big games but Saturday's game is the former Notre Dame coach's first on the SEC's biggest stage, and it comes against Kirby Smart.
BATON ROUGE, LA
