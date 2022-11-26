Read full article on original website
footballscoop.com
UAB players accuse president of not granting meeting, "want our voices to be heard"
Technically, UAB has been on the clock to find its next head football coach longer than any other program in this cycle. It’s been more than five months since Bill Clark’s abrupt resignation/retirement from the Blazers’ position shocked both school officials and the college football world. After...
Look: College Football Players Reveal Who They Want As Head Coach
Just before the 2022 season kicked off, the UAB football team learned that head coach Bill Clark was retiring due to health issues. The Blazers finished the season with a 6-6 record after Bryant Vincent took over as the interim head coach. Following the season, the players made it clear they want Vincent to have the interim tag removed from his title.
fbschedules.com
Miami (Ohio), UAB to play in 2022 HomeTown Lenders Bahamas Bowl
The Miami (Ohio) RedHawks and the UAB Blazers will play in the 2022 HomeTown Lenders Bahamas Bowl, according to an official announcement from the schools. Miami and UAB will square off on Friday, December 16, 2022, at Thomas A. Robinson Stadium in Nassau, Bahamas. The game will kickoff at 11:30am ET / 10:30am CT and it will be televised nationally by ESPN.
College Football Awards Show finalists released, Alabama has 1
The annual College Football Awards Show has seen a considerable Alabama influence over the years. That won’t be the case this time around. Linebacker Will Anderson is the only finalist of the group as one of three up for the Chuck Bednarik Award for the national defensive player of the year. The other finalists are Ivan Pace Jr. of Cincinnati and Tuli Tuipulotu of USC.
Former Alabama Quarterback On The Move Again
As the 2022 football season comes to its conclusion players are beginning to think about their athletic futures. Former Hewitt-Trussville Husky and Alabama quarterback Paul Tyson has decided to enter the transfer portal after just one season with the Arizona State Sun Devils, according to Matt Zenitz of On3 Sports.
Hugh Freeze Sends Clear Message To Nick Saban After Taking Over At Auburn
Hugh Freeze has won everywhere he's coached, achieving double-digit win seasons at Arkansas State, Ole Miss and Liberty. But one line on his resume probably had more to do with Freeze being named Bryan Harsin's successor at Auburn on Monday. Freeze has proven that he can beat Nick Saban and ...
tdalabamamag.com
How long until Bill O’Brien leaves Alabama for a head coaching job?
As head coaching vacancies in college football fill up with new names, Alabama fans are wondering how long until offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien gets a head coaching opportunity elsewhere. Nick Saban hired him on Jan. 21, 2021, to coordinate the offense after Steve Sarkisian left for the Texas job.
What is Hugh Freeze’s record against Nick Saban?
Any Auburn coach would ultimately be judged by his on-the-field success against Alabama. New coach Auburn coach Hugh Freeze, who was announced Monday, has had success against Nick Saban’s Crimson Tide, relatively speaking, of course. Freeze, who led Ole Miss to a 39-25 record and four bowl games, beat...
247Sports
Alabama basketball coach Nate Oats makes telling comment after win over UNC
Alabama basketball coach Nate Oats made a telling comment after the No. 18 Crimson Tide (7-1) beat North Carolina 103-101 in four overtimes and handed the top-ranked Tar Heels (5-3) their second straight loss. Despite North Carolina's talent level, Oats simply did not think the opposing team could hang with Alabama when tested.
No. 12 LSU powers past UAB in Bahamas
BIMINI, Bahamas (WAFB) - No. 12 LSU kept its unbeaten streak alive with a dominant performance against UAB at Gateway Christian Academy in the Bahamas on Saturday, Nov. 26. The Tigers (7-0) powered past the Blazers (4-1), 99-64. Jasmine Carson, Flau’jae Johnson, and Angel Reese all recorded double-doubles in the...
