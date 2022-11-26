ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pocatello, ID

Winter storms hitting East Idaho causing numerous wrecks

By By Journal Staff
Idaho State Journal
 3 days ago

Two winter storms are hitting East Idaho this weekend, making for hazardous driving conditions throughout the region.

Numerous snow-related wrecks were reported on Interstate 15 in Southeast Idaho on Saturday morning, with the Pocatello and Shelley areas seeing the most crashes.

There were so many accidents on Interstate 15 in Pocatello that police shut down the freeway's northbound lanes in south Pocatello late Saturday morning. It's unclear when northbound traffic will be allowed to resume.

Idaho State Police said none of the crashes have thus far resulted in any fatalities.

The first storm arrived in East Idaho on Saturday morning and is expected to bring up to 2 inches of snow to the region through Saturday night, the National Weather Service reported.

The second storm is forecast to be the stronger of the two and will hit East Idaho Sunday afternoon through Tuesday morning.

While the first storm has not triggered any weather warnings from the weather service, the second storm is expected to result in winter weather advisories urging motorists to use caution because of dangerous conditions on the region's roads.

The second storm is forecast to bring up to 2 inches of snow to East Idaho's lower elevations including Pocatello, Chubbuck, Idaho Falls, Ammon, Blackfoot and Rexburg and several inches to the region's highlands.

Higher elevation areas near the Idaho-Wyoming border such as Island Park, Driggs and Wayan are forecast to receive up to 6 inches of snow from this second storm while the rest of East Idaho's highlands including Montpelier, Soda Springs, Ashton and Swan Valley are forecast to receive up to 4 inches of snow from the storm.

The second storm will also bring winds of up to 35 mph to East Idaho, making driving conditions even more hazardous.

The weather service said people who need to travel home following the Thanksgiving holiday should consider leaving sooner rather than later because of the storms or to wait out the storms and head home on Tuesday afternoon.

This is especially true for people who are heading east into Wyoming, where conditions are expected to be worse, the weather service said.

After the storms pass through East Idaho, the region will likely see clear conditions Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday afternoon before more winter storms possibly arrive Wednesday evening through next weekend bringing rain and snow to the region.

The storms hitting the state this weekend have already resulted in winter storm watches for North Idaho. Various winter weather warnings are also in effect in Oregon, Washington state, Montana, Wyoming and Utah.

Stay with idahostatejournal.com for the latest forecast updates.

Wesley Olsen
3d ago

god bless the first responders handling those wrecks! too fast for conditions is real!

Idaho State Journal

Idaho State Journal

Pocatello, ID
