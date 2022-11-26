Read full article on original website
We want Bama! Border War in Memphis? Fun bowl projections for KU, K-State and Mizzou
K-State vs. Alabama in the Sugar Bowl? KU vs. Missouri in the Liberty Bowl? The latest projections are filled with exciting postseason options
Kansas safety Edwin White announces intention to transfer
Kansas safety Edwin White announced his intention to enter the NCAA Transfer portal and transfer from KU on Tuesday afternoon. The safety played in the first three games of KU’s 2022 season but did not take the field afterward, meaning he will earn a redshirt this season and have three seasons of playing eligibility remaining. Most of White’s snaps were on special teams, with his only defensive snaps coming against Tennessee Tech. As a true freshman last season, White played in all 12 games, notching nine tackles. For more on what the departure means for KU, click here.
4 Great Steakhouses in Kansas
If you live in Kansas and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouse in Kansas that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Cancelled flight had Jayhawks spending more time in the Bahamas
The Kansas Jayhawks spent an extra day in Nassau, Bahamas, after the team's charter flight was cancelled Saturday.
College Gameday will be at K-State’s next game
ESPN's College Gameday will host their show from the K-State Wildcats' football game next weekend.
KU Sports
Kansas basketball coach Bill Self still waiting for one of KU's young big men to emerge
Kansas basketball coach Bill Self is not backing off of his stance that one of the Jayhawks’ young big men needs to develop into an impact player for this KU team to reach its ceiling. Until that happens, Self appears to be prepared to roll with 6-foot-7, 225-pound sophomore...
rockchalktalk.com
KU Sports Calendar for the Week of November 28, 2022
Looking Ahead (November 28 through December 4) Men’s Basketball v Texas Southern, Allen Fieldhouse 7:00, ESPN+. Women’s Basketball v Texas A&M, Allen Fieldhouse, 7:00, ESPN+. Thursday:. Men’s basketball v Seton Hall, Allen Fieldhouse, 8:00, ESPN. Friday:. KU Hockey v University of Nebraska - Omaha, Independence Community Ice,...
Kansas State’s first 2024 football recruit is an offensive lineman from Mill Valley
The Kansas State football team has landed two new recruits, including its first member of the 2024 class.
KAKE TV
Kansas troopers arrest 5, issue 9 citations after Sunflower Showdown
MANHATTAN, Kan. (KAKE) - Kansas state troopers arrested several people, issued more than a half-dozen tickets and many warnings during a traffic enforcement after the KU/K-State football game in Manhattan on Saturday. Trooper Ben Gardner said the patrol made 41 total public contacts. Of them, three were jailed for driving...
Kansas State Wildcats parting ways with longtime volleyball coach Suzie Fritz
Kansas State has decided a change of leadership is needed in volleyball.
The Best Place To Live In Kansas
From its low cost of living to its beautiful scenic views, there are plenty of things to love about Kansas. However, one city outranks the rest of the state.
kcur.org
What will legal weed in Missouri mean for Kansas residents?
Johnson Countians shouldn’t expect police checkpoints to pop up at the border once Missouri’s recreational marijuana law goes into effect. Police officers in Johnson County’s biggest cities say they do not expect the impending new law to change much about their operations. Marijuana is still illegal in Kansas, after all.
inkansascity.com
The Eagles Give Kansas City a Night of Nostalgia Journeying Through Decades of Hits
The year 2022 signifies two significant milestones for the Eagles: the 50th anniversary of their debut Eagles album and the 45th anniversary of their most successful album, the classic-rock mainstay Hotel California. To commemorate that, the band announced a transcontinental tour—one that will continue well into 2023. On Thanksgiving Eve,...
‘He was made for this’: Kansas native Justin Aaron on ‘The Voice’
LOS ANGELES, CA (KSNT) – And then there was 10… for now. With a trip to the semi’s on the line, the competition is getting tighter and tighter for Junction City native Justin Aaron and his journey on ‘The Voice.’ “He can sing whatever song anyone has given him,” Justin’s friend, Breena Toles said. “He […]
‘Beatles’ tribute band, ‘The Fab Four,’ set to perform in Kansas, here’s when
MAYETTA (KSNT) – Local “Beatles” fans are encouraged to start reserving their tickets for the upcoming performance of “The Fab Four” early next year at Prairie Band Casino & Resort. The Fab Four is an Emmy Award winning Beatles tribute band known for their attention to detail and note-for-note renditions of classic Beatles tunes. They […]
Kansas teen shot, hospitalized in hunting accident
A Kansas teenager is injured and in the hospital after a weekend hunting accident in Jefferson County.
WIBW
With high COVID-19 transmissions, Topeka schools reiterate guidelines
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - With COVID-19 transmissions in Shawnee Co. back in the high range, Topeka schools have reiterated their guidelines. The Kansas Department of Health and Environment’s weekly incidence rate for the week of Nov. 12 puts Shawnee Co. in the high case range with 222 new cases. That is about 125.5 cases per 100,000 residents.
WIBW
Topeka woman hospitalized after attempting to avoid Kansas City collision
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - A woman from Topeka recovered in a Kansas City hospital after attempting to avoid a collision on the interstate. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 10:45 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 27, emergency crews were called to the area of I-70 and Mill St. with reports of an injury crash.
bluevalleypost.com
Rally House sports apparel retailer opens new Overland Park store
Hours of operation at this new store are 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday through Friday, 9 a.m.-9 p.m. Saturday and 1o a.m.-7 p.m. on Sunday. Key quote: “It’s amazing to see another store unveiled in Overland Park,” District Manager Tammy Hamilton said in a statement. “The fans in this area are always eager to show team spirit and hometown appreciation, and Rally House Stanley Square is ready to supply the necessary gear for everyone to do just that!”
WIBW
FORK IN THE ROAD: Annie’s Place
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One local eatery has been serving up made-to-order food since first opening its doors nearly four decades ago. But it’s their in-house bakery that makes their corner of Gage Center a little slice of heaven. “Years ago, I had somebody tell me, ‘I tried to...
