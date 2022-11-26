Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Costco Planning to Open New Store in ArizonaBryan DijkhuizenBuckeye, AZ
Popular Restaurant Forced Closed By Rent Hike Moves to New LocationGreyson FScottsdale, AZ
Millions in stimulus money available for Arizona homeowners and rentersJake WellsArizona State
Advice for Home Sellers About the Upcoming 2023 Real Estate MarketTammy EminethPhoenix, AZ
Related
numberfire.com
Celtics' Al Horford (back) available on Wednesday
Boston Celtics forward/center Al Horford (back) is available for Wednesday's game against the Miami Heat. Horford has been removed from the injury report and should be good to go against Miami on Wednesday. Our models expect him to play 30.9 minutes against the Heat. Horford's Wednesday projection includes 10.6 points,...
numberfire.com
Thomas Bryant to come off Lakers' bench Monday
The Los Angeles Lakers did not list Thomas Bryant in their lineup for Monday's game against the Indiana Pacers. Bryant will take a seat Monday with Anthony Davis (calf) back in the starting five. Bryant has a $4,300 salary on FanDuel and has averaged 20.3 fantasy points per game this...
numberfire.com
Seth Curry available Monday for Nets' second leg
Brooklyn Nets point guard Seth Curry is not on the injury report for Monday versus the Orlando Magic. Curry is set to play in the second leg of a back-to-back for the first time this season. He made 11-of-15 field goals, including 7-of-10 3-pointers, on Sunday and scored a season-best 29 points.
numberfire.com
Anthony Davis (calf) available for Lakers Monday
Los Angeles Lakers center Anthony Davis (calf) will play in Monday's game against the Indiana Pacers. Davis did not play in the Lakers' second game against the Spurs on Saturday, but he should be fully healthy tonight after the days of rest. Davis has a $10,900 salary on FanDuel and...
numberfire.com
Josh Richardson (ankle) questionable for Spurs on Wednesday
San Antonio Spurs guard Josh Richardson (ankle) is listed as questionable for Wednesday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. After missing three games with ankle soreness, Richardson's status currently in the air on Wednesday. Expect Doug McDermott to play more minutes if Richardson is ruled out. Richardson's current projection includes...
numberfire.com
Terrence Ross (illness) won't return for Orlando Sunday night
Orlando Magic guard/forward Terrence Ross will not return Sunday in the team's game against the Philadelphia 76ers. Ross is dealing with a non-COVID illness. As a result, the team is holding him out for the remainder of the second half versus a shorthanded 76ers team. Expect more minutes for R.J. Hampton and Caleb Houstan.
numberfire.com
Lakers' LeBron James (adductor) available Monday night
Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James (adductor) will play in Monday's game against the Indiana Pacers. James was given a probable tag heading into tonight's contest, and was able to get through pre-game warmups without issue. He should be a full go against the Pacers. James has a $10,200 salary...
numberfire.com
Terry Rozier (illness) ruled out for Hornets Monday night
Charlotte Hornets guard Terry Rozier will not play Monday in the team's game against the Boston Celtics. Rozier was listed probable on the injury report due to a non-COVID illness. His situation seems to have worsened over the last few hours, as the veteran has now been ruled out as a result of his ailness. Theo Maledon and James Bouknight should see more work at the point.
numberfire.com
Tyler Herro (ankle) questionable for Miami on Wednesday
Miami Heat shooting guard Tyler Herro (ankle) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Boston Celtics. Herro is dealing with an ankle injury and is questionable to face Boston on Wednesday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 34.9 minutes against Boston. Herro's Wednesday projection includes 21.5...
numberfire.com
Grizzlies list Dillon Brooks (thigh) as questionable for Wednesday's game versus Minnesota
Memphis Grizzlies small forward Dillon Brooks (thigh) is questionable to play in Wednesday's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Brooks' availability is currently in question with right thigh soreness. Expect Jaren Jackson Jr. to play an increased offensive role on Wednesday if Brooks is ruled out. Brooks' current projection includes 18.5...
