With the holidays approaching, there are always lots of parties and sometimes, a host can find it difficult to come up with a unique recipe that their guest will enjoy but are not constantly having at other events. Whether it is the holidays or not, this cracked crab cheese bread is sure to be a unique and guaranteed hit at your party. With only 6 ingredients and less than 30 minutes to prep and cook, this delicious appetizer is always gone before you know it, leaving your guests asking for more. Fortunately, the ingredients are not hard to find at your local grocery store and it is easy to make with these few simple steps. So, let's get cooking some cracked crab cheese bread.

21 DAYS AGO