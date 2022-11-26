The Hawkeyes took care of business inside of Carver-Hawkeye on Tuesday night with a 81-65, but it wasn't pretty. Iowa dominated the glass and held Georgia Tech's offense at bay, but the Hawkeye offense was stalled several times throughout Tuesday night. When it did, Iowa star Kris Murray guided them to the finish line and broke them out of it. The talented junior finished with a career-high 31 points, career-high 20 rebounds and four assists. Now that the game is over, let's dive into some first impressions.

IOWA CITY, IA ・ 6 HOURS AGO