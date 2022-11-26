Read full article on original website
Gene Cipriano Dead At 94
The session musician Gene Cipriano passed away earlier this month, as The Hollywood Reporter notes. He was 94. Frequently described as one of Hollywood’s most recorded musicians, the woodwind player worked with Miles Davis, Frank Sinatra, Glen Campbell, Paul McCartney, Olivia Newton-John, and many more over his decades-long career.
MIKE – “Stop Worry!” (Feat. Sister Nancy)
Last week, the Brooklyn rapper MIKE, a fast-rising standout on the lo-fi underground, got together with Wiki and the Alchemist to release the three-song collaborative EP One More. Next month, MIKE will follow that EP by releasing his own Beware Of The Monkey album, and we’ve already posted the early tracks “nuthin i can do is wrng” and “What Can I Do?” Today, MIKE’s got another new single, and it’s an unexpected collaboration.
Mo Troper – “I Am The Cosmos” (Chris Bell Cover)
In 1974 and 1975, the late Big Star co-leader Chris Bell recorded a solo album that didn’t come out until long after his death. The 27-year-old Bell died in a 1978 car crash, and his only solo album I Am The Cosmos came out 14 years later. That album’s title track has become a kind of cult standard, covered by people like Beck, the Sidekicks, Scarlett Johansson and Pete Yorn, the Jayhawks, This Mortal Coil, and Big Star themselves. Today, Mo Troper has taken a stab at it.
Billie Eilish Says She’s Listening To Cake In Sixth Annual Vanity Fair Interview
For the past six years, Billie Eilish has participated in a video interview for Vanity Fair in which she answers the same questions at, obviously, different points in her life. The 2022 edition dropped today, and she addresses a whole lot of things, from how she’s feeling right now to her recently public relationship with the Neighbourhood’s Jesse Rutherford. She also says that she’s working on her next album, the follow-up to last year’s Happier Than Ever.
Watch Phoebe Bridgers Cover “Milk” At The 1975’s LA Show
Phoebe Bridgers came out during the 1975’s show in Los Angeles on Monday night and covered “Milk,” an older song that originally appeared as a hidden track on the group’s 2012 EP Sex before being released as a proper single in 2017. That deep cut is appropriate for Bridgers, who has long professed to be a 1975 fan and has appeared on a couple of their tracks. Watch video below.
Gordon M. Phillips – “Splintered”
Gordon M. Phillips is the leader of Downhaul, a Richmond indie band that practices a vaguely countrified take on old-school emo. Last year, Downhaul released their sophomore album Proof and covered Oso Oso’s “One Sick Plan.” Phillips also releases music on his own, and he came out with the lo-fi solo album Seasonal earlier this year. Today, Phillips has a new solo song called “Splintered.” It’s a shambling, expansive rocker with an impressively nasty bassline, and Phillips recorded it at home. Evan King, from the Philadelphia band Nonfiction, also remixed “Splintered,” taking the song into bugged-out electro-pop territory. Below, listen to “Splintered” and the Nonfiction remix.
Anna B Savage – “in|FLUX”
Back in September, Anna B Savage returned with a new single, “The Ghost,” and now the London musician is back with news of a new album, in|FLUX, which will be out in February. Today, she’s sharing the album’s title track, a playful, constantly morphing song that encourages in quite the dramatic, theatrical way that Savage wants to be alone.
Primavera Sound 2023 Lineup Has Blur, Kendrick Lamar, Rosalía, & More
Barcelona’s Primavera Sound Festival has a rep for being the world’s best-curated huge festival, and every time Primavera announces its lineup, it’s easy to be overwhelmed by everything on display. Well, it’s happening again. Primavera has expanded all over the world in the past few years, with new festivals popping up in places like Los Angeles, Santiago, Buenos Aires, and Sāo Paolo. But the big Barcelona festival is still the flagship, and the lineup for next year’s festival is pretty astonishing.
The 1975 Worked On Early Version Of Taylor Swift’s Midnights
The 1975 released their own album this year, Being Funny In A Foreign Language, and it turns out they almost had their hands on another big 2022 album: Taylor Swift’s Midnights. Both albums were produced by Jack Antonoff (of course), and during a recent interview at the DTS Sound...
mui zyu – “Rotten Bun”
Earlier this month, Eva Liu announced her debut album as mui zyu, Rotten Bun For An Eggless Century, with the lead single “Ghost With A Peach Skin.” Today, she’s back with another song from it, the opener and quasi-title track, a sweeping and fractured ballad that pulses and builds over five minutes. Here’s what Liu said about the track:
Weird Nightmare – “Our Love Will Still Be There” (The Troggs Cover)
Weird Nightmare is the solo project from Alex Edkins, frontman of the great Toronto noise-rock power trio METZ. Under the Weird Nightmare name, Edkins makes music that’s considerably more tuneful than the muscular skree of METZ, though there’s still plenty of rawness in Weird Nightmare’s punked-up power-pop. Edkins released Weird Nightmare’s self-titled debut earlier this year, and he followed it a couple of weeks ago with the stand-alone single “So Far Gone.” Today, Edkins has come out with another new single, and this one is a cover.
