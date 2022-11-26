Read full article on original website
"Firehouse Chili" on Friday, Dec. 2nd to benefit the United Way
The City of Paducah hosts "Firehouse Chili" Friday, Dec. 2nd, to benefit the United Way of Western Kentucky. Fire Station #1, at 301 Washington Street, will serve meals from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2. Paducah Firefighters will serve chili, chili dogs, hot dogs, chips, dessert, drinks, and...
Family The Focus Of Downtown Hopkinsville Christmas Events
Hopkinsville Christmas parade activities will begin December 9 with the Christmas Tree lighting and continue Saturday, December 10, with the HES Christmas parade. Tab Brockman and Toby Hudson with Hopkinsville Parks and Recreation say the tree lighting will be a special ceremony for the entire family. Hudson and Brockman say...
Family honored at Christmas parade
GREENVILLE, Ky. (WEHT)– While many families are still eating the leftovers form turkey day, one community is recognizing a family that overcame tough obstacles. Hope was the theme for this year’s Greenville Christmas Parade. For the Wells family, hope has been their focus all year long. Savannah Wells and her three daughters were chosen to […]
UPDATE: Bank robbed on Lowes Drive in Clarksville, photos released
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – A bank in St. Bethlehem was robbed Monday morning by a man showing a note but no weapon. At 11 a.m., Clarksville Police responded to a bank robbery at the Regions Bank at 2155 Lowes Drive, according to police Lt. Charles Gill. The robber...
Paducah Police searching for missing teen girl
Paducah Police are looking for 13-year-old Khaliyah Parteece Scott. Scott is described as five feet tall and weighs approximately 120 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes and was last seen at Paducah Middle School. According to police, Scott left Paducah Middle School before the conclusion of the school...
Police get involved after cemetery vandalized in Webster County
PROVIDENCE, Ky. (WEHT) — Police are now getting involved after a cemetery in Webster County was vandalized, and they’re hoping to catch the person or group responsible. The Providence Police Department shared photos of the aftermath, what was ultimately left behind after several headstones were damaged at the Cumberland Cemetery. The police department posted the […]
Local churches provide storm shelters for people in the community
Some local churches are prepared for the incoming weather by announcing they're opening storm shelters. It's a way to help communities stay safe during severe weather. After last year's December tornadoes, these churches are preparing for the worst. St. Paul's United Methodist Church in Wingo stands tall. Right now, it's...
Man arrested after making shooting threat at local Walmart, police say
A man was arrested in Harrisburg, Illinois, after making a threat about a shooting at a local Walmart store, according to police. The Harrisburg Police Department says Saline County Dispatch got a 911 call from a Harrisburg Walmart employee around 10 a.m. on Tuesday. According to police, the employee said...
Fatal pellet gun shooting leads to arrest in Beaver Dam
BEAVER DAM, Ky. (WEHT) — The Ohio County Coroner tells us a man that was wounded with a pellet gun has passed away. We’re told 32-year-old Jared Ringkor of Utica was shot in the chest and later passed away at a hospital in Ohio County. Officers with the Beaver Dam Police Department tell us they […]
Paducah man arrested and charged with fentanyl trafficking
Illinois lawmakers return as calls for changes to Safe-T Act grow. Sikeston DPS investigating shooting inside vehicle on Sikeston Walmart parking lot. A man was shot in the leg in a vehicle on the Sikeston Walmart parking lot. Celebrating Christmas with alpacas. Updated: 24 hours ago. |. Celebrating Christmas with...
Tree trimmer dies after falling into wood chipper
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office says one person died Monday night in an equipment accident. DCSO says 46-year-old Joseph “Joey” Manire from Crofton, KY was killed in the incident. Deputies say a local tree trimming contractor was working when Manire became tangled and partially fell into a wood chipper. We’re told […]
FNB Bank opens Mayfield mobile office post-tornado
FNB Bank will open a temporary mobile unit office in Mayfield on Thursday, during the post-tornado rebuilding of FNB's Mayfield main office. The temporary unit, at 201 North 8th Street, was formerly the FNB Operations Center. The temporary facility will offer the same services as a standard branch office. It...
1 hurt in shooting inside home in north Clarksville
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – One person was injured in an overnight shooting in north Clarksville. At about 12:46 a.m. Sunday, Clarksville Police responded to the shooting on Bradfield Drive. One person was shot and transported to the hospital with non-lifethreatening injuries, police spokesman Scott Beaubien told Clarksville Now.
Murray-Calloway County Hospital offers remembrance
Murray-Calloway County Hospital again holds a Service of Remembrance honoring loved ones lost this past year. The 37th annual event includes a reading of the names of patients who entered heaven between November 2021 and October 2022. Special music and a time of remembrance are presented and a devotional reflection...
Missing Providence juvenile found
PROVIDENCE, Ky. (WEHT) – A Tri-State family tells us a teenage boy is back home after his disappearance. The family of 16-year old Graham Watson of Providence previously told us they hadn’t seen or heard from him since Tuesday. Watson’s mother told us he needed to come home so he can go to rehab. She […]
Child nearly shot during neighbor’s ‘target practice’, family says
(WEHT) - A Uitca man was arrested on Tuesday, after deputies say he shot at his neighbor's home.
BREAKING: MSU Police responding to chemical leak on campus
MURRAY, KY — According to a release from Murray State University, police are currently responding to a chemical leak. MSU says emergency responders are on-scene at the Chemistry Building. They're asking the public to stay out of the area until further notice. This is a breaking news story and...
UPDATE: Pedestrian hit by vehicle on Fort Campbell Boulevard
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle on Fort Campbell Boulevard Monday evening. At about 5:34 p.m., the pedestrian was hit near 1683 Fort Campbell Blvd., in front of Wendy’s, according to Clarksville Police spokesman Scott Beaubien. NEWS ALERTS: To get free breaking...
Pedestrian severely injured in Clarksville accident
A pedestrian was flown to a Nashville hospital after being struck by a vehicle Monday night on Fort Campbell Boulevard in Clarksville. It happened just after 5:30 p.m. near the Fort Campbell Boulevard Wendy’s on the northbound side, according to Clarksville police, who say the pedestrian was taken by helicopter to a hospital where their condition was unknown.
Model camper stolen from Draffenville business, sheriff's office seeks help identifying vehicle
Draffenville, KY — The Marshall County Sheriff's Office says a Hyline Park model camper was stolen from Camp-O-Rama on October 21 and they're asking for public assistance identifying the SUV involved in the theft. According to a Monday morning Facebook post, the SUV appears to be a "newer model...