50 years since the ‘Punt Bama Punt’ Iron Bowl
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — It’s been 50 years since one of the greatest finishes in Iron Bowl history. It was an ending that left Alabama fans in shock, Auburn fans in awe and everyone with a serious case of deja vu. The date was December 2, 1972. The venue, Legion Field in Birmingham. Gary Sanders […]
easportstoday.com
Dad on her shoulder
OXFORD – The moment the final whistle blew in their state semifinal victory, all the players on the Oxford girls flag football team rushed to the middle of Lamar Field, surrounded the logo in the middle of the field and symbolically thrust their flag into the artificial turf. Head...
wvtm13.com
Craig and Julie Young open up about raising Alabama quarterback Bryce Young, their Heisman-winning son
Craig and Julie Young sit down with Rick Karle of WVTM13 to talk about raising Bryce Young, the Crimson Tide quarterback and 2021 Heisman winner. When did they know that Bryce had something? Does Bryce like football or basketball better? What makes Bryce such a mobile quarterback? Craig and Julie Young let loose in this candid conversation.
Kirk Herbstreit Makes Pick Between Alabama, Ohio State
Kirk Herbstreit's alma mater Ohio State may have one less loss than Alabama, but the "College GameDay" analyst doesn't believe they should rank ahead of the Crimson Tide coming out of rivalry week. “[Alabama's] two losses were on the last plays of the game in two of the toughest atmospheres...
Police chief punched at Alabama high school football game after player claims coach used racial slur
Oneonta Police Chief Charles Clifton said he will pursue criminal charges against a man he said punched him in the face following a Friday night football game in Centre. Clifton, 51 and a 30-year law enforcement veteran, said the ordeal took place at the end of 4A semifinal matchup between Oneonta and Cherokee County High Schools.
Birmingham City Council approves paying $1 million a year to keep Magic City Classic at Legion Field
The Birmingham City Council on Tuesday approved Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin’s proposal to allocate $1 million annually to keep the Magic City Classic at Legion Field for at least the next four years. The proposal was unanimously approved by the council’s budget and finance committee on November 14 and unanimously approved by the full council.
wbrc.com
Mercedes-Benz Marathon announces final race in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The following information is from officials with Mercedes-Benz Marathon:. Mercedes-Benz Marathon Weekend of Events, presented by Birmingham Marathon, Inc. and Mercedes-Benz U.S. International (MBUSI), announces its final race weekend to take place in Birmingham Feb. 10-12, 2023. The 21-year partnership with Mercedes-Benz U.S. International has attracted more than 200,000 runners, has helped local charities raise in excess of $5 million dollars and provided more than $60 million in direct economic impact for the Greater Birmingham region. Comprised of a Full Marathon, Half Marathon, Marathon Relay, The Bell Center Children’s Run, Regions Superhero 5K and Kids Marathon presented by Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama, each race will still start and finish at Birmingham’s Linn Park, where more than 10,000 runners are expected to participate. Founded in 2001, the Mercedes-Benz Marathon Weekend of Events benefits The Bell Center for Early Intervention Programs along with other local charities.
Citing staff shortage, Alabama starts paying student teachers to lead classrooms
Alabama school districts are getting creative in how they recruit and retain teachers. One solution: Paying student interns during their time in the classroom. Two experiments are underway, AL.com found. The first, started during the pandemic, allows schools to pay student interns to lead a classroom – without a lead...
wvtm13.com
Retired first grade teacher shares letter she wrote to Carnell Williams nearly 23 years ago
We never know the places we will go. When we were young and hungry and dreamy, the sky was the limit. In the spring of 2000, an Etowah High School senior named Carnell Williams had just won a state title, and he was going places. Yet, he still had time...
Five Finger Death Punch, Brantley Gilbert rock Alabama, leave ringing ears behind
While many Alabamians braved long Black Friday lines and the sight of Thanksgiving leftovers last week, hundreds of others packed an Alabama arena to hear the deafening chords of heavy metal band, Five Finger Death Punch. The band, with supporting acts Cory Marks and Brantley Gilbert, performed at the Legacy...
