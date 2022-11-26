ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
numberfire.com

Celtics' Al Horford (back) available on Wednesday

Boston Celtics forward/center Al Horford (back) is available for Wednesday's game against the Miami Heat. Horford has been removed from the injury report and should be good to go against Miami on Wednesday. Our models expect him to play 30.9 minutes against the Heat. Horford's Wednesday projection includes 10.6 points,...
BOSTON, MA
numberfire.com

Thomas Bryant to come off Lakers' bench Monday

The Los Angeles Lakers did not list Thomas Bryant in their lineup for Monday's game against the Indiana Pacers. Bryant will take a seat Monday with Anthony Davis (calf) back in the starting five. Bryant has a $4,300 salary on FanDuel and has averaged 20.3 fantasy points per game this...
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Seth Curry available Monday for Nets' second leg

Brooklyn Nets point guard Seth Curry is not on the injury report for Monday versus the Orlando Magic. Curry is set to play in the second leg of a back-to-back for the first time this season. He made 11-of-15 field goals, including 7-of-10 3-pointers, on Sunday and scored a season-best 29 points.
numberfire.com

Anthony Davis (calf) available for Lakers Monday

Los Angeles Lakers center Anthony Davis (calf) will play in Monday's game against the Indiana Pacers. Davis did not play in the Lakers' second game against the Spurs on Saturday, but he should be fully healthy tonight after the days of rest. Davis has a $10,900 salary on FanDuel and...
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Josh Richardson (ankle) questionable for Spurs on Wednesday

San Antonio Spurs guard Josh Richardson (ankle) is listed as questionable for Wednesday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. After missing three games with ankle soreness, Richardson's status currently in the air on Wednesday. Expect Doug McDermott to play more minutes if Richardson is ruled out. Richardson's current projection includes...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
numberfire.com

Terrence Ross (illness) won't return for Orlando Sunday night

Orlando Magic guard/forward Terrence Ross will not return Sunday in the team's game against the Philadelphia 76ers. Ross is dealing with a non-COVID illness. As a result, the team is holding him out for the remainder of the second half versus a shorthanded 76ers team. Expect more minutes for R.J. Hampton and Caleb Houstan.
ORLANDO, FL
numberfire.com

Lakers' LeBron James (adductor) available Monday night

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James (adductor) will play in Monday's game against the Indiana Pacers. James was given a probable tag heading into tonight's contest, and was able to get through pre-game warmups without issue. He should be a full go against the Pacers. James has a $10,200 salary...
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Terry Rozier (illness) ruled out for Hornets Monday night

Charlotte Hornets guard Terry Rozier will not play Monday in the team's game against the Boston Celtics. Rozier was listed probable on the injury report due to a non-COVID illness. His situation seems to have worsened over the last few hours, as the veteran has now been ruled out as a result of his ailness. Theo Maledon and James Bouknight should see more work at the point.
CHARLOTTE, NC
numberfire.com

Tyler Herro (ankle) questionable for Miami on Wednesday

Miami Heat shooting guard Tyler Herro (ankle) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Boston Celtics. Herro is dealing with an ankle injury and is questionable to face Boston on Wednesday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 34.9 minutes against Boston. Herro's Wednesday projection includes 21.5...
MIAMI, FL
numberfire.com

De'Andre Hunter (foot) will play Monday for Atlanta

Atlanta Hawks forward De'Andre Hunter will suit up Monday in the team's game against the Philadelphia 76ers. Hunter was listed questionable due to left foot soreness. Despite the ailment, he has received the green light to take the court. Expect him out there in his full capacity. Our models project...
ATLANTA, GA
numberfire.com

Theo Maledon starting for Hornets Monday in place of sick Terry Rozier

Charlotte Hornets guard Theo Maledon will start Monday in the team's game against the Boston Celtics. Terry Rozier is a surprise inactive. He was originally listed probable to start the week, but he has since been ruled out of action. Now, Maledon will make his first start as a member of Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC
numberfire.com

Jaylen Brown (neck) questionable for Boston's Wednesday matchup

Boston Celtics small forward Jaylen Brown (neck) is questionable to play in Wednesday's game against the Miami Heat. Brown' status is currently in question after he sat out one game with neck stiffness. Expect Derrick White to see more minutes against a Heat team ranked ninth in defensive rating if Brown is ruled out.
BOSTON, MA
numberfire.com

Cam Reddish (groin) available Sunday for New York

New York Knicks forward Cam Reddish will play Sunday in the team's game against the Memphis Grizzlies. Reddish has missed time recently due to a sore right groin. However, on Sunday, he is getting the green light to take the court to close out the week. If Reddish starts, Quentin Grimes would likely revert to the bench.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
numberfire.com

Heat's Caleb Martin (illness) upgraded to probable on Sunday

Miami Heat point guard Caleb Martin (illness) is probable for Sunday's game against the Atlanta Hawks. Martin has been upgraded from questionable to probable for Sunday's clash with the Hawks. Our models expect him to play 34.8 minutes against Atlanta. Martin's current Sunday projection includes 12.7 points, 5.8 rebounds, 2.0...
MIAMI, FL
numberfire.com

Rodney McGruder playing with Pistons' second unit on Tuesday night

Detroit Pistons guard Rodney McGruder is not starting in Tuesday's contest against the New York Knicks. McGruder will resume his previous bench role after Bojan Bogdanovic made his return on Tuesday. In 59.2 minutes this season per Rotogrinders' Court IQ, McGruder is averaging 0.65 FanDuel points per minute.
DETROIT, MI
numberfire.com

Jalen Suggs (ankle) ruled out again for Magic

Orlando Magic point guard Jalen Suggs (ankle) is out for Wednesday against the Atlanta Hawks. Suggs will sit out a third straight game, but Markelle Fultz (toe) will be available for the first time this season and Cole Anthony (oblique) will also be back. Suggs will have a smaller role moving forward, now that the Magic have more bodies in the backcourt.
ORLANDO, FL
numberfire.com

Isaiah Stewart (toe) questionable for Detroit Tuesday

The Detroit Pistons labeled Isaiah Stewart (toe sprain) as questionable to play in Tuesday's game against the New York Knicks. Stewart has missed seven games with a sprained toe, but he could suit up on Tuesday. The third-year center has started in each of his healthy games so far this season.
DETROIT, MI
numberfire.com

Romeo Langford (back) questionable for Spurs' Wednesday contest

San Antonio Spurs guard Romeo Langford (back) is listed as questionable for Wednesday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Langford is now questionable with back tightness after logging 25 minutes on Saturday night. In a matchup versus a Thunder team ranked 18th in defensive rating, Malaki Branham could see more minutes if Langford is out.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
numberfire.com

Denver's Michael Porter Jr. (heel) remains out on Wednesday

Denver Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr. (heel) will not play in Wednesday's game against the Houston Rockets. Porter Jr. will miss his fourth straight contest with a left heel contusion. Expect Bruce Brown Jr. to play an increased role versus a Rockets' team ranked 28th in defensive rating. Brown Jr.'s...
DENVER, CO

