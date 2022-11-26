ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

'Sister Wives' Star Meri Brown Rushed To Fill Pricey Bed & Breakfast Slots With Lularoe Friends After Guests Refused To Pay For $6K Retreat

By Alexandra Stone
OK! Magazine
OK! Magazine
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oLy27_0jOSXdvu00
@THEREALMERIBROWN/INSTAGRAM

Left high and dry? Weeks after receiving fan backlash over plans for her expensive Utah retreat , Sister Wives star Meri Brown struggled to sell tickets and had to rely on friends and allegedly even fellow Lularoe members to go on the pricey trip.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YbjyQ_0jOSXdvu00
@THEREALMERIBROWN/INSTAGRAM

"She was scrambling to try and fill spots. It was all her LuLaRoe team that went," a source claimed. "No one paid the prices she asked for."

"The group [photographed biking with Meri] consisted of 'fans' who filled spots without paying," the source added.

MERI BROWN GUSHES SHE IS 'IN LOVE' WITH ALL THINGS 'CURRENTLY PRESENT' IN HER LIFE AFTER SHAMING CHRISTINE FOR LEAVING POLYGAMOUS FAMILY

On Sunday, November 20, Meri took to Instagram to gush about " the most incredible weekend " she had for her Real Life Retreats event. One snapshot showed the group posing in front of the TLC star's Utah-based Bed and Breakfast, while others showcased them biking, hiking and generally having a good time.

"Real Life Retreats mindfulness and motion weekend was a huge success! Forward motion no matter the obstacles can get you to some pretty amazing destinations, while also allowing you to channel some super human strength and determination," Meri wrote in the caption.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2z4pS0_0jOSXdvu00
@THEREALMERIBROWN/INSTAGRAM

"Inner peace and self reflection is something many of us forget about, as we go along our day to day being busy, taking care of all the daily tasks, and serving others," she continued. "It’s so important to take time to tune out the noise and distractions so you can figure out what is most important to YOU."

'SISTER WIVES' STAR MERI BROWN GUSHES RELAXING MEXICO GETAWAY FILLS 'HER SOUL' AS MARRIAGE WITH KODY CRUMBLES

She encouraged her followers to discover their passions and follow their dreams everyday, focusing on "what's important to you" and "how you can be a better human than you were yesterday."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VZAAM_0jOSXdvu00
mega

However, some of Meri's followers didn't appear to be fooled by the candid snaps and words of encouragement.

"This was 100% a PR stunt after these episodes of her being a witch aired," one user replied. "Too expensive for regular people to come. These are her friends and she did this too look like more of a positive person than she is."

A second noted, "They are all Luluroe people, what normal person would pay that."

As OK! previously reported, Meri found herself in hot water with fans after initially announcing the trip would cost a whopping $4,500 to $6,400 "depending on if you want the VIP treatment or not."

"Wow! That pricing is absolutely insane! You have officially lost my respect. You are using whatever ‘celebrity’ status you have to cheat people out of a ton of $," an Instagram user said at the time.

The source spoke with The Sun on Meri's pricey retreat.

Comments / 36

Sophia Lavdis
3d ago

Meri obviously, is NUTS! Anyone who stays with someone who doesn’t give a crap about her and flaunts Robyn, has to be either crazy or scared to be by themselves.

Reply(2)
35
Debbie
3d ago

ridiculous amount of money for a retreat. was there 5 star chef service?? I doubt it or it would've been mentioned. hiking and biking dint cost anything except to rent a bike if need be. thar price is pure greed. look what greed did th the chrisleys?

Reply
21
Patricia Wilson
3d ago

she needs to stop giving Cody and Robyn that money see how they'd live in that million dollar house? although 6k is steep curious what amenities they offered 🤔

Reply
18
Related
The Hollywood Gossip

Where Does Janelle Brown Live Now that She's Left Kody?

The upheaval in the Sister Wives world continues. Earlier this month, we heard that Janelle Brown has left Kody. This wasn’t anonymous gossip, but came from the family itself. But where, exactly, is she living?. Is Janelle still in her fifth wheel trailer?. For a couple of reasons, Janelle...
UTAH STATE
OK! Magazine

'Sister Wives' Star Mykelti Padron Gives Birth To Twin Boys 1 Year After Kody & Christine Brown's Split

The Brown family just got even bigger! On Thursday, November 17, Sister Wives star Mykelti Padron gave birth to twin boys Archer Banks and Ace McCord with husband Tony Padron — one year after her parents, Kody and Christine Brown, spiritually divorced. KODY BROWN ADMITS HE WASN'T 'IN LOVE' WITH CHRISTINE: 'I WAS DOING IT AS MY DUTY AS A HUSBAND'The babies were born only two minutes apart, with Archer weighing in at 6.15 pounds and Ace weighing 6.8 pounds. The newborn sons join the married couple's 1-year-old daughter Avalon, whose birth was featured on the current season of the...
UTAH STATE
OK! Magazine

OK! Magazine

159K+
Followers
5K+
Post
57M+
Views
ABOUT

#AlwaysTrending Check out OKMagazine.com. Follow us on twitter @OKMagazine and Instragram @OKMagazine!

 https://okmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy