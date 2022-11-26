Read full article on original website
Related
104.1 WIKY
Hong Kong leader says central govt concerned about issue of foreign lawyers
HONG KONG (Reuters) – Hong Kong leader John Lee said on Tuesday the central government in Beijing was concerned about the issue of foreign lawyers appearing in national security cases in the city. Lee was speaking at a weekly press briefing a day after he asked Beijing’s legislative body...
104.1 WIKY
China says journalists should eschew activities unrelated to their role
BEIJING (Reuters) – Journalists should not engage in activities unrelated to their role, China’s foreign ministry said on Tuesday, after broadcaster BBC said one of its reporters had been assaulted and detained while covering weekend protests in Shanghai. The BBC is playing the victim, ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian...
104.1 WIKY
Israel’s cenbank chief warns lawmakers not to interfere with independence
TEL AVIV (Reuters) – Bank of Israel Governor Amir Yaron on Tuesday warned lawmakers not to interfere with monetary policy decisions, and said the “magic solutions” they proposed to blunt the impact of interest rate hikes would hurt the weakest sectors of the economy. Yaron’s comments appeared...
Brussels proposes plan to confiscate frozen Russian assets
BRUSSELS, Nov 30 (Reuters) - The European Commission on Wednesday proposed confiscating Russian assets that have been frozen to punish Moscow for the invasion of Ukraine, exploring legal options with the EU's partners to compensate Kyiv for damage to the country.
104.1 WIKY
New Zealand, Finland reaffirm need for continued international support to Ukraine
(Reuters) – New Zealand and Finland on Wednesday reaffirmed the need for continued international support to Ukraine for as long as it takes so that the conflict ends on terms set by Kyiv and reiterated their unwavering support for Ukraine’s sovereignty. “We discussed our strong commitment to supporting...
104.1 WIKY
General Asim Munir takes charge as chief of Pakistan’s powerful army
RAWALPINDI, Pakistan (Reuters) – General Asim Munir on Tuesday took charge as Pakistan’s new army chief, a key change of command in an institution that plays a huge influential role in the governance of the nuclear-armed nation. Munir, who was named as the new chief last week, takes...
104.1 WIKY
Biden expected to ask Congress to avert rail strike — source
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. President Joe Biden is expected to call on Congress to intervene to avert a potential rail strike that could happen as early as Dec. 9, a source briefed on the matter told Reuters. More than 400 groups earlier on Monday called on Congress to intervene...
104.1 WIKY
Biden says Ukraine funding and COVID funding are legislative priorities
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. President Joe Biden said aid to Ukraine and funding to continue the fight against COVID-19 are priorities as he convened a meeting with congressional leaders on Tuesday to discuss legislative actions for the remainder of the year. (Reporting by Steve Holland; Writing by Doina Chiacu;...
104.1 WIKY
Australian parliament censures former PM Morrison over secret ministries
SYDNEY (Reuters) – Australia’s parliament on Wednesday voted to censure former Liberal prime minister Scott Morrison after an inquiry found his secret appointment to multiple ministries during the COVID-19 pandemic undermined trust in government. Morrison, who lost power in a general election in May, secretly accumulated five ministerial...
World Cup 2022: England and US plan for last 16, Australia hope to join them – live
Join Martin Belam for a look back on Tuesday’s action and all the buildup to the final games in Groups C and D
Bibi Is Destroying Israel’s Special U.S. Relationship
A crisis is coming in the U.S.-Israel relationship. It may be one of the greatest foreign policy challenges Joe Biden faces during the next two years. It will certainly test, and may possibly irrevocably alter, the uniquely close ties that have endured many challenges since Israel’s founding.The U.S. was the first country in the world to recognize Israel. President Harry Truman’s administration did so 11 minutes after the birth of the new country was declared on May 14, 1948. U.S. support for Israel has been vital to that country’s survival ever since. But, thanks to the recklessness of both Benjamin...
104.1 WIKY
Exclusive-South Korea’s Yoon says China can change North Korea’s behaviour if it wants
SEOUL (Reuters) – China not only has the responsibility but the capability to influence North Korea’s behaviour, South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol said, calling on Beijing to dissuade Pyongyang from pursuing banned development of nuclear weapons and missiles. In a wide-ranging interview with Reuters on Monday, Yoon urged...
104.1 WIKY
Iran’s future on U.N. women’s rights body to be decided Dec. 14
UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) – A U.S. push for Iran to be removed from a U.N. women’s equality and empowerment body will be voted on Dec. 14, diplomats said on Monday as Washington lobbies for Tehran to be punished over its denial of women’s rights and brutal crackdown on protests.
104.1 WIKY
Russia summons Norwegian ambassador over arrest of Russian nationals
(Reuters) – Russia’s Foreign Ministry said on Monday it had summoned the Norwegian ambassador over what it said was the politically-motivated arrest of Russian citizens for using drones illegally, while Norway said the arrests were legal. Several Russian citizens have been arrested by Norwegian authorities for flying drones,...
Russian Oligarch’s Cousin Funneled Cash to N.Y. Politician
The cousin and cash handler for one of Russia’s most notorious oligarchs poured tens of thousands of dollars into electing a newly minted congressman-elect who called Ukraine’s government “a totalitarian regime.”Republican George Devolder-Santos vanquished Democrat Robert Zimmerman this month in the race for a House seat covering parts of Long Island and the New York City borough of Queens—riding a red wave that swept the Empire State this cycle, and washing away two decades of Democratic dominance in the district. Devolder-Santos had long courted conservative media attention by presenting himself as a “walking, living, breathing contradiction”—a gay Latino millennial born...
104.1 WIKY
U.S. calls for the release of Cambodian labor activist
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The United States on Tuesday said it was deeply concerned by Cambodia’s arrest of union leader Chhim Sithar and called for her release and that of other detained trade unionists. The State Department said Sithar, whose union has been in a year-long dispute with the...
Factbox-Aircraft lessors sue insurers for $8 billion over trapped Russian planes
LONDON, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Aircraft leasing firms are suing dozens of insurers for around $8 billion in a string of lawsuits over the loss of hundreds of aircraft stuck in Russia since Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.
104.1 WIKY
Belgium to try Brussels bombings accused in largest ever court case
BRUSSELS (Reuters) – Belgium launches its largest ever trial on Wednesday to determine whether 10 accused men played a part in the 2016 Islamist bombings of Brussels airport and the city’s metro that killed 32 people and injured more than 300. Among the 10 accused are six men...
104.1 WIKY
South Korea to negotiate with striking truckers again, but gap seen too big
SEOUL (Reuters) – South Korea will meet striking truckers for more negotiations on Wednesday as concerns rose over shortages of petrol, pricier groceries and economic damage, and the government invoked a law forcing 2,500 cement industry drivers back to work. Union officials told Reuters the gap between the two...
104.1 WIKY
Ukrainian avant-garde art finds refuge from war in Madrid
MADRID (Reuters) – Ukrainian art has found a refuge in Madrid where a retrospective on the country’s avant-garde in the early 20th century is showing works little known to the general public while offering them a safe haven away from the bombs. On Tuesday, the Spanish capital’s Thyssen-Bornemisza...
Comments / 0