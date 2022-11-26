For the past six years, Billie Eilish has participated in a video interview for Vanity Fair in which she answers the same questions at, obviously, different points in her life. The 2022 edition dropped today, and she addresses a whole lot of things, from how she’s feeling right now to her recently public relationship with the Neighbourhood’s Jesse Rutherford. She also says that she’s working on her next album, the follow-up to last year’s Happier Than Ever.

1 DAY AGO