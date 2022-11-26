ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, KS

247Sports

Kansas safety Edwin White announces intention to transfer

Kansas safety Edwin White announced his intention to enter the NCAA Transfer portal and transfer from KU on Tuesday afternoon. The safety played in the first three games of KU’s 2022 season but did not take the field afterward, meaning he will earn a redshirt this season and have three seasons of playing eligibility remaining. Most of White’s snaps were on special teams, with his only defensive snaps coming against Tennessee Tech. As a true freshman last season, White played in all 12 games, notching nine tackles. For more on what the departure means for KU, click here.
LAWRENCE, KS
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Kansas

If you live in Kansas and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouse in Kansas that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
KANSAS STATE
rockchalktalk.com

KU Sports Calendar for the Week of November 28, 2022

Looking Ahead (November 28 through December 4) Men’s Basketball v Texas Southern, Allen Fieldhouse 7:00, ESPN+. Women’s Basketball v Texas A&M, Allen Fieldhouse, 7:00, ESPN+. Thursday:. Men’s basketball v Seton Hall, Allen Fieldhouse, 8:00, ESPN. Friday:. KU Hockey v University of Nebraska - Omaha, Independence Community Ice,...
LAWRENCE, KS
KAKE TV

Kansas troopers arrest 5, issue 9 citations after Sunflower Showdown

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KAKE) - Kansas state troopers arrested several people, issued more than a half-dozen tickets and many warnings during a traffic enforcement after the KU/K-State football game in Manhattan on Saturday. Trooper Ben Gardner said the patrol made 41 total public contacts. Of them, three were jailed for driving...
MANHATTAN, KS
kcur.org

What will legal weed in Missouri mean for Kansas residents?

Johnson Countians shouldn’t expect police checkpoints to pop up at the border once Missouri’s recreational marijuana law goes into effect. Police officers in Johnson County’s biggest cities say they do not expect the impending new law to change much about their operations. Marijuana is still illegal in Kansas, after all.
MISSOURI STATE
WIBW

With high COVID-19 transmissions, Topeka schools reiterate guidelines

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - With COVID-19 transmissions in Shawnee Co. back in the high range, Topeka schools have reiterated their guidelines. The Kansas Department of Health and Environment’s weekly incidence rate for the week of Nov. 12 puts Shawnee Co. in the high case range with 222 new cases. That is about 125.5 cases per 100,000 residents.
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Topeka woman hospitalized after attempting to avoid Kansas City collision

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - A woman from Topeka recovered in a Kansas City hospital after attempting to avoid a collision on the interstate. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 10:45 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 27, emergency crews were called to the area of I-70 and Mill St. with reports of an injury crash.
TOPEKA, KS
bluevalleypost.com

Rally House sports apparel retailer opens new Overland Park store

Hours of operation at this new store are 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday through Friday, 9 a.m.-9 p.m. Saturday and 1o a.m.-7 p.m. on Sunday. Key quote: “It’s amazing to see another store unveiled in Overland Park,” District Manager Tammy Hamilton said in a statement. “The fans in this area are always eager to show team spirit and hometown appreciation, and Rally House Stanley Square is ready to supply the necessary gear for everyone to do just that!”
OVERLAND PARK, KS
WIBW

FORK IN THE ROAD: Annie’s Place

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One local eatery has been serving up made-to-order food since first opening its doors nearly four decades ago. But it’s their in-house bakery that makes their corner of Gage Center a little slice of heaven. “Years ago, I had somebody tell me, ‘I tried to...
TOPEKA, KS