numberfire.com
De'Andre Hunter (foot) will play Monday for Atlanta
Atlanta Hawks forward De'Andre Hunter will suit up Monday in the team's game against the Philadelphia 76ers. Hunter was listed questionable due to left foot soreness. Despite the ailment, he has received the green light to take the court. Expect him out there in his full capacity. Our models project...
numberfire.com
Theo Maledon starting for Hornets Monday in place of sick Terry Rozier
Charlotte Hornets guard Theo Maledon will start Monday in the team's game against the Boston Celtics. Terry Rozier is a surprise inactive. He was originally listed probable to start the week, but he has since been ruled out of action. Now, Maledon will make his first start as a member of Charlotte.
numberfire.com
Jaylen Brown (neck) questionable for Boston's Wednesday matchup
Boston Celtics small forward Jaylen Brown (neck) is questionable to play in Wednesday's game against the Miami Heat. Brown' status is currently in question after he sat out one game with neck stiffness. Expect Derrick White to see more minutes against a Heat team ranked ninth in defensive rating if Brown is ruled out.
numberfire.com
Cam Reddish (groin) available Sunday for New York
New York Knicks forward Cam Reddish will play Sunday in the team's game against the Memphis Grizzlies. Reddish has missed time recently due to a sore right groin. However, on Sunday, he is getting the green light to take the court to close out the week. If Reddish starts, Quentin Grimes would likely revert to the bench.
numberfire.com
Heat's Caleb Martin (illness) upgraded to probable on Sunday
Miami Heat point guard Caleb Martin (illness) is probable for Sunday's game against the Atlanta Hawks. Martin has been upgraded from questionable to probable for Sunday's clash with the Hawks. Our models expect him to play 34.8 minutes against Atlanta. Martin's current Sunday projection includes 12.7 points, 5.8 rebounds, 2.0...
numberfire.com
Rodney McGruder playing with Pistons' second unit on Tuesday night
Detroit Pistons guard Rodney McGruder is not starting in Tuesday's contest against the New York Knicks. McGruder will resume his previous bench role after Bojan Bogdanovic made his return on Tuesday. In 59.2 minutes this season per Rotogrinders' Court IQ, McGruder is averaging 0.65 FanDuel points per minute.
numberfire.com
Jalen Suggs (ankle) ruled out again for Magic
Orlando Magic point guard Jalen Suggs (ankle) is out for Wednesday against the Atlanta Hawks. Suggs will sit out a third straight game, but Markelle Fultz (toe) will be available for the first time this season and Cole Anthony (oblique) will also be back. Suggs will have a smaller role moving forward, now that the Magic have more bodies in the backcourt.
numberfire.com
Isaiah Stewart (toe) questionable for Detroit Tuesday
The Detroit Pistons labeled Isaiah Stewart (toe sprain) as questionable to play in Tuesday's game against the New York Knicks. Stewart has missed seven games with a sprained toe, but he could suit up on Tuesday. The third-year center has started in each of his healthy games so far this season.
numberfire.com
Romeo Langford (back) questionable for Spurs' Wednesday contest
San Antonio Spurs guard Romeo Langford (back) is listed as questionable for Wednesday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Langford is now questionable with back tightness after logging 25 minutes on Saturday night. In a matchup versus a Thunder team ranked 18th in defensive rating, Malaki Branham could see more minutes if Langford is out.
numberfire.com
Denver's Michael Porter Jr. (heel) remains out on Wednesday
Denver Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr. (heel) will not play in Wednesday's game against the Houston Rockets. Porter Jr. will miss his fourth straight contest with a left heel contusion. Expect Bruce Brown Jr. to play an increased role versus a Rockets' team ranked 28th in defensive rating. Brown Jr.'s...
Comments / 0