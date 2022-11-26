Halftime Analysis: Clemson 23, South Carolina 14

The eighth-ranked Tigers have 250 yards to the Gamecocks 227. Running back Will Shipley leads the Tigers with 99 yards on nine carries.

CLEMSON, S.C. -- Clemson leads South Carolina, 23-14, at the break.

The eighth-ranked Tigers have 250 yards to the Gamecocks 227. Running back Will Shipley leads the Tigers with 99 yards on nine carries.

--Clemson linebacker Jeremiah Trotter gave the Tigers a 7-0 lead with 12:15 to play in the first quarter when he stepped in front of Spencer Rattler's pass and returned it 35 yards for the touchdown.

--Clemson running back Will Shipley rumbled 47 yards to set up DJ Uiagalelei 's 9-yard touchdown. Uiagalelei landed the key block to spring Shipley's run.

--The Gamecocks got a great catch from tight end Nate Atkins to start a USC drive late in the second quarter. They got the football to the Clemson 2-yard line, where the Tigers forced a fourth-and-goal situation at 4. However, safety Andrew Mukuba got lost on the play and Rattler found Antwane Wells for a 4-yard touchdown.

The Wells touchdown cut the Clemson lead to 14-7 with 13:59 to play in the first half.

-- Aidan Swanson pinned the Gamecocks down at the 2-yard line with a great punt and on USC's first play Ruke Orhorhoro powered through the front an sacked Rattler for a safety, giving the Tigers a 16-7 with 10:05 to play in the half.

--Clemson messed up on the free kick. The Tigers attempted a trick play where Shipley huddled with his teammates and Phil Mafah came out with the football. Mafah fumbled the ball and USC recovered at the Clemson 38.

The turnover led to a Rattler four-yard run to cut the Clemson lead to 16-14 with 8:24 to go in the second quarter.

--Clemson answered the USC touchdown with 5-play, 75-yard drive that was keyed by a 59-yard pass to Beaux Collins. On third down, Uiagalelei found Antonio Williams for an 11-yard touchdown pass and a 23-14 lead.

--USC head coach Shane Beamer made a great call on fourth-and-one from his own 34. Rattler found Juju McDowell coming out of the backfield for 65 yards to the Clemson one-yard line.

--However, Rattler made his second mistake of the game when he was picked off by Clemson safety RJ Mickens in the end zone on second-and-goal.

--Beaux Collins left the game in the second quarter with an arm injury.

--Clemson entered the rivalry game in relatively good health. Defensive tackle Bryan Bresee was back in the lineup against the Gamecocks after missing last week's Miami game.

--Dabo Swinney announced last week the Tigers would be without left guard Marcus Tate for the rest of the year after he injured his knee in the opening series of the Miami game.

