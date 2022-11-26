ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Segundo, CA

peninsulachronicle.com

The White Oak Lodge In Hampton Open Again

HAMPTON—If The White Oak Lodge located at 3533 Kecoughtan Rd. in Hampton looks like it should be on the shores of a lake in Michigan it could be because when it was constructed in 1935 (at least according to what the log-burning fireplace says), the surrounding landscape was probably much more rural. But for those looking for good food, good drinks, and good company, owner Jack Robinson hasn’t met a stranger yet.
HAMPTON, VA
WAVY News 10

Rare and very special gifts

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Some of the best gifts around the holidays come in small boxes!. If you’re looking for that one-of-a-kind hand-made WOW gift, check out The Precious Gem at Merchants Square in Williamsburg. Owner and designer Reggie Akdogan joined HRS with a few of his amazing...
WILLIAMSBURG, VA
WGAU

Walmart shooting claims teen, young woman, father, mother

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — (AP) — A 16-year-old helping his family. A custodian and father of two. A mother with wedding plans. A happy-go-lucky guy. A longtime employee. That's how friends and family described some of the six people killed at a Walmart in Chesapeake, Virginia, when a manager opened fire with a handgun before an employee meeting Tuesday night.
CHESAPEAKE, VA
13newsnow.com

What's next? Businesses close to the Chesapeake Walmart reflect on impact to local community

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — It’s the story they can’t avoid, even at work. “People still talk about it a little bit. When they come on in," Aida Stephenson says. The still-taped off parking lot next to North Battlefield Boulevard reminds Chesapeake businesses how physically close they are to last week’s tragedy where a Walmart team leader opened fire and killed six coworkers days before Thanksgiving. The City of Chesapeake has since identified those six victims, the youngest among them a 16-year-old boy.
CHESAPEAKE, VA
13News Now

Deadly crash near Fort Story in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A deadly crash in Virginia Beach shut down part of Shore Drive on Monday afternoon. The Virginia Beach Police Department said the accident happened around 1:30 p.m. in the 1700 block of Shore Drive, near Fort Story. Both east and westbound lanes of Shore Drive...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
olhscurrent.org

Let’s make a turkey

My name is Aboubakr Sissoko, and I am a new J1 student. I moved to Virginia Beach two years ago and have loved it since. My three favorite things to do...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
WAVY News 10

Police: Armed robbery at downtown Suffolk 7-Eleven

The suspect entered the store wearing a mask, produced a handgun and demanded money, police said. The suspect took an unknown amount of money and left the 7-Eleven on foot. No one was injured, police said. https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/police-armed-robbery-at-downtown-suffolk-7-eleven/. Police: Armed robbery at downtown Suffolk 7-Eleven. The suspect entered the store wearing...
SUFFOLK, VA

