Toy company opens in Independence
Just in time for the Christmas season, a local toy company is setting up shop at a new location in Northeast Ohio and donating more than $100,000 in plush toys to children in need.
spectrumnews1.com
Hallmark to make a stop at northeast Ohio tree farm
CHESTERLAND, Ohio — You know the story line: a successful businesswoman from the big city heads to a small town for work and ends up falling in love with a lumberjack while discovering the true meaning of Christmas — like a Hallmark movie. Well, to help Ohioans countdown...
’Tis the season for Handmade Treasures in Middleburg Heights
MIDDLEBURG HEIGHTS – Seasonal popup shop Handmade Treasures has returned for its third year in Middleburg Heights, offering shoppers creative options and saving them time when searching for unique, handcrafted gifts. Located next to Petco at 6879 Southland Drive in Southland Shopping Center, 60 merchants – 15 of which...
Akron McDonald’s spots giving out naloxone to spare families from pain
Two Akron business owners are partnering with Summit County Public Health to help get life-saving resources into the hands of those who need them.
WKYC
Cleveland Heights record store closing its doors on December 31
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio — Record Revolution on Coventry Road has been a staple to the Northeast Ohio music community for years. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. After 55 years of business, Record Revolution has...
cleveland19.com
Downtown Cleveland low-income apartment tenants fed up with renovation issues
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Some tenants living in Winton Manor told 19 News ever since renovations started about a year ago, living there has been a nightmare. Winton Manor is a low-income apartment building in downtown Cleveland made up of mostly elderly and disabled residents. Audrey Douthard has been living...
thecoaster.net
Luminaries to Light Up Avon
For many years on December 23, the Avon Fire Department becomes ‘Santa’s Helpers’ driving the Jolly Old Man dressed in red around the borough so that he can bring holiday surprises to the awaiting children. In 2001, the Gardens of Avon-by-the-Sea members also wanted to help Santa and the firemen during the holiday season so they decided to sell luminary candles to Avon friends “to help light their way all over town.”
Berea Schools adjusts search for diversity, family engagement coordinators
BEREA, Ohio – The unfilled full-time Coordinator of Family Engagement and JEDI (Justice Equity Diversity Inclusion) position the Berea Board of Education approved in May will be split into two separate part-time jobs instead. Berea City School District Superintendent Tracy Wheeler told the board at its Nov. 21 meeting...
Christmas lights worth seeing this season
The wonder of the Christmas season is here so it's time to take in the sights of holiday light displays across Northeast Ohio.
Doinks Burgers to Make the Jump From Pop-Up to Brick-and-Mortar Shop on Waterloo
The garage-based biz will open this spring in N. Collinwood
Now Open: Au Jus, a Chicago-Style Italian Beef Shop in Parma
And you can buy them until 2 a.m. every day of the week
CLE Shaker Square tenants demand stronger city action on bad living conditions
Tenants living at the Residences at Shaker Square apartment complex said they're sick and tired of dealing with intermittent heating and water issues, and believe the city needs to do more.
Medina City Council continues discussion on recreation center expansion
MEDINA, Ohio -- Discussion of the Medina Community Recreation Center expansion continued at Monday’s City Council meeting after the Medina Board of Education approved part of the plan last week. The topic came up in the form of a resolution allowing the city to execute a proposal with Fanning...
2-week union strike over after Amherst machinist workers ratify contract
A strike by members of the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers (IAM & AW) Local 1802 has ended after two weeks with a ratified contract.
Brook Park, Middleburg Heights get holiday happy (photos)
BROOK PARK – Merrymakers had plenty of ways to enjoy the wonderful weather and channel their inner elves by attending tree lighting festivals in Brook Park and Middleburg Heights on Friday (Nov. 25). In Brook Park, a nighttime parade and fireworks illuminated the faces of hundreds of people who...
cleveland19.com
Hundreds of consumers file complaints with Attorney General after 19 Investigates report into Power Home Solar
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Consumers continue to flood the office of the Ohio Attorney General with complaints regarding what they see as the questionable business practices of Power Home Solar, also known as Pink Energy, including questions about the company’s workmanship and their alleged failure to meet promises. 19...
Who’s paying? Talks underway for $2B Hopkins upgrades
City officials are now working behind the scenes, preparing the facility for major renovations that would include new terminals, a centralized security checkpoint, and a new ticket area.
Video: Public Square tree lighting lights up the night
Select roads near Cleveland Public Square will be closed off this weekend for Downtown Cleveland Alliance's production of Winterland.
‘These criminals are pretty savvy’: Police warn of check washing mail thefts
An unusual spike in stolen checks from mailboxes has several police departments reminding residents to be vigilant about check washing thefts.
Best Chinese Restaurants in Greater Cleveland, according to Tripadvisor
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Chinese food is timeless, and arguably the best food to order when wanting to experience a true depth of flavor. While Northeast Ohio may not be home to the expansive Chinese cuisine scenes of other cities in the United States, there are still plenty of options for those of us needing to satisfy a craving for Peking duck, General Tso’s chicken or Mongolian beef.
