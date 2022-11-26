The legendary archipelago, the unique reserve of the world biosphere and the main tourist attraction of Ecuador - all these are the Galapagos Islands, which got their name from a special variety of giant land tortoises Galapago. The islands form an archipelago of volcanic origin, located 972 km. from Ecuador. The age of the Galapagos Islands is very impressive, the first islands of the archipelago were formed 5 - 10 million years ago as a result of tectonic activity. The youngest islands are Isabela and Fernandina, which are still at the formation stage.

