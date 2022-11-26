ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Princeton, KY

Related
"Firehouse Chili" on Friday, Dec. 2nd to benefit the United Way

The City of Paducah hosts "Firehouse Chili" Friday, Dec. 2nd, to benefit the United Way of Western Kentucky. Fire Station #1, at 301 Washington Street, will serve meals from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2. Paducah Firefighters will serve chili, chili dogs, hot dogs, chips, dessert, drinks, and...
PADUCAH, KY
wkdzradio.com

Family The Focus Of Downtown Hopkinsville Christmas Events

Hopkinsville Christmas parade activities will begin December 9 with the Christmas Tree lighting and continue Saturday, December 10, with the HES Christmas parade. Tab Brockman and Toby Hudson with Hopkinsville Parks and Recreation say the tree lighting will be a special ceremony for the entire family. Hudson and Brockman say...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Family honored at Christmas parade

GREENVILLE, Ky. (WEHT)– While many families are still eating the leftovers form turkey day, one community is recognizing a family that overcame tough obstacles. Hope was the theme for this year’s Greenville Christmas Parade. For the Wells family, hope has been their focus all year long. Savannah Wells and her three daughters were chosen to […]
GREENVILLE, KY
westkentuckystar.com

Paducah Police searching for missing teen girl

Paducah Police are looking for 13-year-old Khaliyah Parteece Scott. Scott is described as five feet tall and weighs approximately 120 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes and was last seen at Paducah Middle School. According to police, Scott left Paducah Middle School before the conclusion of the school...
PADUCAH, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Police get involved after cemetery vandalized in Webster County

PROVIDENCE, Ky. (WEHT) — Police are now getting involved after a cemetery in Webster County was vandalized, and they’re hoping to catch the person or group responsible. The Providence Police Department shared photos of the aftermath, what was ultimately left behind after several headstones were damaged at the Cumberland Cemetery. The police department posted the […]
WEBSTER COUNTY, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Local churches provide storm shelters for people in the community

Some local churches are prepared for the incoming weather by announcing they're opening storm shelters. It's a way to help communities stay safe during severe weather. After last year's December tornadoes, these churches are preparing for the worst. St. Paul's United Methodist Church in Wingo stands tall. Right now, it's...
WINGO, KY
wevv.com

Man arrested after making shooting threat at local Walmart, police say

A man was arrested in Harrisburg, Illinois, after making a threat about a shooting at a local Walmart store, according to police. The Harrisburg Police Department says Saline County Dispatch got a 911 call from a Harrisburg Walmart employee around 10 a.m. on Tuesday. According to police, the employee said...
HARRISBURG, IL
WEHT/WTVW

Fatal pellet gun shooting leads to arrest in Beaver Dam

BEAVER DAM, Ky. (WEHT) — The Ohio County Coroner tells us a man that was wounded with a pellet gun has passed away. We’re told 32-year-old Jared Ringkor of Utica was shot in the chest and later passed away at a hospital in Ohio County. Officers with the Beaver Dam Police Department tell us they […]
BEAVER DAM, KY
KFVS12

Paducah man arrested and charged with fentanyl trafficking

Illinois lawmakers return as calls for changes to Safe-T Act grow. Sikeston DPS investigating shooting inside vehicle on Sikeston Walmart parking lot. A man was shot in the leg in a vehicle on the Sikeston Walmart parking lot. Celebrating Christmas with alpacas. Updated: 24 hours ago. |. Celebrating Christmas with...
PADUCAH, KY
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Tree trimmer dies after falling into wood chipper

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office says one person died Monday night in an equipment accident. DCSO says 46-year-old Joseph “Joey” Manire from Crofton, KY was killed in the incident. Deputies say a local tree trimming contractor was working when Manire became tangled and partially fell into a wood chipper. We’re told […]
OWENSBORO, KY
westkentuckystar.com

FNB Bank opens Mayfield mobile office post-tornado

FNB Bank will open a temporary mobile unit office in Mayfield on Thursday, during the post-tornado rebuilding of FNB's Mayfield main office. The temporary unit, at 201 North 8th Street, was formerly the FNB Operations Center. The temporary facility will offer the same services as a standard branch office. It...
MAYFIELD, KY
clarksvillenow.com

1 hurt in shooting inside home in north Clarksville

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – One person was injured in an overnight shooting in north Clarksville. At about 12:46 a.m. Sunday, Clarksville Police responded to the shooting on Bradfield Drive. One person was shot and transported to the hospital with non-lifethreatening injuries, police spokesman Scott Beaubien told Clarksville Now.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
westkentuckystar.com

Murray-Calloway County Hospital offers remembrance

Murray-Calloway County Hospital again holds a Service of Remembrance honoring loved ones lost this past year. The 37th annual event includes a reading of the names of patients who entered heaven between November 2021 and October 2022. Special music and a time of remembrance are presented and a devotional reflection...
WEHT/WTVW

Missing Providence juvenile found

PROVIDENCE, Ky. (WEHT) – A Tri-State family tells us a teenage boy is back home after his disappearance. The family of 16-year old Graham Watson of Providence previously told us they hadn’t seen or heard from him since Tuesday. Watson’s mother told us he needed to come home so he can go to rehab. She […]
PROVIDENCE, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

BREAKING: MSU Police responding to chemical leak on campus

MURRAY, KY — According to a release from Murray State University, police are currently responding to a chemical leak. MSU says emergency responders are on-scene at the Chemistry Building. They're asking the public to stay out of the area until further notice. This is a breaking news story and...
clarksvillenow.com

UPDATE: Pedestrian hit by vehicle on Fort Campbell Boulevard

