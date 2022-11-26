Read full article on original website
Hampton high school students participating in winter concert series
High school students are set to serenade Hampton Roads for the holiday season.
‘Cubs to Lions’ club empowers Virginia Beach students
The club focuses on preparing boys to transition into young men. They're studying, learning good manners and healthy habits.
The White Oak Lodge In Hampton Open Again
HAMPTON—If The White Oak Lodge located at 3533 Kecoughtan Rd. in Hampton looks like it should be on the shores of a lake in Michigan it could be because when it was constructed in 1935 (at least according to what the log-burning fireplace says), the surrounding landscape was probably much more rural. But for those looking for good food, good drinks, and good company, owner Jack Robinson hasn’t met a stranger yet.
VB Clothing retailer donates thousands of dollars to Navy SEAL Foundation
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A local online fitness apparel brand has made a major donation to the Navy SEAL foundation in honor of Veterans Day. Born Primitive, a Virginia Beach based apparel company catering to patriotic gym rats, donated $125,000 to the Navy SEAL Foundation. The brand celebrated the...
Rare and very special gifts
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Some of the best gifts around the holidays come in small boxes!. If you’re looking for that one-of-a-kind hand-made WOW gift, check out The Precious Gem at Merchants Square in Williamsburg. Owner and designer Reggie Akdogan joined HRS with a few of his amazing...
Walmart shooting claims teen, young woman, father, mother
CHESAPEAKE, Va. — (AP) — A 16-year-old helping his family. A custodian and father of two. A mother with wedding plans. A happy-go-lucky guy. A longtime employee. That's how friends and family described some of the six people killed at a Walmart in Chesapeake, Virginia, when a manager opened fire with a handgun before an employee meeting Tuesday night.
With no regrets, Norfolk Councilman Paul Riddick prepares to retire from public life
After January 1, John Paige takes the helm in Ward 4, where Riddick has served for 30 years.
Chesapeake Mayor Rick West discusses plans to move city forward
"This has been our darkest hour," Chesapeake Mayor Rick West discusses plans to move city forward after mass shooting at Walmart
What's next? Businesses close to the Chesapeake Walmart reflect on impact to local community
CHESAPEAKE, Va. — It’s the story they can’t avoid, even at work. “People still talk about it a little bit. When they come on in," Aida Stephenson says. The still-taped off parking lot next to North Battlefield Boulevard reminds Chesapeake businesses how physically close they are to last week’s tragedy where a Walmart team leader opened fire and killed six coworkers days before Thanksgiving. The City of Chesapeake has since identified those six victims, the youngest among them a 16-year-old boy.
Pastors across Chesapeake hold '757 United Prayer Vigil'
The Chesapeake Coalition of Black Pastors is hosting the 757 United Prayer Vigil on Sunday night for those impacted by the recent tragedy at Chesapeake Walmart.
Suspect in double shooting at Virginia Beach Food Lion turns himself in
The suspect in a domestic-related shooting that injured two people last week at a Food Lion off Independence Blvd. in Virginia Beach turned himself in to police.
Did you get a call or text from VDH about your COVID-19 booster? It isn't a scam.
VIRGINIA, USA — Author's note: The video above is on file from November 17, 2022. If you're a Hampton Roads resident who is over the age of 50 and you receive a text or voicemail from the Virginia Department of Health in the coming days or weeks, it's not a scam.
Americans once again grieve after mass shootings, as Washington waits for public pressure
In Colorado Springs, 5 people were killed at an LGBTQ nightclub. The alleged shooter is facing possible hate crime charges, as well as five counts of first-degree murder. And two days later, in Chesapeake, Virginia, 6 people were killed in a Walmart by a disgruntled employee who then turned the gun on himself.Nov. 27, 2022.
Deadly crash near Fort Story in Virginia Beach
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A deadly crash in Virginia Beach shut down part of Shore Drive on Monday afternoon. The Virginia Beach Police Department said the accident happened around 1:30 p.m. in the 1700 block of Shore Drive, near Fort Story. Both east and westbound lanes of Shore Drive...
Let’s make a turkey
My name is Aboubakr Sissoko, and I am a new J1 student. I moved to Virginia Beach two years ago and have loved it since. My three favorite things to do...
Water service will be temporarily interrupted for certain streets in Suffolk
Water service will be temporarily interrupted for certain streets in Suffolk for water transmission main repair work
What's the future of the Chesapeake Walmart building?
The City of Chesapeake on Saturday said the city's police department's forensic unit and the FBI have completed their crime scene investigation at the Walmart on Sam's Circle.
Chesapeake City Council unanimously passes emergency declaration
CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Chesapeake City Council members and Mayor Rick West unanimously passed an emergency declaration to pay overtime wages to police officers and responders who helped after the Walmart shooting. The only item on the agenda in Monday's special session was voting on the emergency declaration. In an...
Police: Armed robbery at downtown Suffolk 7-Eleven
The suspect entered the store wearing a mask, produced a handgun and demanded money, police said. The suspect took an unknown amount of money and left the 7-Eleven on foot. No one was injured, police said. https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/police-armed-robbery-at-downtown-suffolk-7-eleven/. Police: Armed robbery at downtown Suffolk 7-Eleven. The suspect entered the store wearing...
